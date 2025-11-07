Happy Birthday Haris Rauf: Inside the Pacer’s Charming Love Story With Wife Muzna Masood Malik
Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf celebrates his birthday, with fans also admiring his wife, Muzna Masood Malik, a renowned fashion model and social media influencer. Born in Rawalpindi, Muzna pursued a Mass Media degree from the International Islamic University, Islamabad, and later studied Fashion Designing, balancing academics with a successful modeling career. The couple’s love story began on campus, blossoming into a lifelong bond celebrated through a private Nikah in December 2022 and a grand wedding in 2023. Known for her elegance and charisma on TikTok and other platforms, Muzna continues to influence Pakistani fashion while standing firmly by Haris through his cricketing journey.
1. Muzna Masood Malik: Pakistan’s Fashion Icon
Born on October 20, 1997, in Rawalpindi, Muzna Masood Malik is a renowned Pakistani model and social media influencer, celebrated for her elegance and charm in the fashion world.
2. A Strong Academic Foundation
Muzna pursued a Mass Media degree from International Islamic University, Islamabad, blending academics with her modeling career, showcasing her intelligence and dedication to personal growth.
3. College Romance Sparks a Lifelong Bond
Haris and Muzna met at IIUI campus, where their friendship blossomed into love. Fans admire their journey from classmates to life partners, marking a true modern love story.
4. Fashion Design Adds Versatility
Muzna further honed her skills with a degree in Fashion Designing, combining beauty, brains, and creativity, which enhances her modeling portfolio and public appeal.
5. Private Nikah Ceremony: December 2022
The couple tied the knot in an intimate Nikah ceremony on December 23, 2022, blending traditional Pakistani values with their personal modern approach to marriage.
6. Grand Wedding Celebration in 2023
Haris and Muzna celebrated their union with a lavish wedding, featuring a lively qawwali night. Their wedding photos went viral, capturing fans’ attention and admiration.
7. Rising Influence on Social Media
Muzna is a social media sensation, especially on TikTok, where her elegance and charisma have earned her thousands of followers and a strong influencer presence.
8. A Name With Meaning
Muzna’s name means “the cloud that brings rain” in Urdu, reflecting her calm, graceful, and supportive personality, which resonates with fans and followers alike.
9. Standing By Haris in Controversy
During recent controversies, Muzna’s loyal support for Haris Rauf highlighted their strong bond, winning praise from fans who value resilience and partnership in relationships.
10. Leading Figure in Pakistani Fashion
Beyond being Haris’s wife, Muzna is a fashion icon in Pakistan, representing empowerment, elegance, and influence within the modeling and entertainment industry.
