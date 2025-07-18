Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2933443https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/happy-birthday-ishan-kishan-revisit-his-rumoured-love-story-with-model-aditi-hundia-in-pics-2933443
NewsPhotosHappy Birthday Ishan Kishan: Revisit His Rumoured Love Story With Model Aditi Hundia - In Pics
photoDetails

Happy Birthday Ishan Kishan: Revisit His Rumoured Love Story With Model Aditi Hundia - In Pics

On the occasion of Ishan Kishan’s birthday, fans are buzzing not just about his cricketing achievements but also his rumored romance with Aditi Hundia. The Sunrisers Hyderabad star has been frequently linked with the glamorous model, known for her stunning Instagram presence and Miss Diva 2018 title. From her support during IPL matches to their subtle social media exchanges, the duo continues to fuel relationship speculation. As Ishan turns a year older, curiosity around his personal life peaks again. Whether it’s love or just friendship, Ishan Kishan and Aditi Hundia’s bond remains one of the hottest topics this IPL 2025 season.

Updated:Jul 18, 2025, 08:15 AM IST
Follow Us

1. Aditi Hundia: Miss Diva to Social Media Sensation

1/19
1. Aditi Hundia: Miss Diva to Social Media Sensation

Aditi rose to fame as Miss Diva 2018 and a Femina Miss India 2017 finalist. Her glamorous rise makes her a perfect match for a cricketing star like Ishan Kishan.

Follow Us

2. From Pageants to Partnerships – How They Met

2/19
2. From Pageants to Partnerships – How They Met

While not officially confirmed, insiders say the two connected early in their careers—possibly through common circles in cricket and fashion.

Follow Us

3. IPL 2019: Aditi’s First Public Appearance With Ishan

3/19
3. IPL 2019: Aditi’s First Public Appearance With Ishan

Her debut as a supporter came during the 2019 IPL final, cheering for Ishan—fueling initial rumors and sparking intense media curiosity.

Follow Us

4. A Viral Love Story With Zero Confirmation

4/19
4. A Viral Love Story With Zero Confirmation

Neither Ishan nor Aditi has publicly acknowledged their relationship, but their subtle cues have kept fans guessing—and the buzz growing.

Follow Us

5. Instagram Activity Keeps the Rumor Alive

5/19
5. Instagram Activity Keeps the Rumor Alive

Frequent likes, cryptic comments, and shared vibes on Instagram hint at more than just friendship between Aditi and Ishan.

Follow Us

6. Over 289K Fans and Counting – Aditi’s Instagram Power

6/19
6. Over 289K Fans and Counting – Aditi’s Instagram Power

Her glamorous photoshoots and stylish posts keep fans hooked, drawing in fashion lovers and cricket followers alike.

Follow Us

7. Relocating to Mumbai: A Strategic Career Move – Or Love Move?

7/19
7. Relocating to Mumbai: A Strategic Career Move – Or Love Move?

Aditi’s shift from Jaipur to Mumbai raised eyebrows. While career-driven, it also places her closer to Ishan’s base.

Follow Us

8. Digital PDA: Posts That Speak Louder Than Words

8/19
8. Digital PDA: Posts That Speak Louder Than Words

Her subtle captions during Kishan’s key innings—like his 82 vs Pakistan—sparked waves across fan pages and IPL gossip columns.

Follow Us

9. Aditi Cheering Loudly in the Stands – Again

9/19
9. Aditi Cheering Loudly in the Stands – Again

She’s been spotted multiple times in IPL stadiums, especially during crucial Sunrisers Hyderabad matches, showing unwavering support.

Follow Us

10. Miss Diva Meets Pocket Dynamo – The Perfect Match?

10/19
10. Miss Diva Meets Pocket Dynamo – The Perfect Match?

Kishan’s nickname “MI’s Pocket Dynamo” complements Aditi’s elegant persona, making them one of the most talked-about duos in IPL 2025.

