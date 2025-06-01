Happy Birthday Dinesh Karthik: How Love, Loss, And Squash Star Dipika Pallikal Redefined His Life - In Pics

photoDetails

Dinesh Karthik and Dipika Pallikal’s love story is a heartwarming tale of second chances and mutual growth. After a difficult first marriage and personal setbacks, Karthik found love again with squash star Dipika. Despite initial hesitation, their relationship blossomed through shared values and emotional support. Married in 2015, the couple has since built a strong bond, navigating fame, sports careers, and eventually parenthood, with the birth of their twin boys in 2021. Their journey stands as a powerful example of resilience, love after heartbreak, and how two athletes from different fields found strength in each other’s presence and passion.