Happy Birthday Harmanpreet Kaur: Inside Indian women's team captain's Rs 600,000,000 net worth in 2026

Harmanpreet Kaur’s net worth in 2026 is estimated between ₹25 crore and ₹60 crore following India’s Women’s Cricket World Cup victory and her continued leadership in the Women’s Premier League. The Indian captain’s income comes from BCCI central contracts, WPL salary with Mumbai Indians, endorsements, match fees and social media partnerships. The World Cup triumph significantly boosted her market value, attracting new sponsorship deals and expanding commercial opportunities. Harmanpreet’s financial rise reflects the rapid growth of women’s cricket in India, where franchise leagues, increased board investment and global tournament success are transforming top players into high-value sporting brands with long-term earning potential.