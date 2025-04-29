photoDetails

english

2892694

Ashish Nehra, former Indian cricketer and Gujarat Titans' head coach, shares a heartwarming love story with his wife, Rushma Nehra. An artist from Gujarat, Rushma met Ashish during his England tour in 2002, where their bond quickly blossomed into love. After seven years of dating, Ashish proposed in March 2009, and they married on April 2, 2009, in a grand ceremony. Now settled in Goa, the couple leads a private life with their two children, Ariana and Aarush. Despite Ashish’s fame, Rushma stays away from the limelight, focusing on her family, art, and maintaining a strong social media presence.