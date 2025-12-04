Happy Birthday Ajit Agarkar: The Heartwarming Inter-Faith Love Story Behind India’s Chief Selector And Wife Fatima

photoDetails

Ajit Agarkar’s 46th birthday shines a spotlight on one of Indian cricket’s most inspiring inter-faith love stories. The former India pacer and current chief selector married Fatima Ghadially, a Muslim management consultant, after meeting her through his best friend. Their quiet 2002 wedding, shared values, and decades-long bond continue to fascinate fans searching for Ajit Agarkar wife details, Fatema Ghadially biography, and Ajit Agarkar love story. With a successful career, a supportive partner, and a son named Raj, Agarkar’s personal life reflects resilience, warmth, and harmony beyond religion—making his journey worth celebrating.