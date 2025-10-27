Happy Birthday Irfan Pathan: From Swing King to Loving Husband – Inside His Fairytale Romance With Safa Baig

photoDetails

english

Former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan and his wife Safa Baig share one of the most heartwarming love stories in Indian cricket. The couple met in 2014 and tied the knot in a serene nikaah ceremony in Mecca on February 4, 2016. Despite their 10-year age gap, their bond grew stronger with time. Safa Baig, a Saudi model known for her elegance and charm, perfectly complements Irfan’s grounded personality. The couple later welcomed their son, Imran Khan Pathan, in 2016. Their journey—from love at first sight to building a beautiful family—continues to inspire fans across the cricketing world.