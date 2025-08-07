Happy Birthday Deepak Chahar! Inside His Fairytale Love Story With Wife Jaya Bharadwaj

photoDetails

english

2942431

Deepak Chahar’s love story with wife Jaya Bharadwaj has captured the hearts of cricket and IPL fans alike. From a chance meeting arranged by his sister Malti Chahar to a viral on-field IPL proposal, their romantic journey feels straight out of a Bollywood movie. Jaya, known for her stunning looks and successful corporate background, continues to support Deepak’s cricket career with unwavering devotion. Their story, filled with family blessings, viral engagement moments, and deep chemistry, makes them one of India’s most adored cricket couples. Search trends for “Deepak Chahar wife,” “Jaya Bharadwaj photos,” and “IPL proposal video” continue to soar.