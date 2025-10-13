Happy Birthday Amelia Kerr: All About New Zealand's Most Stylish Cricketer - In Pics
Happy Birthday Amelia Kerr! Today, New Zealand celebrates the 24th birthday of one of women’s cricket’s brightest stars. Known for her record-breaking double century in WODIs and her all-round brilliance, Kerr has become a global cricket icon. From leading New Zealand to their maiden ICC Women’s T20 World Cup victory to starring in leagues like WPL, The Hundred, and WBBL, her achievements are unmatched. Off the field, Amelia Kerr is admired for her elegant style and social initiatives. On her special day, fans worldwide honor her incredible journey, inspiring young cricketers with her talent, leadership, and enduring legacy.
1. Youngest Female Double Centurion in ODI History
At just 17, Amelia Kerr smashed 232 against Ireland*, becoming the youngest cricketer, male or female, to score a double century in ODI cricket, setting a global benchmark.
2. Record-Breaking All-Round Performance
In the same historic match, Kerr also took 5 wickets for 17 runs, highlighting her rare combination of world-class batting and bowling skills in Women’s ODIs.
3. Star of the 2024 Women’s T20 World Cup
Kerr led New Zealand to their maiden ICC Women’s T20 World Cup victory, scoring 43 off 38 and taking 3/24 in the final, earning Player of the Match and Player of the Tournament honors.
4. International Career Highlights
Debuting in 2016 for New Zealand, Kerr has played 77 WODIs and 85 WT20Is, amassing over 2,000 ODI runs with 4 centuries, proving her consistency at the top level.
5. Key Franchise Player Globally
From Brisbane Heat to Mumbai Indians, Kerr’s talent shines in leagues worldwide, making her one of the most sought-after players in WBBL, WPL, and The Hundred.
6. Leadership Credentials
In March 2024, Kerr was named New Zealand’s ODI captain, showcasing her growing leadership skills and strategic acumen on the international stage.
7. Injury and Comeback
Despite tearing her left quadricep during India’s 2024 tour, Kerr’s resilience and determination remain exemplary, proving her ability to bounce back stronger in international cricket.
8. Cricketing Family Legacy
Born to domestic cricketers Robbie and Jo Kerr, and sister to Jess Kerr, Amelia’s cricketing roots run deep, continuing a multi-generational legacy of New Zealand cricket excellence.
9. Awards and Recognition
Kerr has been shortlisted for ICC Women’s Cricketer of the Year and Women’s T20I Cricketer of the Year, cementing her status as a leading force in women’s cricket.
10. Off-Field Impact and Style Icon
Beyond cricket, Amelia Kerr is celebrated for her fashion sense, elegance, and social initiatives, including her work as a teacher aide for autistic students, blending sports and social responsibility.
Trending Photos