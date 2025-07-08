Happy Birthday Devon Conway: Inside His Love Story And Wedding With Wife Kim Conway

photoDetails

english

2928138

Devon Conway, the stylish New Zealand cricketer and Chennai Super Kings star, shares a heartwarming love story with wife Kim Conway. The couple got married in April 2022 after getting engaged in 2020. Devon celebrated his pre-wedding in Tamil style with CSK teammates, creating viral moments online. Kim Conway, who has over 39.8K Instagram followers under the handle @kimble15, often shares glimpses of their life together. Though her profession remains private, fans are curious about her life and relationship with the cricketer. Their emotional journey, including a recent miscarriage, has made them one of cricket’s most loved and relatable couples.