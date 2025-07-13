Advertisement
Happy Birthday, Faf du Plessis: A Tribute To Relentless Warrior Who Redefined South African Cricket - In Pics
Happy Birthday, Faf du Plessis: A Tribute To Relentless Warrior Who Redefined South African Cricket - In Pics

On the occasion of Faf du Plessis' birthday, we celebrate the remarkable journey of one of South Africa’s finest cricketers. From a gritty debut hundred against Australia to becoming the first South African to score centuries in all formats, Faf has consistently delivered under pressure. 

 

Updated:Jul 13, 2025, 01:22 PM IST
Birthday Wishes to a Legend

Happy Birthday to Faf du Plessis, one of South Africa’s most respected cricketers and modern-day greats. Born on 13 July 1984, Faf’s journey from a middle-order batter to a dynamic leader is truly inspiring.

 

A Memorable International Debut

Faf made his ODI debut in 2011 and quickly became a vital part of South Africa’s core. His Test debut in 2012 was iconic, scoring a match-saving 110* against Australia in Adelaide, a knock that announced his arrival on the world stage.

 

Consistency Across Formats

Du Plessis remains South Africa’s first player to score centuries in all three formats. His aggressive T20 century (119 off 56 balls) and consistent Test knocks proved his versatility and mental strength under pressure.

 

Mr. Dependable in Tests

From his 199 vs Sri Lanka to multiple gritty innings against India and Australia, Faf's 4,163 Test runs speak volumes. His ability to anchor or accelerate made him a pillar of South Africa's batting lineup.

 

Captain Courageous

As South African captain (2016–2020), Faf led from the front. He masterminded the 5-0 whitewash of Australia in ODIs and earned series wins in Australia and New Zealand, a rare feat for visiting sides.

 

Unmatched IPL Presence

Faf has been a force in the IPL, scoring over 3,400 runs, winning titles with Chennai Super Kings, and leading Royal Challengers Bangalore since 2022. He’s the first batter to score 50+ against all 10 franchises.

 

Fielding Excellence & Athleticism

Apart from batting, Faf's fielding has always turned heads. Known for his quick reflexes, safe hands, and electric run-outs, he has often been compared to the likes of Jonty Rhodes for his brilliance in the field.

 

Personal Integrity & Leadership

Faf is admired for his honesty and calm demeanor. His autobiography, "Faf Through Fire", revealed his struggles, leadership challenges, and his commitment to team culture and mental health awareness.

 

Off-Field Contributions

Beyond cricket, he supported COVID-19 relief, advocated for racial equality, and promoted youth cricket in South Africa. Faf has proven that true leaders make an impact both on and off the field.

 

A Career Worth Celebrating

With 11,198 international runs, leadership milestones, and an ever-growing fan base, Faf du Plessis has carved a legendary legacy. Here's to more success, happiness, and cricket memories. Happy Birthday, Faf! 

 

