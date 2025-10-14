Advertisement
Happy Birthday Gautam Gambhir: All About India Head Coach's Love Life With Wife Natasha Jain - In Pics

Happy Birthday Gautam Gambhir! The former India opener and current Team India head coach shares a heartwarming love story with his wife, Natasha Jain Gambhir. Born into a business family from Amritsar, Natasha is a BBA graduate with a flair for gemology, jewelry design, and baking. The couple met through family friends in 2007 and tied the knot in 2011 after India’s World Cup win. Known for their privacy and grounded lifestyle, Gautam and Natasha are proud parents of two daughters, Aazeen and Anaiza. Their enduring relationship defines true love, loyalty, and balance beyond the cricketing spotlight.

Updated:Oct 14, 2025, 08:16 AM IST
1. Destiny at a Friend’s Party

1. Destiny at a Friend’s Party

 

It all began in 2007 when Gautam Gambhir met Natasha Jain at a friend’s gathering — a fateful moment that sparked an enduring bond beyond the cricket field.

2. Family Ties That Shaped Their Story

2. Family Ties That Shaped Their Story

 

Their fathers were old friends, which laid the foundation for their relationship. This long-standing connection soon blossomed into love built on mutual respect and shared traditions.

3. Friends First, Lovers Later

3. Friends First, Lovers Later

 

Before romance, they shared years of friendship. Their relationship evolved naturally — a blend of arranged roots and heartfelt chemistry that grew stronger over time.

4. A Promise Before the 2011 World Cup

4. A Promise Before the 2011 World Cup

 

Gambhir had vowed not to marry before India’s 2011 World Cup campaign. True to his word, the couple tied the knot shortly after India’s iconic victory.

 

5. Natasha Gambhir’s Family and Background

5. Natasha Gambhir’s Family and Background

 

Born into a respected business family in Amritsar, Natasha Jain comes from entrepreneurial roots. Her father, Ravindra Jain, is a successful Delhi-based businessman.

6. A Woman of Talent and Grace

6. A Woman of Talent and Grace

 

Natasha holds a BBA degree and has studied PR, advertising, and gemology. She balances intellect with creativity, often channeling her artistic flair into jewelry design.

7. Beauty With Simplicity: Natasha’s Personal Style

7. Beauty With Simplicity: Natasha’s Personal Style

 

Standing at 163 cm and weighing around 55 kg, Natasha is admired for her elegant, minimalist fashion sense — effortlessly combining wellness and sophistication.

8. A Homemaker With a Creative Soul

8. A Homemaker With a Creative Soul

 

Though she prefers a private life, Natasha enjoys baking, diamond design, and home decor, symbolizing her blend of family devotion and artistic passion.

9. A Private Yet Powerful Love Story

9. A Private Yet Powerful Love Story

 

Despite Gambhir’s fame, the couple kept their relationship under wraps. Their wedding in October 2011 was a close-knit affair focused on love, not limelight.

10. Twelve Years of Togetherness

10. Twelve Years of Togetherness

 

The couple has been married for over 12 years, proving that genuine companionship and respect can outshine public glamour and celebrity chaos.

11. Mutual Respect Is Their Secret

11. Mutual Respect Is Their Secret

 

Their marriage thrives on humility, honesty, and understanding — core values that mirror Gambhir’s leadership philosophy both on and off the field.

12. Natasha: The Silent Strength Behind Gambhir’s Success

12. Natasha: The Silent Strength Behind Gambhir’s Success

 

From career highs to difficult transitions, Natasha has been Gambhir’s unwavering support system — standing by him through every inning of life.

13. Proud Parents of Two Daughters

13. Proud Parents of Two Daughters

 

Gautam and Natasha are blessed with two daughters — Aazeen (born 2014) and Anaiza (born 2017) — who often feature in Gambhir’s heartwarming family posts.

14. Parenting in Privacy

14. Parenting in Privacy

 

The couple keeps their daughters away from constant media glare, emphasizing normalcy and grounded upbringing over stardom and attention.

15. No Cricket Talk at Home Rule

15. No Cricket Talk at Home Rule

 

Their family follows a “no-cricket-at-home” policy — ensuring Gambhir’s home remains a space of peace, laughter, and connection.

16. Natasha Gambhir on Instagram

16. Natasha Gambhir on Instagram

Fans can catch glimpses of her life on Instagram (@natashagauti), where she shares elegant family photos, recipes, and lifestyle moments with over 589K followers.

17. A Style Icon in Her Own Right

17. A Style Icon in Her Own Right

With her chic ethnic looks and timeless grace, Natasha’s subtle fashion choices make her a favorite among fans of cricketer wives and celebrity partners.

18. Balancing Tradition and Modernity

18. Balancing Tradition and Modernity

From festive celebrations to family vacations, Natasha reflects the perfect balance of Indian values and modern sensibilities, inspiring many young couples.

19. The Power Couple’s Philosophy on Marriage

19. The Power Couple’s Philosophy on Marriage

Their bond thrives on loyalty, mutual growth, and trust, proving that love, when rooted in friendship and shared goals, only strengthens with time.

 

20. Gautam Gambhir and Natasha Jain: Couple Goals for a Generation

20. Gautam Gambhir and Natasha Jain: Couple Goals for a Generation

Together, they represent class, commitment, and compassion — redefining what it means to be a modern Indian couple grounded in values yet open to the world.

