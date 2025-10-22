photoDetails

Royal Challengers Bangalore star Jitesh Sharma made headlines with his breathtaking unbeaten 85 off 33 balls against Punjab Kings in IPL 2025, marking a career-defining performance. Off the field, his inspiring love story with wife Shalaka Makeshwar, an accomplished M.Tech engineer and tech professional, has captured fans’ hearts. Married on the numerically striking date of 8th August 2024, their elegant Maharashtrian wedding and heartfelt celebrations with cricket legends like Virat Kohli and Krunal Pandya showcase the evolving culture of cricket WAGs. Shalaka’s grounded support through Jitesh’s IPL struggles makes her a fan-favorite, highlighting love, perseverance, and the emotional depth behind RCB’s rising star.