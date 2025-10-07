Happy Birthday Dwayne Bravo! All About West Indies Legend's Three Girlfriends, Kids, and Untold Stories of His Romantic Life
Dwayne Bravo’s love life has always been a topic of intrigue among fans. The West Indian cricket superstar, known for his charm and charisma, has been linked with several women over the years but remains deeply connected to his long-time partner, Regina Ramjit. Their relationship often grabs attention on social media, where Regina frequently supports Bravo’s cricketing ventures and music career. Despite occasional rumors, the two continue to share a strong bond, reflecting stability amid Bravo’s glamorous lifestyle. Their chemistry, seen through their public appearances and posts, keeps fans curious about the couple’s enduring love story.
1. Born to entertain, on and off the field:
Born on October 7, 1983, in Trinidad and Tobago, Bravo isn’t just a cricketer — he’s a global entertainer, blending sport, music, and charisma seamlessly. Photo credit: Twitter
2. The Bravo family’s cricketing genes:
Dwayne shares his passion for the game with his half-brother Darren Bravo, who also represents the West Indies — a true cricketing family legacy. Photo credit: Twitter
3. Chennai Super Kings’ showstopper:
Bravo’s stint with CSK made him a fan-favorite. With over 180 IPL wickets, he’s one of the most successful T20 all-rounders ever. Photo credit: Twitter
4. A true T20 legend:
From the 2004 Champions Trophy to World T20 titles in 2012 and 2016, Bravo’s international career defined Caribbean dominance in the shortest format. Photo credit: Twitter
5. Musician, DJ, entertainer — DJ Bravo:
His hit track “Champion” became a global anthem, making him one of the few cricketers to achieve stardom in both sports and music. Photo credit: Twitter
6. Not one, not two — but three girlfriends:
Reports confirm that Dwayne Bravo has been in relationships with three women simultaneously — a detail that stunned even his CSK teammates. Photo credit: Twitter
7. Deepak Chahar’s revelation on The Kapil Sharma Show:
CSK pacer Deepak Chahar publicly revealed Bravo’s relationship status, saying, “He has three girlfriends and kids with all of them.” Photo credit: Twitter
8. A modern, unconventional love story:
Bravo’s personal life challenges traditional norms — reflecting a Caribbean openness to relationships and a zest for living life his own way. Photo credit: Twitter
9. Miss Barbados World 2013:
Bravo’s long-time girlfriend, Regina Ramjit, is a model and entrepreneur who rose to fame after winning the Miss Barbados World title in 2013. Photo credit: Twitter
10. The power couple’s glam connection:
Dwayne and Regina were spotted at several high-profile events, making them one of cricket’s most stylish pairs. Photo credit: Twitter
11. Rumors of a breakup:
In 2017, rumors circulated about Bravo’s split with Regina, reportedly linked to the entry of another woman in his life — Josanna Gonsalves. Photo credit: Twitter
12. Meet ‘Khita’ — the culinary queen:
Bravo’s current partner, Josanna Khita Gonsalves, is a professional chef known for her work in promoting veganism and women empowerment. Photo credit: Twitter
13. Trained in Italy and France:
Khita studied Culinary Management in Trinidad before honing her craft in Italy, making her a celebrated name in international cuisine. Photo credit: Twitter
14. The mother of Dwade Bravo:
Josanna and Dwayne share a son named Dwade, who often features in their adorable Instagram family moments. Photo credit: Twitter
15. A social media star:
With over 50K Instagram followers, Khita regularly shares food content, family photos, and glimpses of her life with DJ Bravo. Photo credit: Twitter
16. Three kids, endless love:
Bravo is a proud father of three children — sons Dwayne Bravo Jr., Dwade Bravo, and daughter Dwaynice Bravo. Photo credit: Twitter
17. A hands-on dad:
Despite his busy cricket schedule, Bravo frequently posts heartwarming moments with his kids — showing his fun, playful parenting side. Photo credit: Twitter
18. Mystery around his older kids’ mothers:
While Dwade’s mother is known (Khita), the identities of Dwaynice and Dwayne Jr.’s mothers remain private, sparking fan curiosity. Photo credit: Twitter
19. Bravo’s larger-than-life persona:
From his signature “Champion Dance” to his infectious smile, Bravo’s energy both on and off the field makes him one of cricket’s most beloved personalities. Photo credit: Twitter
20. The ultimate Caribbean superstar:
Cricketer, singer, father, and icon — Dwayne Bravo embodies the vibrant spirit of the West Indies, living every moment like a true champion. Photo credit: Twitter
