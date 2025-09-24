Happy Birthday Arjun Tendulkar: Sachin Tendulkar’s Son’s Net Worth - In Pics

photoDetails

Arjun Tendulkar, son of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, has built an impressive net worth of around Rs 22 crore in 2025, driven by his IPL salary with Mumbai Indians and domestic cricket earnings for Goa. Over the years, Arjun has earned nearly Rs 1.4 crore from the IPL, alongside Rs 10 lakh annually from domestic tournaments like the Ranji Trophy and Syed Mushtaq Ali. Living in a luxurious Rs 100 crore Mumbai mansion and enjoying his family’s London residence near Lord’s, Arjun continues to focus on cricket. Recently engaged to Saaniya Chandhok, he remains one of India’s most talked-about young cricketers.