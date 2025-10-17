Happy Birthday Ben Dukett: Meet Paige Ogborne, Who Is A Model By Profession - In Pics
England cricketer Ben Duckett celebrates his birthday alongside his wife, Paige Ogborne, a stunning model from Nottingham. The couple, together since 2018, got engaged in 2023 and welcomed their daughter Margot Mabel Minnie Duckett in 2024. Paige, known for her elegant style and growing influence on social media, often supports Duckett during matches. Ben Duckett, who made headlines for his record-breaking 88-ball century in India and a brilliant 149-run knock at Leeds, continues to shine for England. Their inspiring love story, blending cricket success with glamour and family warmth, has made them one of cricket’s most admired couples.
1. Paige Ogborne — The Model Who Stole Ben Duckett’s Heart
Paige Ogborne, a professional model from Nottingham, England, has captured hearts with her elegance and charm. Her relationship with cricketer Ben Duckett has made her a trending name among cricket WAGs.(Photo Credit - Twitter)
2. Ben Duckett’s Record-Breaking Century in India
Duckett’s explosive 88-ball century in Rajkot marked the fastest by an English batter on Indian soil — a historic milestone that had wife Paige cheering proudly from the stands.(Photo Credit - Twitter)
3. A Love Story That Began in 2018
The couple started dating in 2018 and have since become one of cricket’s most admired duos. Their chemistry and candid posts on social media often go viral among fans.(Photo Credit - Twitter)
4. Engagement That Took the Internet by Storm
In 2023, Ben Duckett proposed to Paige Ogborne, and their engagement photos quickly broke the internet — trending across cricket and lifestyle circles.(Photo Credit - Twitter)
5. Welcoming Their Daughter Margot in 2024
In July 2024, the couple welcomed their daughter, Margot Mabel Minnie Duckett, marking a new and heartwarming chapter in their love story that fans adore following.(Photo Credit - Twitter)
6. Paige Ogborne: The Fashion & Lifestyle Influencer
Paige has built an impressive modeling career, collaborating with top brands and showcasing her sophisticated style — from fashion shoots to cricket event appearances.(Photo Credit - Twitter)
7. Private Yet Powerful Social Media Presence
Despite keeping her Instagram private, Paige boasts over 2,000 followers. Her fashion-forward posts and glimpses of life with Duckett have made her a quiet influencer in the cricket world.(Photo Credit - Twitter)
8. Ben Duckett’s Rise from County Cricket to International Stardom
Born in Northampton, Duckett began his career with Northamptonshire County Cricket Club before debuting for England in 2016. His aggressive batting style now defines England’s “Bazball” approach.(Photo Credit - Twitter)
9. A Stylish Couple Loved by Fans Worldwide
Whether walking red carpets or sharing behind-the-scenes moments online, Ben and Paige have become a fan-favorite cricket couple — blending sports, style, and genuine connection.(Photo Credit - Twitter)
10. The Future Looks Bright for Ben & Paige
As Duckett cements his place in England’s Test squad and Paige continues thriving as a model, the duo’s story symbolizes modern cricket glamour and power-couple success.(Photo Credit - Twitter)
Trending Photos