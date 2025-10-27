Happy Birthday David Warner: From Twitter Romance to Cricket Glory, Inside His Beautiful Journey with Candice
Australian cricket legend David Warner and former Ironwoman Candice Warner share one of sports’ most inspiring love stories. Their romance began on Twitter in 2013, blossoming into a whirlwind relationship that led to a fairytale wedding in 2015 and a beautiful family of five. From enduring public controversies and personal heartbreaks to celebrating milestones together, the Warners have exemplified strength, loyalty, and resilience. As David announced his retirement from international cricket in 2024, he credited Candice for her unwavering support and sacrifices. Their story remains a testament to true love, family values, and emotional endurance beyond the cricket field.
1. Love at First Tweet: A 21st-Century Fairytale
Their romance began not on the field but on Twitter in 2013, proving that true love can blossom in the digital age. A simple DM during the Ashes sparked their lifelong connection.
2. From Online Chats to “I Do”
After countless Skype calls and heartfelt messages, David proposed to Candice in Cape Town in 2014. Just a year later, they exchanged vows in a dreamy NSW South Coast wedding that captured the nation’s attention.
3. A Bride Fit for a Fairytale
Candice stunned in a Pallas Couture gown, describing her wedding as “the best day of my life.” The couple’s emotional vows reflected a love that felt genuine, grounded, and forever.
4. Building a Beautiful Family of Five
The Warners’ family grew with the births of Ivy Mae (2014), Indi Rae (2016), and Isla Rose (2019). Despite life’s challenges, their daughters became the heart of their story.
5. Standing Strong Through Scandal
When controversy struck in 2018 during the South Africa series, David Warner defended his wife’s honor after offensive remarks from a rival player — showing his loyalty and family-first mindset.
6. Candice’s Strength Through Heartbreak
Candice revealed she suffered a miscarriage amid the ball-tampering scandal. Her emotional openness on SAS Australia inspired millions, showing her courage in the face of public scrutiny.
7. Retirement with Love and Purpose
In 2023, David retired from ODI cricket to prioritize family time, saying, “It’s time to let Candice do what she wants.” A rare move that showcased true partnership and gratitude.
8. Honest Confessions from the Heart
During their Body and Soul interview, David opened up about feeling guilty for being away from home. His honesty revealed the emotional sacrifices behind cricket’s glamour.
9. Tested by Time, United by Trust
From the City2Surf race to the MCG, their decade-long love has thrived through distance, fame, and adversity — proving that trust and empathy are the ultimate power couple goals.
10. Eight Years of Marriage and Counting
After eight beautiful years, David and Candice Warner remain inseparable — partners, parents, and teammates in life. Their story continues to inspire fans with its message of loyalty, love, and resilience.
Trending Photos