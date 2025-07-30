photoDetails

english

2938797

On James Anderson’s birthday, fans celebrate not only his legendary cricketing career but also the woman who’s been by his side through it all—his wife, Daniella Lloyd. As England’s highest Test wicket-taker prepares for retirement, interest surges around Daniella, a former model and dedicated mother of two. Known for her unwavering support, Daniella famously talked Anderson out of retiring in 2021. Their love story, from a nightclub meeting in 2004 to a strong family life, resonates with cricket fans worldwide. On his special day, Anderson’s legacy is honored both on and off the pitch—alongside the partner who shaped it.