Happy Birthday Harbhajan Singh: A Look At His ₹70 Crore Net Worth, IPL Career & Life With Geeta Basra

photoDetails

english

2925665

Harbhajan Singh, one of India’s legendary cricketers, celebrates his 45th birthday with a legacy that extends beyond the pitch. With a net worth of ₹70 crore in 2024, his income sources include IPL earnings, brand endorsements, Rajya Sabha salary, YouTube content, and business investments. His fairytale romance with Bollywood actress Geeta Basra began with a music video and blossomed into a private yet enduring relationship. Their ₹7 crore Chandigarh home, lavish car collection, and philanthropic initiatives highlight their well-rounded life. This article explores Harbhajan’s financial journey, personal milestones, and lasting impact, making it a must-read for cricket and celebrity fans alike.