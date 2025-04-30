Happy Birthday Chris Morris: From Love Story With Wife Lisa Oosthuizen To Becoming IPL’s Most Expensive Player

photoDetails

Chris Morris, a South African cricketer, rose to global fame after becoming the most expensive IPL player in 2021 when Rajasthan Royals bought him for ₹16.25 crore. Off the field, he shares a close bond with his wife, Lisa Oosthuizen, a graphic designer. The couple, who married in 2015, welcomed a son in 2018. Morris has played for several IPL franchises and gained popularity for his all-round T20 performances. Known for his power hitting and effective death bowling, his career highlights and family life continue to interest fans. He’s also endorsed major brands, becoming a prominent figure beyond cricket.