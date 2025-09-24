Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2963930https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/happy-birthday-arjun-tendulkar-sachin-tendulkar-s-son-s-net-worth-in-pics-2963930
NewsPhotosHappy Birthday Arjun Tendulkar: Sachin Tendulkar’s Son’s Net Worth - In Pics
photoDetails

Happy Birthday Arjun Tendulkar: Sachin Tendulkar’s Son’s Net Worth - In Pics

Arjun Tendulkar, son of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, has built an impressive net worth of around Rs 22 crore in 2025, driven by his IPL salary with Mumbai Indians and domestic cricket earnings for Goa. Over the years, Arjun has earned nearly Rs 1.4 crore from the IPL, alongside Rs 10 lakh annually from domestic tournaments like the Ranji Trophy and Syed Mushtaq Ali. Living in a luxurious Rs 100 crore Mumbai mansion and enjoying his family’s London residence near Lord’s, Arjun continues to focus on cricket. Recently engaged to Saaniya Chandhok, he remains one of India’s most talked-about young cricketers.

Updated:Sep 24, 2025, 01:14 PM IST
Follow Us

1. Arjun Tendulkar’s Net Worth in 2025

1/13
1. Arjun Tendulkar’s Net Worth in 2025

As of 2025, Arjun Tendulkar’s net worth is estimated at Rs 22 crore, making him one of the wealthiest young cricketers in India despite not yet playing for the national team.

Follow Us

2. IPL Salary & Earnings Over the Years

2/13
2. IPL Salary & Earnings Over the Years

Arjun started with the Mumbai Indians in 2021 for Rs 20 lakh. Since then, he has earned Rs 1.4 crore from IPL contracts, forming the bulk of his annual cricket income.

Follow Us

3. Domestic Cricket Contributions

3/13
3. Domestic Cricket Contributions

Playing for Goa in Ranji Trophy, Vijay Hazare Trophy, and Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, Arjun earns around Rs 10 lakh annually, contributing nearly 25% of his total yearly income.

Follow Us

4. Luxury Mumbai Home Worth Rs 100 Crore

4/13
4. Luxury Mumbai Home Worth Rs 100 Crore

Arjun lives with his parents in a 6,000 sq ft Bandra bungalow, bought by Sachin Tendulkar in 2007 for Rs 39 crore. Today, the property’s value has skyrocketed to around Rs 100 crore.

Follow Us

5. London Apartment Near Lord’s Cricket Ground

5/13
5. London Apartment Near Lord’s Cricket Ground

The Tendulkar family also owns a posh London residence near Lord’s, where Arjun often practices at Sachin’s cricket academy. It doubles as the family’s summer vacation home.

Follow Us

6. Career Milestone: IPL Debut & Best Performance

6/13
6. Career Milestone: IPL Debut & Best Performance

Arjun made his IPL debut in 2023 against KKR and registered his best bowling figures of 2/18. His growing presence in domestic cricket keeps him on selectors’ radar.

Follow Us

7. Limited Endorsements So Far

7/13
7. Limited Endorsements So Far

Unlike many rising stars, Arjun has not signed major brand endorsements yet, choosing instead to focus on improving his game and creating an independent cricketing identity.

Follow Us

8. Personal Life: Engagement with Saaniya Chandhok

8/13
8. Personal Life: Engagement with Saaniya Chandhok

In 2025, Arjun got engaged to Saaniya Chandhok, a businesswoman who owns a luxury pet spa in Mumbai. The private ceremony was attended by close friends and family.

Follow Us

9. Mentorship from Sachin Tendulkar

9/13
9. Mentorship from Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin has been actively involved in guiding Arjun’s cricket journey, even mentoring him during his stint with Mumbai Indians. His father’s influence remains a vital part of his growth.

Follow Us

10. Financial Profile at a Glance

10/13
10. Financial Profile at a Glance

Arjun Tendulkar’s Rs 22 crore net worth includes:

Rs 1.4 crore IPL earnings Rs 10 lakh annual domestic income A Rs 100 crore Mumbai mansion A luxury London residence near Lord’s

Follow Us

11/13
Follow Us

12/13
Follow Us

13/13
Follow Us
Arjun Tendulkar Net Worth 2025Arjun Tendulkar IPL SalaryArjun Tendulkar Mumbai Indians contractArjun Tendulkar domestic cricket earningsArjun Tendulkar house in MumbaiSachin Tendulkar son net worthArjun Tendulkar lifestyle and assetsArjun Tendulkar IPL debut matchArjun Tendulkar bowling performance IPLArjun Tendulkar engagement Saaniya ChandhokArjun Tendulkar girlfriend Saaniya ChandhokArjun Tendulkar wedding newsArjun Tendulkar Sachin Tendulkar London houseArjun Tendulkar Bandra bungalowArjun Tendulkar IPL 2025 teamArjun Tendulkar career highlightsArjun Tendulkar Ranji Trophy statsArjun Tendulkar Syed Mushtaq Ali TrophyArjun Tendulkar Vijay Hazare TrophyArjun Tendulkar IPL wicketsArjun Tendulkar cricket journeyArjun Tendulkar latest news 2025Arjun Tendulkar birthday 2025Sachin Tendulkar son Arjun birthdayArjun Tendulkar family photosArjun Tendulkar luxury lifestyleArjun Tendulkar cars and propertyArjun Tendulkar future in Indian cricketArjun Tendulkar S
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon9
title
ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025
ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025: Format, Prize Money, Venues, Schedule, Squads, Broadcast - All You Need To Know
camera icon8
title
Navratri 2025 Day 2
Navratri 2025 Day 2: Sreeleela To Katrina Kaif - 7 BEST Red Ethnic Outfits To Elevate Your Fashion Game
camera icon13
title
India’s smallest river
India’s Smallest River: How THIS River In Rajasthan Was Revived After 60 Years Of Drought
camera icon8
title
ChatGPT questions to avoid
5 Questions You Should Never Ask ChatGPT As It Might Get You In Trouble
camera icon7
title
Startup
Up To Rs 50 Lakh Funding For New Indian Startups: Everything You Need To Know About The Startup India Seed Fund Scheme