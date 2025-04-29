Happy Birthday Ashish Nehra: All About Gujarat Titans' Head Coach's Love Story With Wife Rushma Nehra - In Pics
Ashish Nehra, former Indian cricketer and Gujarat Titans' head coach, shares a heartwarming love story with his wife, Rushma Nehra. An artist from Gujarat, Rushma met Ashish during his England tour in 2002, where their bond quickly blossomed into love. After seven years of dating, Ashish proposed in March 2009, and they married on April 2, 2009, in a grand ceremony. Now settled in Goa, the couple leads a private life with their two children, Ariana and Aarush. Despite Ashish’s fame, Rushma stays away from the limelight, focusing on her family, art, and maintaining a strong social media presence.
1. Ashish Nehra Found Love at First Sight During an England Tour
While on the 2002 England cricket tour, Ashish Nehra spotted Rushma at the Oval stadium — and it was love at first sight, proving destiny works in mysterious ways.
2. Rushma Nehra, An Artist from Gujarat, Shared a Passion for Cricket
Before becoming Ashish Nehra’s wife, Rushma Dalia pursued art professionally and was a passionate cricket fan, making their bond even stronger from the very beginning.
3. Ashish and Rushma’s Bond Strengthened Over Endless Conversations
From casual chats to deep conversations, their friendship blossomed into love, showing that strong emotional connection truly builds the foundation for lasting relationships.
4. The Surprise Proposal That Changed Their Lives Forever
In March 2009, Nehra proposed to Rushma in a moment of spontaneous love — an impulsive yet heartfelt decision that quickly led to a lifetime commitment.
5. A Grand Wedding Planned in Just 10 Days
Ashish Nehra and Rushma Nehra tied the knot on April 2, 2009, just ten days after the proposal, in a grand yet intimate ceremony surrounded by close friends and family.
6. Rushma Nehra’s Life Away From the Limelight
Despite being married to a cricket star, Rushma prefers a private lifestyle, focusing on homemaking, art, and family, and rarely appearing in media or public events.
7. Rushma’s Social Media Presence Reveals Her Creative Side
You can catch glimpses of Rushma Nehra’s artistic talents and family life on Instagram (@rd.nehra), where she connects with over 99K followers who adore her simplicity.
8. Ashish and Rushma Are Proud Parents to Two Beautiful Kids
The couple is blessed with two children — daughter Ariana Nehra and son Aarush Nehra — with whom they enjoy a serene life away from the chaotic cricketing spotlight.
9. They Now Enjoy a Peaceful Life in Goa Amid Nature’s Beauty
Ashish and Rushma have settled in lush Goa, living close to nature and away from the media frenzy, reflecting their preference for a peaceful, family-oriented lifestyle.
10. 15 Years of Marriage: A Testament to Love, Patience, and Loyalty
Celebrating 15 years of togetherness in 2024, Ashish and Rushma’s story remains a true example of patience, enduring love, and unwavering support through thick and thin.
