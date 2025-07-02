Advertisement
Happy Birthday Hasan Ali: A Look at His Cross-Border Love Story With Indian Wife Samiya Arzoo

Pakistani cricketer Hasan Ali’s love story with Indian flight engineer Samiya Arzoo is a heartwarming tale of cross-border romance. The couple met through mutual friends and got married in 2019. Samiya, originally from Haryana, India, holds a B.Tech in Aeronautical Engineering and works as a flight engineer in Dubai. They welcomed their daughter, Helena, in 2021. Despite travel restrictions keeping Samiya from visiting India since marriage, her emotional connection to home remains strong. Their relationship gained attention during the 2023 ICC World Cup, highlighting themes of unity, love beyond borders, and resilience amidst social media rumors and political divides.

Updated:Jul 02, 2025, 07:40 AM IST
1. Hasan Ali’s Cross-Border Love Story Captivates Millions

1. Hasan Ali’s Cross-Border Love Story Captivates Millions

Pakistan pacer Hasan Ali’s marriage to Indian flight engineer Samiya Arzoo continues to trend globally, reflecting the power of love across India-Pakistan borders—a hot topic during every Indo-Pak cricket clash.

2. From Haryana to Dubai: Samiya Arzoo’s Inspirational Journey

2. From Haryana to Dubai: Samiya Arzoo’s Inspirational Journey

Born in Haryana, Samiya pursued aeronautical engineering before becoming a flight engineer in Dubai—making her one of the most searched cricket WAGs in South Asia.

3. Their Romance Began Through Mutual Friends in 2019

3. Their Romance Began Through Mutual Friends in 2019

The couple met through mutual friends and dated for two years before tying the knot, a detail fans often search when exploring cricketer wives love stories.

4. Samiya Is a Proud Fan of Virat Kohli—And She Owns It

4. Samiya Is a Proud Fan of Virat Kohli—And She Owns It

Despite being married to a Pakistani cricketer, Samiya publicly expressed her admiration for Indian icon Virat Kohli, earning praise for her honesty amid Indo-Pak rivalries.

5. They Welcomed Baby Helena in 2021—Family Goals Activated!

5. They Welcomed Baby Helena in 2021—Family Goals Activated!

The couple’s daughter, Helena Hasan Ali, often features in their social posts, showcasing adorable family moments that attract high engagement on Instagram and cricket WAG fan pages.

6. Hasan Ali’s Return to 2023 World Cup Sparked Social Buzz

6. Hasan Ali’s Return to 2023 World Cup Sparked Social Buzz

His last-minute call-up for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 became a top-searched cricket update, and his "Generator is back" post quickly went viral.

7. Why Samiya Hasn’t Visited India Since Her 2019 Wedding

7. Why Samiya Hasn’t Visited India Since Her 2019 Wedding

Due to post-marriage travel restrictions, Samiya hasn't visited India, though she often shares throwback pictures and her longing for Delhi’s famous street food.

8. Her Father Awaits His Granddaughter’s First Visit to India

8. Her Father Awaits His Granddaughter’s First Visit to India

Samiya’s father, Liyakat Khan, eagerly awaits meeting his granddaughter—highlighting emotional family moments that strike a chord with audiences during India vs Pakistan hype.

9. Online Rumors Debunked: Samiya Spoke Out With Grace

9. Online Rumors Debunked: Samiya Spoke Out With Grace

Amid false reports of threats after a World Cup defeat, Samiya clarified the truth and received overwhelming support from fans—a case study in managing digital hate with dignity.

10. Their Story Embodies Rumi’s Philosophy: ‘Listen to Your Heart’

10. Their Story Embodies Rumi’s Philosophy: ‘Listen to Your Heart’

Liyakat Khan’s quote, inspired by Rumi, sums it up: “Listen to your heart, not to the crowd”—a timeless message that resonates across borders and generations.

