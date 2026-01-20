Advertisement
Happy Birthday Axar Patel: How The India All-Rounder Found Love With A Nutritionist - In Pics
Happy Birthday Axar Patel: How The India All-Rounder Found Love With A Nutritionist - In Pics

On the occasion of Axar Patel’s birthday, fans are revisiting the quieter story behind the spin wizard’s rise. Beyond match-winning spells and clutch knocks lies a grounded personal journey shaped by his wife, Meha Patel, a qualified nutritionist who has stayed firmly away from the spotlight. Their relationship has drawn attention not for glamour, but for balance, discipline, and shared values. Axar Patel’s journey extends beyond cricket, shaped by a grounded personal life with his wife, Meha Patel. Married in January 2023 and parents to son Haksh Patel, the couple exemplifies balance, privacy, and discipline. As interest around Axar Patel’s family life grows during major tournaments and milestones, their story stands out for maturity over glamour, reinforcing how stability off the field often fuels success on it.

Updated:Jan 20, 2026, 09:21 AM IST
Who Is Meha Patel? Explained

1/11
Who Is Meha Patel? Explained

Meha Patel is a professional nutritionist from Gujarat who built her identity well before marrying an international cricketer. Known for her private nature, she represents a modern partner who contributes quietly but meaningfully to an elite athlete’s routine.

Early Life and Background

2/11
Early Life and Background

Born and raised in Gujarat, Meha comes from an educated family that encouraged independence and higher studies. While she keeps family details private, her upbringing reflects a blend of traditional values and contemporary thinking.

Education and Career: What Sets Her Apart

3/11
Education and Career: What Sets Her Apart

Meha holds a formal degree in nutrition and dietetics. Her professional focus is holistic health, balanced eating, and sustainable fitness practices. Unlike celebrity spouses who lean into branding, she continues to prioritise her profession.

Why this matters for Axar:

4/11
Why this matters for Axar:

At the international level, recovery, diet timing, and consistency matter as much as training. A nutritionist’s influence can shape longevity, workload management, and performance stability.

Axar Patel and Meha Patel: Love Story in Brief

5/11
Axar Patel and Meha Patel: Love Story in Brief

Their relationship developed over several years, away from cameras and speculation. Friends describe it as steady and mature, backed by strong family support. Axar proposed on his birthday, a moment later shared with fans, but most milestones were kept private.

Wedding Details

6/11
Wedding Details

The couple married on January 26, 2023, in Gujarat. The ceremony was elegant and intimate, attended by family, close friends, and select members from the cricketing fraternity.

Life After Marriage: What Changed

7/11
Life After Marriage: What Changed

Marriage coincided with one of Axar’s most consistent phases across formats. While correlation is not causation, players often credit emotional stability for improved focus during long tours, IPL pressure, and packed calendars. As reported earlier, Axar has spoken about the importance of routine and mental clarity during high-pressure phases.

Parenthood and Family Life

8/11
Parenthood and Family Life

The couple welcomed their son, Haksh Patel, on December 19, 2024. Parenthood has added a new dimension to Axar’s off-field priorities, with family now central to his recovery windows and off-season planning.

Net Worth and Lifestyle: The Facts

9/11
Net Worth and Lifestyle: The Facts

Meha Patel net worth: Not publicly disclosed. Income linked to her nutrition profession.

Axar Patel net worth:

10/11
Axar Patel net worth:

Estimated ₹50–60 crore, driven by BCCI contracts, IPL earnings, match fees, and endorsements. Despite financial comfort, the couple is known for a low-key, disciplined lifestyle.

Public Presence and Media Approach

11/11
Public Presence and Media Approach

Meha avoids frequent public appearances and limits social media activity. She is occasionally seen at matches or family events. This conscious distance from publicity has strengthened her credibility and respect. In a previous report, similar profiles of athletes’ partners highlighted how privacy often sustains long-term public goodwill.

 

 

