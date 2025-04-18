Happy Birthday IPL: 20 Facts That Sound Totally Fake — But Are 100% True - In Pics

photoDetails

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is the world’s top T20 league, known for its fierce competition and star-studded lineups. Over the years, it has produced some unbelievable yet true statistics. For instance, Avesh Khan has a higher strike rate than Liam Livingstone, and Morne van Wyk holds the best batting average despite playing only five matches. Yusuf Pathan’s 37-ball century came in a losing cause, and Pat Cummins jointly holds the record for the fastest IPL fifty. Surprisingly, Dan Christian has bowled more dot balls than Starc, Hazlewood, and Bollinger, proving that the IPL is full of surprising trivia.