Happy Birthday James Anderson: All About England Legend's Love Story With Wife Daniella Lloyd
On James Anderson’s birthday, fans celebrate not only his legendary cricketing career but also the woman who’s been by his side through it all—his wife, Daniella Lloyd. As England’s highest Test wicket-taker prepares for retirement, interest surges around Daniella, a former model and dedicated mother of two. Known for her unwavering support, Daniella famously talked Anderson out of retiring in 2021. Their love story, from a nightclub meeting in 2004 to a strong family life, resonates with cricket fans worldwide. On his special day, Anderson’s legacy is honored both on and off the pitch—alongside the partner who shaped it.
1. Daniella Met Jimmy Anderson in a Nightclub—And Had No Idea Who He Was
In 2004, Daniella Lloyd met James Anderson in a London nightclub and admitted she had never heard of him—but the spark was instant, and their journey began there. (Photo Credit: Twitter)
2. She Talked Him Out of Retiring in 2021—But Not This Time
Back in 2021, Daniella played a vital role in convincing Anderson to postpone retirement. Her support was instrumental in extending his career, earning her admiration from cricket fans. (Photo Credit: Twitter)
3. From Runways to Resilience—She’s a Former Model Turned Advocate
Daniella once graced fashion runways but has since shifted focus to family and philanthropy, notably supporting pregnancy loss awareness through the Saying Goodbye Charity. (Photo Credit: Twitter)
4. Their Love Story Turned Into a 20-Year Partnership
The couple married in 2006 and have been together for over two decades, showcasing rare longevity in the world of sports couples. (Photo Credit: Twitter)
5. They’re Proud Parents to Two Daughters
James and Daniella are parents to Lola Rose (born 2009) and Ruby Luxe (born 2010), grounding Anderson’s larger-than-life cricket career in everyday family life. (Photo Credit: Twitter)
6. Fashion is Their Shared Passion
James launched The James Anderson Collection in 2012, with Daniella fully supporting the venture. Their shared love for fashion bridges the worlds of sport and style. (Photo Credit: Twitter)
7. She Calls Herself a “Cricket and Golf Widow”—But Loves the Game
On Instagram, Daniella humorously calls herself a “cricket and golf widow,” acknowledging her husband's intense sporting schedule while cheering him on with pride. (Photo Credit: Twitter)
8. Anderson Credits Her for His Mental Strength and Longevity
In several interviews, Anderson has publicly praised Daniella for being his emotional anchor, especially during injuries, form slumps, and life’s personal challenges. (Photo Credit: Twitter)
9. She’s a Familiar Face in the Royal Box and Red Carpets
Daniella often accompanies James at major sporting events, including Wimbledon and BBC’s Sports Personality of the Year—cementing her status as a graceful public figure. (Photo Credit: Twitter)
10. Their Story Embodies Love, Support & Resilience Beyond the Pitch
From a chance meeting to unwavering loyalty through cricket highs and lows, Daniella and James Anderson's love story stands out as a symbol of true partnership in sport. (Photo Credit: Twitter)
