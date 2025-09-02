Happy Birthday Ishant Sharma! 10 Things To Know About His Wife Pratima Singh And Their Power Couple Life
Pratima Singh, wife of Indian fast bowler Ishant Sharma, is a celebrated basketball star and a supportive partner. Born on February 6, 1990, in Varanasi, she hails from a family of athletes and has represented India in national and international basketball tournaments, including winning gold at the 3×3 FIBA Asia Championship 2013. The couple met in 2011 and tied the knot in a private ceremony in Gurugram in December 2016. Known as a power couple in Indian sports, they share a strong bond, with Pratima providing unwavering support on and off the field. The couple is now expecting their first child, delighting fans worldwide.
1. Born Into a Sporting Family
Pratima Singh was born on February 6, 1990, in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, into a family of athletes. All her sisters excelled in basketball, making sports a natural part of her upbringing. (Image Credit - Twitter)
2. National-Level Basketball Star
Pratima represented India in women’s basketball, earning accolades and national recognition. Her dedication and skill established her as one of India’s top female basketball players. (Image Credit - Twitter)
3. Gold Medal Triumph at FIBA Asia
In 2013, Pratima Singh won a gold medal at the 3×3 FIBA Asia Championship in Qatar, marking a historic achievement for Indian women in international basketball. (Image Credit - Twitter)
4. First Meeting With Ishant Sharma
The couple met in 2011 at Delhi’s IGMA Basketball Association League, where Ishant jokingly mistook Pratima, handling scoring due to injury, as a non-player. Fate had other plans! (Image Credit - Twitter)
5. Two-Year Digital Courtship
It reportedly took Pratima two years to accept Ishant’s Facebook friend request. After exchanging numbers and building a connection, Ishant eventually proposed, showcasing patience in love. (Image Credit - Twitter)
6. Engagement in Varanasi
The couple got engaged on June 19, 2016, in Pratima’s hometown, Varanasi, marking the start of a new chapter before their grand wedding celebrations later that year. (Image Credit - Twitter)
7. Dream Wedding in Gurugram
Ishant and Pratima tied the knot in December 2016 at Notting Hills Farmhouse, Gurugram, in a private ceremony attended by close friends, family, and notable sports personalities like MS Dhoni and Yuvraj Singh. (Image Credit - Twitter)
8. A Stylish Power Couple
Pratima looked stunning in a peach and gold lehenga, while Ishant complemented her in a maroon and gold sherwani. Their wedding pictures remain iconic among cricket fans and sports enthusiasts alike. (Image Credit - Twitter)
9. Supportive Partner On and Off Field
Since marriage, Pratima has been a pillar of support, understanding the demands of professional sports and actively cheering Ishant on social media and at matches, embodying true partnership. (Image Credit - Twitter)
10. Soon-to-Be Parents
Recently, the couple announced they are expecting their first child, sharing joyful moments with a baby shower, proudly holding “mom-to-be” and “dad-to-be” placards, delighting fans worldwide. (Image Credit - Twitter)
Trending Photos