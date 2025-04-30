Advertisement
Happy Birthday Chris Morris: From Love Story With Wife Lisa Oosthuizen To Becoming IPL's Most Expensive Player
Happy Birthday Chris Morris: From Love Story With Wife Lisa Oosthuizen To Becoming IPL's Most Expensive Player

Chris Morris, a South African cricketer, rose to global fame after becoming the most expensive IPL player in 2021 when Rajasthan Royals bought him for ₹16.25 crore. Off the field, he shares a close bond with his wife, Lisa Oosthuizen, a graphic designer. The couple, who married in 2015, welcomed a son in 2018. Morris has played for several IPL franchises and gained popularity for his all-round T20 performances. Known for his power hitting and effective death bowling, his career highlights and family life continue to interest fans. He’s also endorsed major brands, becoming a prominent figure beyond cricket.

Updated:Apr 30, 2025, 11:27 AM IST
1. Chris Morris Became the Most Expensive Player in IPL History in 2021

1/20
1. Chris Morris Became the Most Expensive Player in IPL History in 2021

Morris was bought for a record ₹16.25 crore by Rajasthan Royals during the IPL 2021 auction, making him the highest-paid IPL player ever at the time.

2. Who Is Chris Morris' Wife? Meet Lisa Oosthuizen

2/20
2. Who Is Chris Morris' Wife? Meet Lisa Oosthuizen

Chris Morris married Lisa Oosthuizen, a talented South African graphic designer, in August 2015. Their love story began long before fame and continues to inspire fans on social media.

3. Lisa Oosthuizen's Instagram Reveals a Glimpse Into Their Private Life

3/20
3. Lisa Oosthuizen's Instagram Reveals a Glimpse Into Their Private Life

Lisa’s Instagram bio showcases her as a creative professional. She frequently shares candid moments with Morris, offering fans a rare look at the cricketer’s family life off the field.

4. From Dating to 'I Do': Inside Morris and Lisa's Lavish Wedding

4/20
4. From Dating to 'I Do': Inside Morris and Lisa's Lavish Wedding

After years of dating, Chris and Lisa tied the knot in a private yet elegant ceremony, surrounded by close friends and family—a moment that resonated with fans and media alike.

5. The Couple Welcomed a Baby Boy in 2018

5/20
5. The Couple Welcomed a Baby Boy in 2018

In January 2018, Chris Morris and Lisa were blessed with a son. The heartwarming family update was shared via Instagram, instantly going viral among cricket enthusiasts.

6. Chris Morris' Net Worth Skyrocketed Post-IPL 2021

6/20
6. Chris Morris' Net Worth Skyrocketed Post-IPL 2021

Before the IPL 2021 windfall, Morris' estimated net worth was around ₹25 crore. That figure surged dramatically following his record-breaking contract and endorsement deals.

7. Morris Is More Than a Cricketer—He's a Branding Powerhouse

7/20
7. Morris Is More Than a Cricketer—He's a Branding Powerhouse

Over the years, Chris Morris has endorsed top brands like New Balance, Kookaburra, and Nixon London, solidifying his presence beyond just cricketing circles.

8. IPL 2021 Heroics: Morris Guided RR to a Sensational Win

8/20
8. IPL 2021 Heroics: Morris Guided RR to a Sensational Win

He proved his worth in IPL 2021 by smashing 36 off 18 balls in a clutch performance against Delhi Capitals, earning praise for finishing games under pressure.

9. Morris Has Played for Multiple IPL Franchises

9/20
9. Morris Has Played for Multiple IPL Franchises

In addition to Rajasthan Royals, Chris Morris has represented teams like Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals, and Royal Challengers Bangalore, becoming a mainstay in T20 leagues worldwide.

 

10. Chris Morris' Career Stats Speak Volumes About His Impact

10/20
10. Chris Morris' Career Stats Speak Volumes About His Impact

With a T20 bowling average of 22.21 and a strike rate of 150.04, Morris has proven to be an elite T20 all-rounder, excelling both as a death bowler and a lower-order hitter.

