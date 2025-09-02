Happy Birthday Ishant Sharma! 10 Things To Know About His Wife Pratima Singh And Their Power Couple Life

photoDetails

english

2954379

Pratima Singh, wife of Indian fast bowler Ishant Sharma, is a celebrated basketball star and a supportive partner. Born on February 6, 1990, in Varanasi, she hails from a family of athletes and has represented India in national and international basketball tournaments, including winning gold at the 3×3 FIBA Asia Championship 2013. The couple met in 2011 and tied the knot in a private ceremony in Gurugram in December 2016. Known as a power couple in Indian sports, they share a strong bond, with Pratima providing unwavering support on and off the field. The couple is now expecting their first child, delighting fans worldwide.