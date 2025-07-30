Advertisement
NewsPhotosHappy Birthday Heinrich Klaasen: Meet His Stunning Wife Sone Martins Who’s Been His Rock Off The Field
Happy Birthday Heinrich Klaasen: Meet His Stunning Wife Sone Martins Who’s Been His Rock Off The Field

On the special occasion of Heinrich Klaasen’s birthday, fans are not only celebrating the South African cricketer’s explosive performances but also admiring the unwavering support of his wife, Sone Martins. As Klaasen turns a year older, his recent retirement from international cricket has spotlighted the powerful presence of Martins—his wife, muse, and emotional anchor. A trained radiographer and proud mother, Sone’s grace and dedication have played a vital role in Klaasen’s journey. From IPL 2024 heroics to personal milestones, the Klaasen-Martins story is a perfect blend of love, strength, and partnership that continues to inspire cricket fans worldwide.

Updated:Jul 30, 2025, 08:42 AM IST
1. A Glamorous Muse with a Strong Heart

1. A Glamorous Muse with a Strong Heart

Sone Martins balances poise and purpose — a trained radiographer and mammographer who supports Klaasen both emotionally and professionally, proving she's more than just a cricket WAG. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

2. Behind Every Century, a Steadfast Partner

2. Behind Every Century, a Steadfast Partner

From ODI debuts to IPL fireworks, Klaasen credits his stability to Sone’s unwavering support, which became even more vital as he handled the highs and lows of his cricketing career. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

3. A Love Story That Predates Stardom

3. A Love Story That Predates Stardom

Their bond began in 2019 and culminated in a fairy-tale wedding in 2020, showing that true love blooms even before the fame and fanfare take over. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

4. An Instagram Favorite With Real-World Influence

4. An Instagram Favorite With Real-World Influence

With over 11,000 followers, Sone’s mix of healthcare insights, travel diaries, and family moments gives fans a refreshing glimpse into a life filled with compassion and class. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

5. The Real MVP of the Home Team

5. The Real MVP of the Home Team

While Klaasen bats under pressure, Sone handles the home front like a pro—especially post the birth of their daughter Laya in December 2022, which Klaasen called “life-changing.” (Photo Credit: Instagram)

6. The Invisible Force Behind South Africa’s White-Ball Warrior

6. The Invisible Force Behind South Africa’s White-Ball Warrior

Klaasen’s surprise retirement at 33 to spend more time with family highlights how crucial Sone’s emotional support has been in shaping his life decisions. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

7. Elegance That Rivals Celebrities

7. Elegance That Rivals Celebrities

From stadium stands to social media, Sone’s striking presence often grabs attention, drawing comparisons with models and earning admiration from fans and lifestyle influencers alike. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

8. Calm in the Chaos of Cricket Life

8. Calm in the Chaos of Cricket Life

International tours, bio-bubbles, and high-stakes games didn’t rattle her — Sone’s composed presence helped Klaasen stay grounded and focused on the field. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

9. A Partner Who Inspires Even Off the Pitch

9. A Partner Who Inspires Even Off the Pitch

Her career in healthcare showcases a woman with ambition and empathy — values that reflect deeply in her personal life and inspire thousands following her journey. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

10. A Love That Keeps the Fire Burning in IPL 2024

10. A Love That Keeps the Fire Burning in IPL 2024

As Klaasen dominated for SRH in IPL 2024, it was clear that Sone’s quiet strength off the field continues to be his source of inspiration and resilience. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

