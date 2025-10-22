Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2974786https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/happy-birthday-jitesh-sharma-all-about-rcb-stars-love-story-with-shalaka-makeshwar-in-pics-2974786
NewsPhotosHappy Birthday Jitesh Sharma: All About RCB Star's Love Story With Shalaka Makeshwar - In Pics
photoDetails

Happy Birthday Jitesh Sharma: All About RCB Star's Love Story With Shalaka Makeshwar - In Pics

Royal Challengers Bangalore star Jitesh Sharma made headlines with his breathtaking unbeaten 85 off 33 balls against Punjab Kings in IPL 2025, marking a career-defining performance. Off the field, his inspiring love story with wife Shalaka Makeshwar, an accomplished M.Tech engineer and tech professional, has captured fans’ hearts. Married on the numerically striking date of 8th August 2024, their elegant Maharashtrian wedding and heartfelt celebrations with cricket legends like Virat Kohli and Krunal Pandya showcase the evolving culture of cricket WAGs. Shalaka’s grounded support through Jitesh’s IPL struggles makes her a fan-favorite, highlighting love, perseverance, and the emotional depth behind RCB’s rising star.

Updated:Oct 22, 2025, 09:01 AM IST
Follow Us

1. The Couple Behind the RCB Star

1/11
1. The Couple Behind the RCB Star

 

Jitesh Sharma’s rise in IPL 2025 is mirrored by his love story with Shalaka Makeshwar, proving that behind every cricket hero is a pillar of unwavering support.

Follow Us

2. A Longtime Romance Before Marriage

2/11
2. A Longtime Romance Before Marriage

 

Before tying the knot, Jitesh and Shalaka dated for years, building a bond rooted in understanding, trust, and shared dreams—earning admiration from fans as cricket’s most relatable couple.

Follow Us

3. Wedding Date That Went Viral – 8.8.8

3/11
3. Wedding Date That Went Viral – 8.8.8

 

Married on 8th August 2024, the numerically aesthetic date instantly captured attention online, with fans calling it the “luckiest cricket couple combo.”

Follow Us

4. Elegant Maharashtrian Wedding

4/11
4. Elegant Maharashtrian Wedding

 

The couple’s wedding was simple yet stunning, featuring traditional rituals, heartfelt moments, and authenticity, contrasting celebrity extravagance while going viral across social media platforms.

Follow Us

5. Shalaka Makeshwar: The Backbone of His Journey

5/11
5. Shalaka Makeshwar: The Backbone of His Journey

 

Shalaka, an M.Tech graduate in VLSI Design and software testing professional, stood by Jitesh through IPL struggles and missed selections, becoming one of cricket’s most admired WAGs.

Follow Us

6. Fans Celebrate Her Humble Background

6/11
6. Fans Celebrate Her Humble Background

 

Hailing from Pune and thriving as a senior engineer, Shalaka’s achievements in tech inspire fans who value intelligence, resilience, and a grounded approach in sports relationships.

Follow Us

7. Heartfelt Wishes From Cricket Stars

7/11
7. Heartfelt Wishes From Cricket Stars

 

Top players like Suryakumar Yadav, Ruturaj Gaikwad, and Shivam Dube flooded social media with warm wishes for the couple, showing how their love resonates within the cricket fraternity.

Follow Us

8. Social Media Turns Into a Fan Hub

8/11
8. Social Media Turns Into a Fan Hub

 

Shalaka’s Instagram (shalakashalaka) became a hub for “Jitesh-Shalaka” couple goals, throwbacks, and love-filled posts, making fans feel part of their heartfelt journey.

Follow Us

9. Love That Inspires On and Off the Field

9/11
9. Love That Inspires On and Off the Field

 

The couple’s story adds emotional depth to Jitesh’s life, showing that true success in cricket comes not just from runs but from love, trust, and unwavering support.

Follow Us

10. Celebrated Moments With Friends and Legends

10/11
10. Celebrated Moments With Friends and Legends

 

Their candid celebrations with cricket icons like Virat Kohli and Krunal Pandya highlight a bond that’s admired online, embodying a “family vibe” and authentic romance that fans love.

Follow Us

11/11
Follow Us
Jitesh Sharma wifeShalaka MakeshwarJitesh Sharma IPL 2025RCB star performancesRoyal Challengers Bangalore heroJitesh Sharma love storyIPL 2025 highest scoresRCB vs Punjab Kings highlightscricket WAGsindian cricket couplesJitesh Sharma birthdayShalaka Makeshwar InstagramJitesh Sharma record inningsIPL 2025 standout playersRCB top performercricket couple goalsJitesh Sharma personal lifeShalaka Makeshwar careerJitesh Sharma weddingIPL 2025 unforgettable momentsRCB fan favoritesRoyal Challengers Bangalore newsJitesh Sharma milestone inningscricket fan celebrationsIPL 2025 chasing recordsRCB family vibeJitesh Sharma comeback storyIndian cricket fraternitycricket social media trendscricket love stories
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon9
title
Shubman Gill
9 Captains Who Lost Their First Match in All Three Formats In Men's International Cricket: Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, Mohammad Rizwan And...
camera icon13
title
Bhai Dooj 2025
Bhai Dooj 2025 Horoscope: Gifts For Sisters This Bhai Dooj Based On Their Zodiac Sign
camera icon6
title
fuel cheaper than water
Fuel Is Cheaper Than Water In THESE 6 Countries- Price Of Fuel Is $0.58 Per Litre And Bottled Water Costs $1.20 Per Litre In...
camera icon7
title
World’s oldest living animal
Meet Jonathan, World’s Oldest Living Animal — Older Than Invention Of Light Bulb, Telephone, And Car; Holds Guinness World Record, Know The Age Of Species
camera icon9
title
Louvre heist
The Louvre Heist: Have A Look At 8 Items Stolen From Museum That Belong To French Royals