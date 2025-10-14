Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2971718https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/happy-birthday-glenn-maxwell-all-about-his-movie-like-love-story-with-indian-vini-raman-in-pics-2971718
NewsPhotosHappy Birthday Glenn Maxwell: All About His Movie Like Love Story With Indian Vini Raman - In Pics
photoDetails

Happy Birthday Glenn Maxwell: All About His Movie Like Love Story With Indian Vini Raman - In Pics

Australian cricketer Glenn Maxwell and his Indian-origin wife, Vini Raman, share a love story straight out of a movie. The couple met in 2013 at a Melbourne Stars event and tied the knot in 2022 through Tamil Brahmin and Christian wedding ceremonies, blending two beautiful cultures. Vini, a pharmacist from Melbourne with roots in Chennai, and Maxwell welcomed their baby boy, Logan Maverick Maxwell, in 2023. From viral wedding pictures to heartfelt family moments, their relationship continues to win hearts across India and Australia. Their story perfectly symbolizes cross-cultural love, respect, and modern companionship beyond boundaries.

Updated:Oct 14, 2025, 08:38 AM IST
Follow Us

A Love That Started at a Cricket Event (2013)

1/20
A Love That Started at a Cricket Event (2013)

 

Glenn Maxwell met Vini Raman at a Melbourne Stars event in December 2013 — a chance encounter that changed both their lives forever.

Follow Us

Sparks Flew Instantly Between the Two

2/20
Sparks Flew Instantly Between the Two

 

The couple’s chemistry was undeniable from the start. Friends say their bond grew naturally through shared laughter, values, and a deep emotional connection.

Follow Us

Instagram Made It Official in 2017

3/20
Instagram Made It Official in 2017

 

Maxwell and Vini made headlines when they posted their first photo together on Instagram, confirming what fans had long suspected — cricket’s favorite love story had begun.

Follow Us

Vini Raman: The Indian-Origin Pharmacist Who Stole Maxwell’s Heart

4/20
Vini Raman: The Indian-Origin Pharmacist Who Stole Maxwell’s Heart

 

Born in Melbourne to Tamil parents from Chennai, India, Vini is a qualified pharmacist and Monash University graduate — a perfect blend of brains and beauty.

Follow Us

Cultural Roots That Unite Two Worlds

5/20
Cultural Roots That Unite Two Worlds

 

With her strong Tamil heritage and his Australian upbringing, Maxwell and Vini’s relationship beautifully celebrates the fusion of Indian and Western traditions.

Follow Us

A Grand Dual-Ceremony Celebration in 2022

6/20
A Grand Dual-Ceremony Celebration in 2022

 

The couple tied the knot on March 27, 2022, hosting both Christian and Tamil Brahmin weddings — symbolizing unity, love, and respect for both cultures.

Follow Us

Glenn Maxwell Looked Dashing in a Golden Sherwani

7/20
Glenn Maxwell Looked Dashing in a Golden Sherwani

Maxwell embraced Indian customs wholeheartedly, donning a golden sherwani and greeting guests in traditional style — a gesture that melted hearts online.

Follow Us

A Viral Moment That Broke the Internet

8/20
A Viral Moment That Broke the Internet

 

Their wedding photos went viral across social media, with fans calling Maxwell “India’s favorite son-in-law.” The hashtag #GlennMaxwellViniRamanWedding trended for days.

Follow Us

A Perfect Match of Love and Laughter

9/20
A Perfect Match of Love and Laughter

 

Friends close to the couple reveal that humor and mutual respect are the foundation of their bond — making them one of cricket’s strongest couples.

Follow Us

Maxwell’s Romantic Proposal That Didn’t Go as Planned

10/20
Maxwell’s Romantic Proposal That Didn’t Go as Planned

 

Glenn planned to propose at the beach, but ended up popping the question in a park — proving that love doesn’t need perfection, just sincerity.

Follow Us

Welcoming Their Baby Boy Logan Maverick Maxwell

11/20
Welcoming Their Baby Boy Logan Maverick Maxwell

 

On September 11, 2023, the couple welcomed their first child, Logan Maverick Maxwell. Their heartfelt announcement touched millions on Instagram.

