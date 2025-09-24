Happy Birthday Arjun Tendulkar: Sachin Tendulkar’s Son’s Net Worth - In Pics
Arjun Tendulkar, son of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, has built an impressive net worth of around Rs 22 crore in 2025, driven by his IPL salary with Mumbai Indians and domestic cricket earnings for Goa. Over the years, Arjun has earned nearly Rs 1.4 crore from the IPL, alongside Rs 10 lakh annually from domestic tournaments like the Ranji Trophy and Syed Mushtaq Ali. Living in a luxurious Rs 100 crore Mumbai mansion and enjoying his family’s London residence near Lord’s, Arjun continues to focus on cricket. Recently engaged to Saaniya Chandhok, he remains one of India’s most talked-about young cricketers.
1. Arjun Tendulkar’s Net Worth in 2025
As of 2025, Arjun Tendulkar’s net worth is estimated at Rs 22 crore, making him one of the wealthiest young cricketers in India despite not yet playing for the national team.
2. IPL Salary & Earnings Over the Years
Arjun started with the Mumbai Indians in 2021 for Rs 20 lakh. Since then, he has earned Rs 1.4 crore from IPL contracts, forming the bulk of his annual cricket income.
3. Domestic Cricket Contributions
Playing for Goa in Ranji Trophy, Vijay Hazare Trophy, and Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, Arjun earns around Rs 10 lakh annually, contributing nearly 25% of his total yearly income.
4. Luxury Mumbai Home Worth Rs 100 Crore
Arjun lives with his parents in a 6,000 sq ft Bandra bungalow, bought by Sachin Tendulkar in 2007 for Rs 39 crore. Today, the property’s value has skyrocketed to around Rs 100 crore.
5. London Apartment Near Lord’s Cricket Ground
The Tendulkar family also owns a posh London residence near Lord’s, where Arjun often practices at Sachin’s cricket academy. It doubles as the family’s summer vacation home.
6. Career Milestone: IPL Debut & Best Performance
Arjun made his IPL debut in 2023 against KKR and registered his best bowling figures of 2/18. His growing presence in domestic cricket keeps him on selectors’ radar.
7. Limited Endorsements So Far
Unlike many rising stars, Arjun has not signed major brand endorsements yet, choosing instead to focus on improving his game and creating an independent cricketing identity.
8. Personal Life: Engagement with Saaniya Chandhok
In 2025, Arjun got engaged to Saaniya Chandhok, a businesswoman who owns a luxury pet spa in Mumbai. The private ceremony was attended by close friends and family.
9. Mentorship from Sachin Tendulkar
Sachin has been actively involved in guiding Arjun’s cricket journey, even mentoring him during his stint with Mumbai Indians. His father’s influence remains a vital part of his growth.
10. Financial Profile at a Glance
Arjun Tendulkar’s Rs 22 crore net worth includes:
Rs 1.4 crore IPL earnings Rs 10 lakh annual domestic income A Rs 100 crore Mumbai mansion A luxury London residence near Lord’s
Trending Photos