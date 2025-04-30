Happy Birthday Chris Morris: From Love Story With Wife Lisa Oosthuizen To Becoming IPL’s Most Expensive Player
Chris Morris, a South African cricketer, rose to global fame after becoming the most expensive IPL player in 2021 when Rajasthan Royals bought him for ₹16.25 crore. Off the field, he shares a close bond with his wife, Lisa Oosthuizen, a graphic designer. The couple, who married in 2015, welcomed a son in 2018. Morris has played for several IPL franchises and gained popularity for his all-round T20 performances. Known for his power hitting and effective death bowling, his career highlights and family life continue to interest fans. He’s also endorsed major brands, becoming a prominent figure beyond cricket.
1. Chris Morris Became the Most Expensive Player in IPL History in 2021
Morris was bought for a record ₹16.25 crore by Rajasthan Royals during the IPL 2021 auction, making him the highest-paid IPL player ever at the time.
2. Who Is Chris Morris’ Wife? Meet Lisa Oosthuizen
Chris Morris married Lisa Oosthuizen, a talented South African graphic designer, in August 2015. Their love story began long before fame and continues to inspire fans on social media.
3. Lisa Oosthuizen’s Instagram Reveals a Glimpse Into Their Private Life
Lisa’s Instagram bio showcases her as a creative professional. She frequently shares candid moments with Morris, offering fans a rare look at the cricketer’s family life off the field.
4. From Dating to ‘I Do’: Inside Morris and Lisa’s Lavish Wedding
After years of dating, Chris and Lisa tied the knot in a private yet elegant ceremony, surrounded by close friends and family—a moment that resonated with fans and media alike.
5. The Couple Welcomed a Baby Boy in 2018
In January 2018, Chris Morris and Lisa were blessed with a son. The heartwarming family update was shared via Instagram, instantly going viral among cricket enthusiasts.
6. Chris Morris’ Net Worth Skyrocketed Post-IPL 2021
Before the IPL 2021 windfall, Morris' estimated net worth was around ₹25 crore. That figure surged dramatically following his record-breaking contract and endorsement deals.
7. Morris Is More Than a Cricketer—He’s a Branding Powerhouse
Over the years, Chris Morris has endorsed top brands like New Balance, Kookaburra, and Nixon London, solidifying his presence beyond just cricketing circles.
8. IPL 2021 Heroics: Morris Guided RR to a Sensational Win
He proved his worth in IPL 2021 by smashing 36 off 18 balls in a clutch performance against Delhi Capitals, earning praise for finishing games under pressure.
9. Morris Has Played for Multiple IPL Franchises
In addition to Rajasthan Royals, Chris Morris has represented teams like Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals, and Royal Challengers Bangalore, becoming a mainstay in T20 leagues worldwide.
10. Chris Morris’ Career Stats Speak Volumes About His Impact
With a T20 bowling average of 22.21 and a strike rate of 150.04, Morris has proven to be an elite T20 all-rounder, excelling both as a death bowler and a lower-order hitter.
Trending Photos