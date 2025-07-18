Happy Birthday Ishan Kishan: Revisit His Rumoured Love Story With Model Aditi Hundia - In Pics

photoDetails

On the occasion of Ishan Kishan’s birthday, fans are buzzing not just about his cricketing achievements but also his rumored romance with Aditi Hundia. The Sunrisers Hyderabad star has been frequently linked with the glamorous model, known for her stunning Instagram presence and Miss Diva 2018 title. From her support during IPL matches to their subtle social media exchanges, the duo continues to fuel relationship speculation. As Ishan turns a year older, curiosity around his personal life peaks again. Whether it’s love or just friendship, Ishan Kishan and Aditi Hundia’s bond remains one of the hottest topics this IPL 2025 season.