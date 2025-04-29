Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2892710https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/happy-birthday-ashish-nehra-all-about-gujarat-titans-head-coachs-love-story-with-wife-rushma-nehra-in-pics-2892710
NewsPhotosHappy Birthday Ashish Nehra: All About Gujarat Titans' Head Coach's Love Story With Wife Rushma Nehra - In Pics
photoDetails

Happy Birthday Ashish Nehra: All About Gujarat Titans' Head Coach's Love Story With Wife Rushma Nehra - In Pics

Ashish Nehra, former Indian cricketer and Gujarat Titans' head coach, shares a heartwarming love story with his wife, Rushma Nehra. An artist from Gujarat, Rushma met Ashish during his England tour in 2002, where their bond quickly blossomed into love. After seven years of dating, Ashish proposed in March 2009, and they married on April 2, 2009, in a grand ceremony. Now settled in Goa, the couple leads a private life with their two children, Ariana and Aarush. Despite Ashish’s fame, Rushma stays away from the limelight, focusing on her family, art, and maintaining a strong social media presence.

Updated:Apr 29, 2025, 09:17 AM IST
Follow Us

1. Ashish Nehra Found Love at First Sight During an England Tour

1/20
1. Ashish Nehra Found Love at First Sight During an England Tour

While on the 2002 England cricket tour, Ashish Nehra spotted Rushma at the Oval stadium — and it was love at first sight, proving destiny works in mysterious ways.

Follow Us

2. Rushma Nehra, An Artist from Gujarat, Shared a Passion for Cricket

2/20
2. Rushma Nehra, An Artist from Gujarat, Shared a Passion for Cricket

Before becoming Ashish Nehra’s wife, Rushma Dalia pursued art professionally and was a passionate cricket fan, making their bond even stronger from the very beginning.

Follow Us

3. Ashish and Rushma’s Bond Strengthened Over Endless Conversations

3/20
3. Ashish and Rushma’s Bond Strengthened Over Endless Conversations

From casual chats to deep conversations, their friendship blossomed into love, showing that strong emotional connection truly builds the foundation for lasting relationships.

Follow Us

4. The Surprise Proposal That Changed Their Lives Forever

4/20
4. The Surprise Proposal That Changed Their Lives Forever

In March 2009, Nehra proposed to Rushma in a moment of spontaneous love — an impulsive yet heartfelt decision that quickly led to a lifetime commitment.

Follow Us

5. A Grand Wedding Planned in Just 10 Days

5/20
5. A Grand Wedding Planned in Just 10 Days

Ashish Nehra and Rushma Nehra tied the knot on April 2, 2009, just ten days after the proposal, in a grand yet intimate ceremony surrounded by close friends and family.

Follow Us

6. Rushma Nehra’s Life Away From the Limelight

6/20
6. Rushma Nehra’s Life Away From the Limelight

Despite being married to a cricket star, Rushma prefers a private lifestyle, focusing on homemaking, art, and family, and rarely appearing in media or public events.

Follow Us

7. Rushma’s Social Media Presence Reveals Her Creative Side

7/20
7. Rushma’s Social Media Presence Reveals Her Creative Side

You can catch glimpses of Rushma Nehra’s artistic talents and family life on Instagram (@rd.nehra), where she connects with over 99K followers who adore her simplicity.

Follow Us

8. Ashish and Rushma Are Proud Parents to Two Beautiful Kids

8/20
8. Ashish and Rushma Are Proud Parents to Two Beautiful Kids

The couple is blessed with two children — daughter Ariana Nehra and son Aarush Nehra — with whom they enjoy a serene life away from the chaotic cricketing spotlight.

Follow Us

9. They Now Enjoy a Peaceful Life in Goa Amid Nature’s Beauty

9/20
9. They Now Enjoy a Peaceful Life in Goa Amid Nature’s Beauty

Ashish and Rushma have settled in lush Goa, living close to nature and away from the media frenzy, reflecting their preference for a peaceful, family-oriented lifestyle.

 

Follow Us

10. 15 Years of Marriage: A Testament to Love, Patience, and Loyalty

10/20
10. 15 Years of Marriage: A Testament to Love, Patience, and Loyalty

Celebrating 15 years of togetherness in 2024, Ashish and Rushma’s story remains a true example of patience, enduring love, and unwavering support through thick and thin.

Follow Us

11/20
Follow Us

12/20
Follow Us

13/20
Follow Us

14/20
Follow Us

15/20
Follow Us

16/20
Follow Us

17/20
Follow Us

18/20
Follow Us

19/20
Follow Us

20/20
Follow Us
Ashish NehraIPL 2025Ashish Nehra love storyAshish Nehra wife Rushma Nehrawho is Rushma NehraAshish Nehra marriage dateGujarat Titans head coach love storyAshish Nehra familyRushma Nehra InstagramAshish Nehra childrenAshish Nehra and Rushma weddingAshish Nehra personal lifeRushma Nehra biographyRushma Nehra professionRushma Nehra age and heightwhere does Ashish Nehra liveAshish Nehra wedding picshow Ashish Nehra met wifeAshish Nehra romantic storyAshish Nehra wife detailsGujarat Titans coach familyAshish Nehra Rushma Nehra love journeyAshish Nehra life after cricketIPL 2025 Gujarat Titans coachAshish Nehra news todayAshish Nehra house in GoaAshish Nehra wife backgroundRushma Nehra social media accountAshish Nehra relationship timelineAshish Nehra proposal storyAshish Nehra wife unseen photosAshish Nehra wedding story.
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon8
title
Business Syccess Story
Meet Man Behind Success Of World's First Retail Ballpoint Pen, Earned Over Rs 85 Lakh On Day One
camera icon8
title
MS Dhoni
4 Players Who Can Retire From IPL After 2025 Season: MS Dhoni, R Ashwin And...
camera icon7
title
Sajid Khan
Who Is Navina Bole? All About The 'Ishqbaaz' Actress Who Accused Sajid Khan of Sexual Harassment
camera icon7
title
pakistan expensive school
THIS Is Pakistan’s Most Expensive School, Gives Tough Competition To India’s Mayo College, Name Is..., Fees Is Rs...
camera icon7
title
Zara Dar PhD
Meet the PhD Dropout Who Became an Adult Content Creator On OnlyFans – And Now She Earns Millions
NEWS ON ONE CLICK