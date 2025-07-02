Happy Birthday Hasan Ali: A Look at His Cross-Border Love Story With Indian Wife Samiya Arzoo

photoDetails

english

Pakistani cricketer Hasan Ali’s love story with Indian flight engineer Samiya Arzoo is a heartwarming tale of cross-border romance. The couple met through mutual friends and got married in 2019. Samiya, originally from Haryana, India, holds a B.Tech in Aeronautical Engineering and works as a flight engineer in Dubai. They welcomed their daughter, Helena, in 2021. Despite travel restrictions keeping Samiya from visiting India since marriage, her emotional connection to home remains strong. Their relationship gained attention during the 2023 ICC World Cup, highlighting themes of unity, love beyond borders, and resilience amidst social media rumors and political divides.