Follow Us

11. Emotional Support Through Ishan’s Career Highs and Lows

11/19
11. Emotional Support Through Ishan’s Career Highs and Lows

From IPL glories to team exclusions, Aditi’s uplifting posts show she might just be his strongest support system off the pitch.

Follow Us

12. Cricket + Fashion = Maximum Fan Engagement

12/19
12. Cricket + Fashion = Maximum Fan Engagement

Their crossover appeal blends two massive Indian passions—cricket and fashion—boosting both fan engagement and brand interest.

Follow Us

13. One Instagram Post, a Hundred Speculations

13/19
13. One Instagram Post, a Hundred Speculations

Each time Aditi posts during a match, fan theories go viral. The speculation adds fuel to media stories, boosting online visibility.

Follow Us

14. Top Couple to Watch During IPL 2025

14/19
14. Top Couple to Watch During IPL 2025

Searches for “Ishan Kishan girlfriend” and “Aditi Hundia IPL” have spiked, proving their duo dominates trending IPL searches.

Follow Us

15. Relationship Goals or Just Rumors?

15/19
15. Relationship Goals or Just Rumors?

Their closeness, coordinated appearances, and digital presence have fans rooting for an official confirmation soon.

Follow Us

16. Bollywood Vibes With a Cricket Twist

16/19
16. Bollywood Vibes With a Cricket Twist

Much like Virat-Anushka or KL Rahul-Athiya, Ishan and Aditi’s rumored romance blends showbiz charm with cricket credibility.

Follow Us

17. Fans Want Confirmation – But Silence Continues

17/19
17. Fans Want Confirmation – But Silence Continues

Despite growing interest, the duo remains tight-lipped. Their mystery only adds to the allure, keeping engagement levels high.

Follow Us

18. Will They Go Public Before IPL 2025 Ends?

18/19
18. Will They Go Public Before IPL 2025 Ends?

As Ishan’s fame grows, fans wonder if he’ll take a leaf out of Virat’s book and confirm the romance.

Follow Us

19. Relationship Goals: A Couple With Shared Growth

19/19
19. Relationship Goals: A Couple With Shared Growth

Their individual success stories—on the field and the ramp—represent modern India’s rising star couples, balancing fame with ambition.

Follow Us
Ishan Kishan girlfriendAditi Hundia Ishan Kishan relationshipWho is Aditi HundiaIshan Kishan love lifeIshan Kishan Aditi Hundia datingAditi Hundia IPL 2025Aditi Hundia instagramIshan Kishan rumored girlfriendIshan Kishan personal lifeAditi Hundia photosAditi Hundia and Ishan Kishan love storyIshan Kishan relationship status 2025Ishan Kishan Aditi Hundia romanceAditi Hundia backgroundAditi Hundia careerAditi Hundia Mumbai moveIshan Kishan girlfriend modelAditi Hundia modeling journeyAditi Hundia fashion shootsAditi Hundia social media postsAditi Hundia IPL appearancesIshan Kishan Aditi social media activityIshan Kishan dating rumors 2025Ishan Kishan and Aditi Hundia in stadiumIPL 2025 couplesAditi Hundia cheerleader for Ishan KishanIshan Kishan relationship updateAditi Hundia biographyAditi Hundia fansAditi Hundia viral photos.
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon8
title
Bedtime Drinks
7 Bedtime Drinks For Better Digestion
camera icon7
title
defence news
China, Pakistan's New Fear: How India's Gandiva Could Change South Asian Skies; Eliminate J-20, PL-15 Threats
camera icon7
title
Bollywood movies
From Saiyaara To Aashiqui: 6 Bollywood Movies Based On Musical Dramas
camera icon14
title
Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli Vs Cristiano Ronaldo: Who Truly Rules The World? Net Worth, Fan Following, Social Media Popularity & More Compared
camera icon7
title
talkative people career options
Too Talkative In School? 6 Career Options For Chatty People
NEWS ON ONE CLICK