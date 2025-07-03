Advertisement
Happy Birthday Harbhajan Singh: A Look At His ₹70 Crore Net Worth, IPL Career & Life With Geeta Basra
Happy Birthday Harbhajan Singh: A Look At His ₹70 Crore Net Worth, IPL Career & Life With Geeta Basra

Harbhajan Singh, one of India’s legendary cricketers, celebrates his 45th birthday with a legacy that extends beyond the pitch. With a net worth of ₹70 crore in 2024, his income sources include IPL earnings, brand endorsements, Rajya Sabha salary, YouTube content, and business investments. His fairytale romance with Bollywood actress Geeta Basra began with a music video and blossomed into a private yet enduring relationship. Their ₹7 crore Chandigarh home, lavish car collection, and philanthropic initiatives highlight their well-rounded life. This article explores Harbhajan’s financial journey, personal milestones, and lasting impact, making it a must-read for cricket and celebrity fans alike.

Updated:Jul 03, 2025, 07:36 AM IST
1. Harbhajan Singh's Net Worth in 2024 Hits ₹70 Crore

1. Harbhajan Singh's Net Worth in 2024 Hits ₹70 Crore

With an impressive ₹70 crore net worth, Harbhajan continues to thrive post-retirement through commentary, politics, brand endorsements, and business investments.

2. Over ₹58 Crore Earned From IPL – A Record Spin

2. Over ₹58 Crore Earned From IPL – A Record Spin

Across 14 IPL seasons with Mumbai Indians, CSK, and KKR, Harbhajan earned over ₹58 crore, placing him among the highest-paid IPL bowlers of all time.

3. From 'Woh Ajnabee' to Wedding Bells – Geeta Basra's Impact

3. From 'Woh Ajnabee' to Wedding Bells – Geeta Basra's Impact

Harbhajan spotted Geeta in the song Woh Ajnabee, pursued her persistently, and eventually married her in a traditional ceremony in 2015 after years of private courtship.

4. Their ₹7 Crore Punjab Mansion Is A Dream Home

4. Their ₹7 Crore Punjab Mansion Is A Dream Home

The couple’s sprawling bungalow in Chandigarh features a sports bar, mini library, theatre room, and a Victorian-inspired bedroom—personally designed by Geeta.

5. Top Brand Endorser with ₹30-40 Lakh Per Deal

5. Top Brand Endorser with ₹30-40 Lakh Per Deal

Post his 2011 World Cup triumph, Harbhajan became one of India’s most in-demand brand ambassadors, endorsing Pepsi, Reebok, Fan2Play, and more.

6. Bollywood Breaks to Family Focus: Geeta Basra's Shift

6. Bollywood Breaks to Family Focus: Geeta Basra's Shift

After marriage, Geeta transitioned from Bollywood to full-time motherhood, gracefully stepping away from the spotlight to focus on raising their two children.

7. Political Role Adds to His Income Streams

7. Political Role Adds to His Income Streams

As a Rajya Sabha MP, Harbhajan earns a government salary in addition to income from media commentary, making his career both influential and diversified.

8. Bhajji's YouTube & Legends League Cricket Keep Him Engaged

8. Bhajji's YouTube & Legends League Cricket Keep Him Engaged

Even after retirement, Harbhajan entertains fans via his YouTube channel “Harbhajan Turbanator Singh” and by playing in tournaments like Legends League Cricket.

9. His Car Collection Screams Luxury and Legacy

9. His Car Collection Screams Luxury and Legacy

Harbhajan owns a fleet of high-end cars including a customized Hummer H2, BMW X6, Mercedes GLS 350, and more—each reflecting his love for speed and style.

 

10. A Couple Who Gives Back: Charity With Purpose

10. A Couple Who Gives Back: Charity With Purpose

From supporting CRY during COVID-19 to sponsoring disabled cricketers and aiding flood victims, Harbhajan and Geeta have consistently prioritized philanthropy.

