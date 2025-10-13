Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2971278https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/happy-birthday-amelia-kerr-all-about-new-zealands-most-stylish-cricketer-in-pics-2971278
NewsPhotosHappy Birthday Amelia Kerr: All About New Zealand's Most Stylish Cricketer - In Pics
photoDetails

Happy Birthday Amelia Kerr: All About New Zealand's Most Stylish Cricketer - In Pics

Happy Birthday Amelia Kerr! Today, New Zealand celebrates the 24th birthday of one of women’s cricket’s brightest stars. Known for her record-breaking double century in WODIs and her all-round brilliance, Kerr has become a global cricket icon. From leading New Zealand to their maiden ICC Women’s T20 World Cup victory to starring in leagues like WPL, The Hundred, and WBBL, her achievements are unmatched. Off the field, Amelia Kerr is admired for her elegant style and social initiatives. On her special day, fans worldwide honor her incredible journey, inspiring young cricketers with her talent, leadership, and enduring legacy.

Updated:Oct 13, 2025, 08:26 AM IST
Follow Us

1. Youngest Female Double Centurion in ODI History

1/10
1. Youngest Female Double Centurion in ODI History

 

At just 17, Amelia Kerr smashed 232 against Ireland*, becoming the youngest cricketer, male or female, to score a double century in ODI cricket, setting a global benchmark.

Follow Us

2. Record-Breaking All-Round Performance

2/10
2. Record-Breaking All-Round Performance

 

In the same historic match, Kerr also took 5 wickets for 17 runs, highlighting her rare combination of world-class batting and bowling skills in Women’s ODIs.

Follow Us

3. Star of the 2024 Women’s T20 World Cup

3/10
3. Star of the 2024 Women’s T20 World Cup

 

Kerr led New Zealand to their maiden ICC Women’s T20 World Cup victory, scoring 43 off 38 and taking 3/24 in the final, earning Player of the Match and Player of the Tournament honors.

Follow Us

4. International Career Highlights

4/10
4. International Career Highlights

 

Debuting in 2016 for New Zealand, Kerr has played 77 WODIs and 85 WT20Is, amassing over 2,000 ODI runs with 4 centuries, proving her consistency at the top level.

Follow Us

5. Key Franchise Player Globally

5/10
5. Key Franchise Player Globally

 

From Brisbane Heat to Mumbai Indians, Kerr’s talent shines in leagues worldwide, making her one of the most sought-after players in WBBL, WPL, and The Hundred.

Follow Us

6. Leadership Credentials

6/10
6. Leadership Credentials

 

In March 2024, Kerr was named New Zealand’s ODI captain, showcasing her growing leadership skills and strategic acumen on the international stage.

Follow Us

7. Injury and Comeback

7/10
7. Injury and Comeback

 

Despite tearing her left quadricep during India’s 2024 tour, Kerr’s resilience and determination remain exemplary, proving her ability to bounce back stronger in international cricket.

Follow Us

8. Cricketing Family Legacy

8/10
8. Cricketing Family Legacy

 

Born to domestic cricketers Robbie and Jo Kerr, and sister to Jess Kerr, Amelia’s cricketing roots run deep, continuing a multi-generational legacy of New Zealand cricket excellence.

Follow Us

9. Awards and Recognition

9/10
9. Awards and Recognition

 

Kerr has been shortlisted for ICC Women’s Cricketer of the Year and Women’s T20I Cricketer of the Year, cementing her status as a leading force in women’s cricket.

Follow Us

10. Off-Field Impact and Style Icon

10/10
10. Off-Field Impact and Style Icon

Beyond cricket, Amelia Kerr is celebrated for her fashion sense, elegance, and social initiatives, including her work as a teacher aide for autistic students, blending sports and social responsibility.

Follow Us
Amelia KerrAmelia Kerr cricket statsAmelia Kerr recordsAmelia Kerr ageAmelia Kerr biographyAmelia Kerr WODI centuriesAmelia Kerr T20I statsNew Zealand women cricketersyoungest female double centurionAmelia Kerr double centuryAmelia Kerr all-rounderAmelia Kerr batting averageAmelia Kerr bowling recordAmelia Kerr captainAmelia Kerr awardsAmelia Kerr WPL 2023Amelia Kerr Mumbai IndiansAmelia Kerr Brisbane HeatAmelia Kerr The HundredAmelia Kerr fashion styleAmelia Kerr family cricket legacyAmelia Kerr player of the tournamentAmelia Kerr T20 World Cup 2024Amelia Kerr injury comebackAmelia Kerr top scoresAmelia Kerr international careerAmelia Kerr highlightsAmelia Kerr wickets recordAmelia Kerr social impactAmelia Kerr hairstyle style icon
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon7
title
Mumbai Indians
4 Players Mumbai Indians Might Release To Free Up Purse Before IPL 2026 Auction: Deepak Chahar, Mujeeb Ur Rahman And...
camera icon7
title
EPS 95
EPFO Board Meeting On October 13: EPFO 3.0 Digital Overhaul, Employment-Linked Incentive Scheme, And Possible Minimum Pension Revision Under EPS-95
camera icon8
title
Dharmendra
Dharmendra’s Love Story: 71 Years Of Marriage With Prakash Kaur, Her Reaction To His Second Marriage To Hema Malini And Their Life Together Today
camera icon12
title
love numerology
Weekly Love Numerology Horoscope For October 13 - 19: Romance, Family, And Emotional Tips For Numbers 1 To 9
camera icon11
title
food crisis
World's 10 Most Affected Countries By The Food Crisis