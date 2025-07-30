Happy Birthday Heinrich Klaasen: Meet His Stunning Wife Sone Martins Who’s Been His Rock Off The Field

photoDetails

On the special occasion of Heinrich Klaasen’s birthday, fans are not only celebrating the South African cricketer’s explosive performances but also admiring the unwavering support of his wife, Sone Martins. As Klaasen turns a year older, his recent retirement from international cricket has spotlighted the powerful presence of Martins—his wife, muse, and emotional anchor. A trained radiographer and proud mother, Sone’s grace and dedication have played a vital role in Klaasen’s journey. From IPL 2024 heroics to personal milestones, the Klaasen-Martins story is a perfect blend of love, strength, and partnership that continues to inspire cricket fans worldwide.