Happy Birthday David Warner: From Twitter Romance to Cricket Glory, Inside His Beautiful Journey with Candice

Australian cricket legend David Warner and former Ironwoman Candice Warner share one of sports’ most inspiring love stories. Their romance began on Twitter in 2013, blossoming into a whirlwind relationship that led to a fairytale wedding in 2015 and a beautiful family of five. From enduring public controversies and personal heartbreaks to celebrating milestones together, the Warners have exemplified strength, loyalty, and resilience. As David announced his retirement from international cricket in 2024, he credited Candice for her unwavering support and sacrifices. Their story remains a testament to true love, family values, and emotional endurance beyond the cricket field.