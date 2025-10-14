photoDetails

Happy Birthday Gautam Gambhir! The former India opener and current Team India head coach shares a heartwarming love story with his wife, Natasha Jain Gambhir. Born into a business family from Amritsar, Natasha is a BBA graduate with a flair for gemology, jewelry design, and baking. The couple met through family friends in 2007 and tied the knot in 2011 after India’s World Cup win. Known for their privacy and grounded lifestyle, Gautam and Natasha are proud parents of two daughters, Aazeen and Anaiza. Their enduring relationship defines true love, loyalty, and balance beyond the cricketing spotlight.