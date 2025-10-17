Happy Birthday Ben Dukett: Meet Paige Ogborne, Who Is A Model By Profession - In Pics

photoDetails

England cricketer Ben Duckett celebrates his birthday alongside his wife, Paige Ogborne, a stunning model from Nottingham. The couple, together since 2018, got engaged in 2023 and welcomed their daughter Margot Mabel Minnie Duckett in 2024. Paige, known for her elegant style and growing influence on social media, often supports Duckett during matches. Ben Duckett, who made headlines for his record-breaking 88-ball century in India and a brilliant 149-run knock at Leeds, continues to shine for England. Their inspiring love story, blending cricket success with glamour and family warmth, has made them one of cricket’s most admired couples.