Follow Us

An Emotional Post That Melted the Internet

12/20
An Emotional Post That Melted the Internet

 

Their caption, “11.09.2023 | Logan Maverick Maxwell,” with a glimpse of their baby boy, received love from cricketers and fans worldwide.

Follow Us

Parenthood Strengthened Their Relationship

13/20
Parenthood Strengthened Their Relationship

 

Since becoming parents, Maxwell and Vini have shared glimpses of their family life — radiating warmth, happiness, and gratitude.

Follow Us

A Relationship Built on Trust and Respect

14/20
A Relationship Built on Trust and Respect

 

Despite Maxwell’s hectic cricket schedule, the couple maintains an unbreakable bond, prioritizing communication and emotional balance.

Follow Us

Vini Was the First to Say ‘I Love You’

15/20
Vini Was the First to Say ‘I Love You’

 

In a candid Instagram Q&A, Vini revealed that she confessed her love first — a cute detail that fans can’t get enough of.

Follow Us

An Adorable Age Gap Story

16/20
An Adorable Age Gap Story

 

The couple has an age difference of four years and five months, but their love proves age is just a number when hearts connect.

Follow Us

First Date Magic: A Movie Night to Remember

17/20
First Date Magic: A Movie Night to Remember

 

Their first date was at a screening of Anchorman 2 — a simple yet memorable evening that began a lifelong love story.

Follow Us

A Perfect Blend of Passion and Privacy

18/20
A Perfect Blend of Passion and Privacy

 

While both are active on social media, they keep their relationship grounded and private — focusing on real moments over online hype.

Follow Us

Maxwell’s Close Bond With Indian Players

19/20
Maxwell’s Close Bond With Indian Players

 

From hugging Virat Kohli after India’s Champions Trophy win to bonding with Indian fans, Maxwell’s affection for India runs deep — both personally and professionally.

Follow Us

A Love Story That Defines Modern Relationships

20/20
A Love Story That Defines Modern Relationships

 

Glenn Maxwell and Vini Raman’s journey is a powerful reminder that true love transcends borders, faiths, and fame — making theirs one of cricket’s most heartwarming tales.

Follow Us
Glenn Maxwell love storyGlenn Maxwell wife Vini Ramanglenn maxwell indian wifeVini Raman pharmacistGlenn Maxwell marriage photosGlenn Maxwell Tamil weddingGlenn Maxwell Christian weddingGlenn Maxwell and Vini Raman babyLogan Maverick MaxwellGlenn Maxwell familyGlenn Maxwell wife photosVini Raman Indian originGlenn Maxwell Vini Raman relationshipGlenn Maxwell proposal storyGlenn Maxwell wedding dateGlenn Maxwell wedding picsGlenn Maxwell wife InstagramGlenn Maxwell Vini Raman love storyAustralian cricketer Glenn MaxwellGlenn Maxwell and Vini Raman sonGlenn Maxwell romantic storyGlenn Maxwell marriage with Indian girlVini Raman biographyGlenn Maxwell personal lifeGlenn Maxwell wife backgroundMaxwell Vini Raman baby nameGlenn Maxwell wedding traditionsGlenn Maxwell and Vini Raman newsGlenn Maxwell Indian connectionGlenn Maxwell birthday love story
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon10
title
World Test Championship
10 Players With Most Hundreds In WTC History: Joe Root At Top, Shubman Gill At 5th, Rohit Sharma At...
camera icon13
title
WEEKLY HEALTH HOROSCOPE
Weekly Health Horoscope For October 13- 19: You May Feel Mentally Restless Or Distracted, Zodiacs
camera icon8
title
KKR
4 Players KKR Might Release Before IPL 2026 Auction: Venkatesh Iyer, Quinton de Kock And...
camera icon7
title
Zoho
India’s 7 Most Valuable Bootstrapped Giants: From NSE’s Rs 5 Lakh Crore Power To Serum Institute, Zoho, And Zerodha Leading A USD 100 Billion Self-Made Empires
camera icon8
title
Diwali outfits 2025
Looking For The Perfect Diwali Outfit? Here Are 6 Trendy And Glamorous Looks To Try This Festive Season