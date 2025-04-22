Happy Birthday Danni Wyatt: All About England Cricketer Who Once Proposed Virat Kohli - In Pics

photoDetails

England cricketer Danni Wyatt, who famously proposed to Virat Kohli on Twitter in 2014, celebrates her birthday today. Known for her explosive batting, Wyatt has played over 250 international matches and holds the record for two T20I centuries. A key part of England’s 2017 World Cup-winning squad, she’s also a standout in global T20 leagues, including the WPL and The Hundred. Wyatt’s journey from playing men’s club cricket to earning an ECB central contract reflects her trailblazing path. Loved for her bold personality and on-field aggression, she remains one of the most talked-about figures in women’s cricket.