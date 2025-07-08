Advertisement
Happy Birthday Devon Conway: Inside His Love Story And Wedding With Wife Kim Conway
Happy Birthday Devon Conway: Inside His Love Story And Wedding With Wife Kim Conway

Devon Conway, the stylish New Zealand cricketer and Chennai Super Kings star, shares a heartwarming love story with wife Kim Conway. The couple got married in April 2022 after getting engaged in 2020. Devon celebrated his pre-wedding in Tamil style with CSK teammates, creating viral moments online. Kim Conway, who has over 39.8K Instagram followers under the handle @kimble15, often shares glimpses of their life together. Though her profession remains private, fans are curious about her life and relationship with the cricketer. Their emotional journey, including a recent miscarriage, has made them one of cricket’s most loved and relatable couples.

Updated:Jul 08, 2025, 08:21 AM IST
1. Devon Conway and Kim Conway's Private Yet Powerful Love Story

1. Devon Conway and Kim Conway’s Private Yet Powerful Love Story

Despite his rising fame, Devon Conway kept his relationship out of the spotlight until sharing it on Instagram, sparking interest across cricket, lifestyle, and entertainment audiences.

2. The Couple Got Engaged in July 2020 and Married in April 2022

2. The Couple Got Engaged in July 2020 and Married in April 2022

Conway proposed in July 2020 and married Kim in a close-knit ceremony in South Africa during the IPL 2022 season, generating buzz among fans and sports news outlets.

3. Kim Conway is Popular on Instagram With Over 39.8K Followers

3. Kim Conway is Popular on Instagram With Over 39.8K Followers

Kim Conway regularly posts under the handle @kimble15, sharing candid moments that appeal to fans of cricketers’ wives and cricket lifestyle enthusiasts.

4. Devon Conway Celebrated His Pre-Wedding in Tamil Style With CSK Teammates

4. Devon Conway Celebrated His Pre-Wedding in Tamil Style With CSK Teammates

The New Zealand cricketer embraced Indian culture by celebrating his pre-wedding in Tamil style with CSK players, creating viral moments across social media and fan forums.

5. Their Love Story Crossed Continents — From South Africa to New Zealand to India

5. Their Love Story Crossed Continents — From South Africa to New Zealand to India

From Johannesburg roots to New Zealand stardom and IPL fame in India, the Conway couple’s journey reflects a global love story that captivates cricket followers across regions.

6. The Wedding Was an Intimate Affair With Close Friends and Family

6. The Wedding Was an Intimate Affair With Close Friends and Family

Far from celebrity extravagance, Conway and Kim opted for a private wedding, highlighting a personal, meaningful celebration that appealed to fans seeking authenticity.

7. The Couple Faced Tragedy With a Recent Miscarriage

7. The Couple Faced Tragedy With a Recent Miscarriage

The heartbreaking revelation about their miscarriage drew widespread empathy and brought attention to the emotional challenges behind high-profile lives, touching hearts across platforms.

8. Devon Conway Skipped IPL Bio-Bubble to Attend His Wedding

8. Devon Conway Skipped IPL Bio-Bubble to Attend His Wedding

In a bold move, Conway exited the IPL 2022 bio-bubble to be with Kim for their wedding, reinforcing his commitment to family over professional obligations.

9. Kim Conway's Profession Remains a Mystery, Adding to Her Allure

9. Kim Conway’s Profession Remains a Mystery, Adding to Her Allure

With no public job profile or media appearances, Kim’s quiet lifestyle adds intrigue, fueling searches like “What does Kim Conway do?” and boosting article discoverability.

 

10. Devon Conway and Kim Conway Continue to Inspire as a Cricket Power Couple

10. Devon Conway and Kim Conway Continue to Inspire as a Cricket Power Couple

Their story of love, loss, and loyalty paints them as one of cricket’s most grounded and inspiring couples, resonating with fans beyond the boundary line.

NEWS ON ONE CLICK