Happy Birthday Babar Azam: Inside Pakistan Legend's Lavish Lahore Home - In Pics
Happy Birthday Babar Azam: Inside Pakistan Legend's Lavish Lahore Home - In Pics

Babar Azam’s Lahore residence is a stunning blend of modern luxury and personalized design, located in the upscale DHA Phase 5. Designed by renowned architects Archi Cubes, the home features spacious interiors, elegant bedrooms, and a massive trophy room celebrating his cricket achievements. Neo-classical architecture with clean lines enhances the sophisticated ambiance, while landscaped gardens, a swimming pool, and scenic views elevate outdoor living. The living and entertainment zones seamlessly combine traditional and contemporary decor, reflecting Azam’s refined taste. From luxurious bathrooms to thoughtfully curated furniture, every corner embodies comfort, style, and success. Explore Babar Azam’s lavish home for a glimpse of his elite lifestyle.

Updated:Oct 15, 2025, 08:22 AM IST
1. Designed by Renowned Architects

1. Designed by Renowned Architects

Babar Azam collaborated with famous architects Archi Cubes, known for creating elegant and contemporary designs, giving his Lahore home a stylish and sophisticated architectural edge.(Photo Credit - Twitter)  

2. Prime Location in DHA Phase 5

2. Prime Location in DHA Phase 5

Nestled in Lahore’s posh DHA Phase 5, the house combines privacy, luxury, and accessibility, reflecting Azam’s elite lifestyle and providing the perfect backdrop for his family’s comfort.(Photo Credit - Twitter)  

3. Spacious Interiors for Maximum Comfort

3. Spacious Interiors for Maximum Comfort

The house features expansive rooms and open spaces, offering a clutter-free environment that enhances comfort, relaxation, and a sense of freedom for daily living.(Photo Credit - Twitter)  

4. Elegant Bedrooms with Minimalist Design

4. Elegant Bedrooms with Minimalist Design

Azam’s bedrooms showcase hardwood flooring, carefully selected furniture, and a minimalist aesthetic, creating a serene and restful retreat after intense cricketing schedules.(Photo Credit - Twitter)  

5. Trophy Room Celebrating Cricket Achievements

5. Trophy Room Celebrating Cricket Achievements

A standout feature is the massive trophy room, displaying Babar Azam’s cricketing accomplishments. This dedicated space highlights his journey and success in Pakistan and international cricket.(Photo Credit - Twitter)  

6. Modern and Luxurious Bathrooms

6. Modern and Luxurious Bathrooms

The bathrooms reflect modern luxury, featuring dark-themed designs, spacious bathtubs, and rain showers, offering relaxation and a spa-like experience at home.(Photo Credit - Twitter)  

7. Sophisticated Living and Entertainment Zones

7. Sophisticated Living and Entertainment Zones

The main lounge and living areas are divided into functional spaces with Chesterfield sofas, elegant drapes, and a mix of traditional and contemporary decor, perfect for hosting guests.(Photo Credit - Twitter)  

8. Stunning Outdoor Spaces and Swimming Pool

8. Stunning Outdoor Spaces and Swimming Pool

Beautifully landscaped gardens and a large swimming pool make the outdoor area ideal for relaxation, parties, and enjoying the scenic views of Lahore’s upscale neighborhood.(Photo Credit - Twitter)  

9. Neo-Classical Architecture with Modern Flair

9. Neo-Classical Architecture with Modern Flair

The home’s neo-classical design, clean lines, and uncluttered aesthetic combine elegance with modern sophistication, reflecting Babar Azam’s refined taste and personality.(Photo Credit - Twitter)  

10. Personalized Dream Home Reflecting Success

10. Personalized Dream Home Reflecting Success

Every corner of the residence reflects Babar Azam’s input, combining luxury, style, and practicality to create a personalized sanctuary that mirrors his success on and off the cricket field. (Photo Credit - Twitter)

