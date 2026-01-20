Happy Birthday Axar Patel: How The India All-Rounder Found Love With A Nutritionist - In Pics

photoDetails

On the occasion of Axar Patel’s birthday, fans are revisiting the quieter story behind the spin wizard’s rise. Beyond match-winning spells and clutch knocks lies a grounded personal journey shaped by his wife, Meha Patel, a qualified nutritionist who has stayed firmly away from the spotlight. Their relationship has drawn attention not for glamour, but for balance, discipline, and shared values. Axar Patel’s journey extends beyond cricket, shaped by a grounded personal life with his wife, Meha Patel. Married in January 2023 and parents to son Haksh Patel, the couple exemplifies balance, privacy, and discipline. As interest around Axar Patel’s family life grows during major tournaments and milestones, their story stands out for maturity over glamour, reinforcing how stability off the field often fuels success on it.