Happy Birthday Dinesh Chandimal: Inside the Untold Love Story With Wife Ishika Jayasekara That Fans Can’t Stop Talking About

Dinesh Chandimal’s wife, Ishika Jayasekara, is a graceful and influential figure who has played a pivotal role in the Sri Lankan cricketer’s life and success. Born and raised in Sri Lanka, Ishika values family, culture, and privacy, maintaining a low profile while supporting Chandimal throughout his cricketing journey. The couple married on May 1, 2015, after a long-term relationship, and welcomed their son in 2019. Ishika is admired for her elegance, charitable work, and unwavering support, often seen cheering during Chandimal’s milestone performances, including his memorable double century against Australia in Galle.