Happy Birthday Amelia Kerr! Today, New Zealand celebrates the 24th birthday of one of women’s cricket’s brightest stars. Known for her record-breaking double century in WODIs and her all-round brilliance, Kerr has become a global cricket icon. From leading New Zealand to their maiden ICC Women’s T20 World Cup victory to starring in leagues like WPL, The Hundred, and WBBL, her achievements are unmatched. Off the field, Amelia Kerr is admired for her elegant style and social initiatives. On her special day, fans worldwide honor her incredible journey, inspiring young cricketers with her talent, leadership, and enduring legacy.