Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2976640https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/happy-birthday-irfan-pathan-from-swing-king-to-loving-husband-inside-his-fairytale-romance-with-safa-baig-2976640
NewsPhotosHappy Birthday Irfan Pathan: From Swing King to Loving Husband – Inside His Fairytale Romance With Safa Baig
photoDetails

Happy Birthday Irfan Pathan: From Swing King to Loving Husband – Inside His Fairytale Romance With Safa Baig

Former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan and his wife Safa Baig share one of the most heartwarming love stories in Indian cricket. The couple met in 2014 and tied the knot in a serene nikaah ceremony in Mecca on February 4, 2016. Despite their 10-year age gap, their bond grew stronger with time. Safa Baig, a Saudi model known for her elegance and charm, perfectly complements Irfan’s grounded personality. The couple later welcomed their son, Imran Khan Pathan, in 2016. Their journey—from love at first sight to building a beautiful family—continues to inspire fans across the cricketing world.

Updated:Oct 27, 2025, 10:14 AM IST
Follow Us

1. Love at First Sight: The Spark That Started It All

1/10
1. Love at First Sight: The Spark That Started It All

It all began in 2014 at a social gathering, where Irfan Pathan and Safa Baig met for the first time. Despite a decade-long age gap, their instant connection soon turned into an inseparable bond.

Follow Us

2. Safa Baig — The Glamorous Star from Saudi Arabia

2/10
2. Safa Baig — The Glamorous Star from Saudi Arabia

Born in Jeddah’s affluent Azizyah district, Safa Baig rose to fame as one of the Gulf’s most admired models. Her elegance, talent, and humility captured hearts across borders — especially Irfan’s.

Follow Us

3. A Beautiful Bond Rooted in Values

3/10
3. A Beautiful Bond Rooted in Values

Despite her glamorous career, Safa’s traditional upbringing and graceful demeanor impressed Irfan’s family in Vadodara. Her simplicity blended perfectly with the Pathan family’s warmth and culture.

Follow Us

4. A Serene Nikaah in Mecca — The Beginning of Forever

4/10
4. A Serene Nikaah in Mecca — The Beginning of Forever

On February 4, 2016, Irfan Pathan and Safa Baig tied the knot in a low-key Nikaah ceremony in Mecca, surrounded by family and close friends — marking the start of their eternal journey.

Follow Us

5. A Royal Wedding Reception in Vadodara

5/10
5. A Royal Wedding Reception in Vadodara

The couple later hosted a grand wedding reception at Laxmi Vilas Palace, attended by cricket legends and Bollywood stars. The celebration reflected royalty, elegance, and pure love.

Follow Us

6. Parenthood Bliss: Welcoming Baby Imran Khan Pathan

6/10
6. Parenthood Bliss: Welcoming Baby Imran Khan Pathan

In December 2016, the couple welcomed their son, Imran Khan Pathan. Irfan’s emotional post announcing the birth melted hearts across social media, symbolizing a new chapter of joy.

Follow Us

7. Rare Glimpses of Love Shared Online

7/10
7. Rare Glimpses of Love Shared Online

Known for their privacy, Irfan and Safa occasionally share rare, romantic pictures — from anniversary posts to family vacations — giving fans a peek into their tender, loving relationship.

Follow Us

8. From Russia With Love: A Romantic Getaway

8/10
8. From Russia With Love: A Romantic Getaway

During their Russia vacation, Irfan shared a heartfelt video of Safa, comparing her beauty to the snowy landscape — a candid, loving moment that won the internet.

Follow Us

9. Irfan Pathan’s Luxurious Life and Net Worth

9/10
9. Irfan Pathan’s Luxurious Life and Net Worth

With an estimated net worth of ₹51 crore, Irfan Pathan enjoys a lavish life with Safa and their son. Their Vadodara mansion and luxury cars reflect success balanced with humility.

Follow Us

10. A Love That Defied Distance, Culture, and Time

10/10
10. A Love That Defied Distance, Culture, and Time

Irfan and Safa’s relationship stands as a testament to love beyond boundaries — a perfect blend of faith, family, and friendship. Their journey proves that true love always finds its way.

Follow Us
Irfan Pathan wife Safa BaigIrfan Pathan birthdayIrfan Pathan love storyIrfan Pathan and Safa Baig marriageIrfan Pathan wedding photosIrfan Pathan nikaah in MeccaIrfan Pathan wedding reception VadodaraSafa Baig biographywho is Safa BaigSafa Baig ageIrfan Pathan son Imran Khan PathanIrfan Pathan family photosIrfan Pathan house in VadodaraIrfan Pathan net worthIrfan Pathan cricketer wifeIrfan Pathan marriage dateIrfan Pathan and Safa Baig relationshipIrfan Pathan romantic momentsIrfan Pathan Safa Baig Russia vacationIrfan Pathan social media postIndian cricketer love storiesCelebrity cricket couplescricketers married to modelsIrfan Pathan career highlightsIrfan Pathan bowling all-rounderIrfan Pathan achievementsSafa Baig model from Saudi ArabiaIrfan Pathan and Safa Baig age gapIrfan Pathan family lifeIrfan Pathan photos with wifeIrfan Pathan happy birthday wishes.
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon10
title
IPL 2026
Abhishek Nayar To Stephen Fleming: Head Coaches Of RCB, CSK, MI, KKR, PBKS, GT, LSG, DC, RR, SRH Ahead Of IPL 2026 Auction - Check In Pics
camera icon10
title
visa free countries for indians 2025
No Visa Needed! 10 Awesome Countries Indians Can Visit Freely In 2025
camera icon7
title
Imanvi Ismail
Meet Imanvi Ismail, Los Angeles-Based Dancer Set To Make Big-Screen Debut With Prabhas In Fauzi; Was Falsely Linked To Pakistan, Holds Postgraduate Degree In.....
camera icon10
title
weekly numerology predictions
Weekly Numerology Predictions For October 27- November 2: Check For Your Tarot Message And Astrologer's Advice
camera icon6
title
Nehal Chudasama
Nehal Chudasama-Baseer Ali Combined Net Worth REVEALED: Know About Bigg Boss 19 Contestants Amid Reports Of Double Eviction