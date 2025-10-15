Happy Birthday Babar Azam: Inside Pakistan Legend’s Lavish Lahore Home - In Pics

photoDetails

Babar Azam’s Lahore residence is a stunning blend of modern luxury and personalized design, located in the upscale DHA Phase 5. Designed by renowned architects Archi Cubes, the home features spacious interiors, elegant bedrooms, and a massive trophy room celebrating his cricket achievements. Neo-classical architecture with clean lines enhances the sophisticated ambiance, while landscaped gardens, a swimming pool, and scenic views elevate outdoor living. The living and entertainment zones seamlessly combine traditional and contemporary decor, reflecting Azam’s refined taste. From luxurious bathrooms to thoughtfully curated furniture, every corner embodies comfort, style, and success. Explore Babar Azam’s lavish home for a glimpse of his elite lifestyle.