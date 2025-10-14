Happy Birthday Glenn Maxwell: All About His Movie Like Love Story With Indian Vini Raman - In Pics

photoDetails

Australian cricketer Glenn Maxwell and his Indian-origin wife, Vini Raman, share a love story straight out of a movie. The couple met in 2013 at a Melbourne Stars event and tied the knot in 2022 through Tamil Brahmin and Christian wedding ceremonies, blending two beautiful cultures. Vini, a pharmacist from Melbourne with roots in Chennai, and Maxwell welcomed their baby boy, Logan Maverick Maxwell, in 2023. From viral wedding pictures to heartfelt family moments, their relationship continues to win hearts across India and Australia. Their story perfectly symbolizes cross-cultural love, respect, and modern companionship beyond boundaries.