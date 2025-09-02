Advertisement
Happy Birthday Ishant Sharma! 10 Things To Know About His Wife Pratima Singh And Their Power Couple Life
photoDetails

Happy Birthday Ishant Sharma! 10 Things To Know About His Wife Pratima Singh And Their Power Couple Life

Pratima Singh, wife of Indian fast bowler Ishant Sharma, is a celebrated basketball star and a supportive partner. Born on February 6, 1990, in Varanasi, she hails from a family of athletes and has represented India in national and international basketball tournaments, including winning gold at the 3×3 FIBA Asia Championship 2013. The couple met in 2011 and tied the knot in a private ceremony in Gurugram in December 2016. Known as a power couple in Indian sports, they share a strong bond, with Pratima providing unwavering support on and off the field. The couple is now expecting their first child, delighting fans worldwide.

Updated:Sep 02, 2025, 06:00 AM IST
1. Born Into a Sporting Family

1. Born Into a Sporting Family

Pratima Singh was born on February 6, 1990, in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, into a family of athletes. All her sisters excelled in basketball, making sports a natural part of her upbringing.

2. National-Level Basketball Star

2. National-Level Basketball Star

Pratima represented India in women's basketball, earning accolades and national recognition. Her dedication and skill established her as one of India's top female basketball players.

3. Gold Medal Triumph at FIBA Asia

3. Gold Medal Triumph at FIBA Asia

In 2013, Pratima Singh won a gold medal at the 3×3 FIBA Asia Championship in Qatar, marking a historic achievement for Indian women in international basketball.

4. First Meeting With Ishant Sharma

4. First Meeting With Ishant Sharma

The couple met in 2011 at Delhi's IGMA Basketball Association League, where Ishant jokingly mistook Pratima, handling scoring due to injury, as a non-player. Fate had other plans!

5. Two-Year Digital Courtship

5. Two-Year Digital Courtship

It reportedly took Pratima two years to accept Ishant's Facebook friend request. After exchanging numbers and building a connection, Ishant eventually proposed, showcasing patience in love.

6. Engagement in Varanasi

6. Engagement in Varanasi

The couple got engaged on June 19, 2016, in Pratima's hometown, Varanasi, marking the start of a new chapter before their grand wedding celebrations later that year.

7. Dream Wedding in Gurugram

7. Dream Wedding in Gurugram

Ishant and Pratima tied the knot in December 2016 at Notting Hills Farmhouse, Gurugram, in a private ceremony attended by close friends, family, and notable sports personalities like MS Dhoni and Yuvraj Singh.

8. A Stylish Power Couple

8. A Stylish Power Couple

Pratima looked stunning in a peach and gold lehenga, while Ishant complemented her in a maroon and gold sherwani. Their wedding pictures remain iconic among cricket fans and sports enthusiasts alike.

9. Supportive Partner On and Off Field

9. Supportive Partner On and Off Field

Since marriage, Pratima has been a pillar of support, understanding the demands of professional sports and actively cheering Ishant on social media and at matches, embodying true partnership.

10. Soon-to-Be Parents

10. Soon-to-Be Parents

Recently, the couple announced they are expecting their first child, sharing joyful moments with a baby shower, proudly holding "mom-to-be" and "dad-to-be" placards, delighting fans worldwide.

NEWS ON ONE CLICK