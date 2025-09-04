Advertisement
NewsPhotosHappy Birthday Abhishek Sharma: From Cricket To Fashion - Inside The Rumoured Love Story With Laila Faisal
Happy Birthday Abhishek Sharma: From Cricket To Fashion - Inside The Rumoured Love Story With Laila Faisal

On his birthday, rising Indian cricketer Abhishek Sharma finds himself in the spotlight not just for his on-field brilliance but also for his personal life. The left-handed batter, who has impressed with explosive knocks in T20Is, has been rumoured to be dating fashion entrepreneur Laila Faisal. 

 

Updated:Sep 04, 2025, 08:13 PM IST
Abhishek Sharma, India’s explosive left-handed batter, celebrates his 25th birthday on September 4, 2025. Recently, his name has been linked with fashion entrepreneur Laila Faisal, sparking curiosity among fans.

 

A young left-handed batter from Punjab, Abhishek Sharma is known for his power-hitting in the IPL and his breakthrough in international cricket with record T20I performances.

 

Laila Faisal is a fashion entrepreneur and founder of Laila Roohi Faisal Designs. She studied psychology at King’s College London and later pursued fashion design, before launching her brand.

 

Speculation about their relationship began when fans spotted Laila cheering for Abhishek during IPL matches. Their public appearances and social media presence fueled the buzz.

 

Reports highlighted their mutual social media interactions. Laila’s post congratulating Abhishek with the caption “Proud” after his T20I century intensified rumours about their bond.

 

During Abhishek’s standout 135-run innings in T20Is, Laila’s reaction went viral. She was seen celebrating his success, further making fans speculate about their closeness.

 

After media attention grew, Laila reportedly made her Instagram private, sparking further speculation. Neither Abhishek nor Laila has officially commented on the rumours.

 

Fans online have been divided, some celebrating the duo as a power couple, while others caution against spreading unverified claims.

 

Despite the gossip, both Abhishek and Laila remain focused on their careers. Abhishek continues to rise as one of India’s promising young batters, while Laila builds her fashion brand.

 

As of now, their relationship remains unconfirmed. What’s clear is that Abhishek Sharma and Laila Faisal share mutual respect and support, and fans remain eager to know more about this rumoured love story. 

All Images:- X, Instagram - Laila Faisal, SRH, 

 

