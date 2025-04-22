Happy Birthday Danni Wyatt: All About England Cricketer Who Once Proposed Virat Kohli - In Pics
England cricketer Danni Wyatt, who famously proposed to Virat Kohli on Twitter in 2014, celebrates her birthday today. Known for her explosive batting, Wyatt has played over 250 international matches and holds the record for two T20I centuries. A key part of England’s 2017 World Cup-winning squad, she’s also a standout in global T20 leagues, including the WPL and The Hundred. Wyatt’s journey from playing men’s club cricket to earning an ECB central contract reflects her trailblazing path. Loved for her bold personality and on-field aggression, she remains one of the most talked-about figures in women’s cricket.
1. Danni Wyatt’s Viral Proposal to Virat Kohli Still Breaks the Internet
Back in 2014, Wyatt tweeted “Kohli marry me” after watching Virat’s masterclass. The post went viral and still trends every year on her birthday, making it a popular cricket pop culture moment.
2. A Veteran of Over 250 International Matches Across Formats
With 105 ODIs and 151 T20Is under her belt, Wyatt is one of England’s most experienced cricketers. She recently added a Test cap too, debuting in the 2023 Ashes series.
3. Only the Second Woman to Score Two T20I Centuries
Her 124 against India in 2018 was not just match-winning—it was record-shattering. She became only the second female cricketer to hit two T20I hundreds, after Deandra Dottin.
4. England’s Star Opener in T20Is with Over 2,600 Runs
Wyatt is among the top run-getters in women’s T20Is. Her explosive starts have helped England chase down massive totals, including the historic 199/3 against India in 2018.
5. A World Cup Winner and Hundred Hero
Part of the 2017 World Cup-winning squad, Wyatt also starred in The Hundred for Southern Brave. Her domestic performances keep her in high demand across global T20 leagues.
6. Central to England’s White-Ball Revival Post-2017
Post-2017, Wyatt became a regular match-winner for England, thriving under pressure and often anchoring England’s batting in crunch WODI and WT20I situations.
7. Played Men’s Club Cricket to Sharpen Her Game
Wyatt’s early days included playing for Whitmore men’s club, helping her develop the aggressive batting style that defines her today. A rare path that shaped a rare talent.
8. A Trailblazer With ECB’s First-Ever Women’s Central Contract
She was among the first women to receive a central contract from the ECB in 2014—a turning point for professional women’s cricket in England.
9. Multi-Franchise Star: From WBBL to WPL
Wyatt’s globe-trotting career includes stints with Melbourne Renegades, Brisbane Heat, Southern Brave, and now Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Women’s Premier League (WPL).
10. Nicknamed ‘Waggy’, She’s as Entertaining Off-Field as On It
Her candid personality and social media presence make her a fan-favourite. Whether it’s her banter, birthday tweets, or cricket memes—Wyatt’s always trending.
Trending Photos