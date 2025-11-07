Happy Birthday Haris Rauf: Inside the Pacer’s Charming Love Story With Wife Muzna Masood Malik

photoDetails

Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf celebrates his birthday, with fans also admiring his wife, Muzna Masood Malik, a renowned fashion model and social media influencer. Born in Rawalpindi, Muzna pursued a Mass Media degree from the International Islamic University, Islamabad, and later studied Fashion Designing, balancing academics with a successful modeling career. The couple’s love story began on campus, blossoming into a lifelong bond celebrated through a private Nikah in December 2022 and a grand wedding in 2023. Known for her elegance and charisma on TikTok and other platforms, Muzna continues to influence Pakistani fashion while standing firmly by Haris through his cricketing journey.