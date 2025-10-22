Happy Birthday Jitesh Sharma: All About RCB Star's Love Story With Shalaka Makeshwar - In Pics
Royal Challengers Bangalore star Jitesh Sharma made headlines with his breathtaking unbeaten 85 off 33 balls against Punjab Kings in IPL 2025, marking a career-defining performance. Off the field, his inspiring love story with wife Shalaka Makeshwar, an accomplished M.Tech engineer and tech professional, has captured fans’ hearts. Married on the numerically striking date of 8th August 2024, their elegant Maharashtrian wedding and heartfelt celebrations with cricket legends like Virat Kohli and Krunal Pandya showcase the evolving culture of cricket WAGs. Shalaka’s grounded support through Jitesh’s IPL struggles makes her a fan-favorite, highlighting love, perseverance, and the emotional depth behind RCB’s rising star.
1. The Couple Behind the RCB Star
Jitesh Sharma’s rise in IPL 2025 is mirrored by his love story with Shalaka Makeshwar, proving that behind every cricket hero is a pillar of unwavering support.
2. A Longtime Romance Before Marriage
Before tying the knot, Jitesh and Shalaka dated for years, building a bond rooted in understanding, trust, and shared dreams—earning admiration from fans as cricket’s most relatable couple.
3. Wedding Date That Went Viral – 8.8.8
Married on 8th August 2024, the numerically aesthetic date instantly captured attention online, with fans calling it the “luckiest cricket couple combo.”
4. Elegant Maharashtrian Wedding
The couple’s wedding was simple yet stunning, featuring traditional rituals, heartfelt moments, and authenticity, contrasting celebrity extravagance while going viral across social media platforms.
5. Shalaka Makeshwar: The Backbone of His Journey
Shalaka, an M.Tech graduate in VLSI Design and software testing professional, stood by Jitesh through IPL struggles and missed selections, becoming one of cricket’s most admired WAGs.
6. Fans Celebrate Her Humble Background
Hailing from Pune and thriving as a senior engineer, Shalaka’s achievements in tech inspire fans who value intelligence, resilience, and a grounded approach in sports relationships.
7. Heartfelt Wishes From Cricket Stars
Top players like Suryakumar Yadav, Ruturaj Gaikwad, and Shivam Dube flooded social media with warm wishes for the couple, showing how their love resonates within the cricket fraternity.
8. Social Media Turns Into a Fan Hub
Shalaka’s Instagram (shalakashalaka) became a hub for “Jitesh-Shalaka” couple goals, throwbacks, and love-filled posts, making fans feel part of their heartfelt journey.
9. Love That Inspires On and Off the Field
The couple’s story adds emotional depth to Jitesh’s life, showing that true success in cricket comes not just from runs but from love, trust, and unwavering support.
10. Celebrated Moments With Friends and Legends
Their candid celebrations with cricket icons like Virat Kohli and Krunal Pandya highlight a bond that’s admired online, embodying a “family vibe” and authentic romance that fans love.
