Happy Birthday IPL: 20 Facts That Sound Totally Fake — But Are 100% True - In Pics
Happy Birthday IPL: 20 Facts That Sound Totally Fake — But Are 100% True - In Pics

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is the world’s top T20 league, known for its fierce competition and star-studded lineups. Over the years, it has produced some unbelievable yet true statistics. For instance, Avesh Khan has a higher strike rate than Liam Livingstone, and Morne van Wyk holds the best batting average despite playing only five matches. Yusuf Pathan’s 37-ball century came in a losing cause, and Pat Cummins jointly holds the record for the fastest IPL fifty. Surprisingly, Dan Christian has bowled more dot balls than Starc, Hazlewood, and Bollinger, proving that the IPL is full of surprising trivia.

Updated:Apr 18, 2025, 11:44 AM IST
Virat Kohli has never been bought in an IPL auction.

Virat Kohli has never been bought in an IPL auction.

He was picked by RCB in 2008 as a U19 player and has stayed with them ever since.

Chris Gayle went unsold before smashing 175.*

Chris Gayle went unsold before smashing 175.*

In 2011, RCB signed Gayle as an injury replacement — he then hit the highest score in IPL history: 175*(66).

MS Dhoni hit more sixes after turning 35.

MS Dhoni hit more sixes after turning 35.

Most of Dhoni’s iconic finishing came post-35, defying aging norms in T20 cricket.

Ishant Sharma has played 13 IPL seasons without a single Player of the Match award.

Ishant Sharma has played 13 IPL seasons without a single Player of the Match award.

A decade-plus with no POTM despite being a frontline pacer.

RCB scored 263 in a match… and still finished last that season.

RCB scored 263 in a match… and still finished last that season.

In 2013, they made the highest team total ever, but ended up at the bottom of the table.

Avesh Khan has a better strike rate than Liam Livingstone.

Avesh Khan has a better strike rate than Liam Livingstone.

Avesh Khan's IPL SR: 169.23

Liam Livingstone's IPL SR: 162.92

Let that sink in.

Morne van Wyk has the highest IPL batting average — 55.67.

Morne van Wyk has the highest IPL batting average — 55.67.

He played just 5 games, but numbers don’t lie.

Yusuf Pathan scored a 37-ball century in a chase — and still lost.

Yusuf Pathan scored a 37-ball century in a chase — and still lost.

In 2010 vs MI, he hit a 100 off 37 while chasing 213, but RR lost by 4 runs.

Dan Christian has bowled more dot balls than Starc, Hazlewood, and Bollinger.

Dan Christian has bowled more dot balls than Starc, Hazlewood, and Bollinger.

Not the Aussie pacer you expected to lead that stat.

Ajinkya Rahane had the highest strike rate in IPL 2023 (min 150 runs) – 195.00.

Ajinkya Rahane had the highest strike rate in IPL 2023 (min 150 runs) – 195.00.

He was labeled "slow" — then reinvented himself as a power-hitter at CSK.

Piyush Chawla has more IPL wickets than Lasith Malinga.

Piyush Chawla has more IPL wickets than Lasith Malinga.

Quiet consistency beats flash sometimes.

Praveen Kumar bowled the first-ever IPL delivery and also has a hat-trick.

Praveen Kumar bowled the first-ever IPL delivery and also has a hat-trick.

His name is IPL history, even if people don’t talk about him enough.

Ravindra Jadeja has never won the Purple Cap or Orange Cap.

Ravindra Jadeja has never won the Purple Cap or Orange Cap.

Despite being a clutch match-winner for CSK across multiple seasons.

Parthiv Patel has more IPL runs than Ben Stokes and Glenn Maxwell.

Parthiv Patel has more IPL runs than Ben Stokes and Glenn Maxwell.

The journeyman keeper quietly piled up over 1,700 runs!

Amit Mishra is the only bowler with 3 IPL hat-tricks.

Amit Mishra is the only bowler with 3 IPL hat-tricks.

More than Malinga, Narine, or any big name. Underrated IPL legend.

Kieron Pollard has never scored an IPL century — despite over 3,000 runs.

Kieron Pollard has never scored an IPL century — despite over 3,000 runs.

A six-hitting machine, but never crossed 100 in a single innings.

Dale Steyn never played a full IPL season after 2013.

Dale Steyn never played a full IPL season after 2013.

Injuries and team selections limited him despite being one of the world’s best pacers.

Axar Patel has more IPL wickets than Brett Lee and Anrich Nortje combined.

Axar Patel has more IPL wickets than Brett Lee and Anrich Nortje combined.

The silent assassin — Axar has quietly racked up over 100 wickets.

Rohit Sharma has won more IPL titles as a player than any other cricketer.

Rohit Sharma has won more IPL titles as a player than any other cricketer.

He has 6 IPL trophies — 5 as captain of Mumbai Indians and 1 as a player with Deccan Chargers in 2009.

Piyush Chawla has more IPL wickets than Ravichandran Ashwin and Sunil Narine.

Piyush Chawla has more IPL wickets than Ravichandran Ashwin and Sunil Narine.

Despite flying under the radar, Chawla ranks among the top wicket-takers in IPL history with over 180 wickets.

