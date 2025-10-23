Advertisement
NewsPhotosHappy Birthday Joginder Sharma: From 2007 T20 World Cup Hero to Haryana Police DSP
Happy Birthday Joginder Sharma: From 2007 T20 World Cup Hero to Haryana Police DSP

Joginder Sharma, the Haryana-born cricketer, rose to fame by bowling the iconic final over against Pakistan in the 2007 ICC T20 World Cup, securing India’s inaugural T20 title under MS Dhoni’s captaincy. Despite a brief international career, his composure and mental strength made him a national hero. Post-retirement, Joginder joined the Haryana Police and now serves as a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), contributing to society beyond cricket, including recent flood relief efforts in Ambala. His journey from domestic cricket to T20 legend and public service remains an inspiring story, symbolizing courage, dedication, and leadership on and off the field.

Updated:Oct 23, 2025, 08:11 AM IST
1. Joginder Sharma: From Domestic Cricket to T20 World Stage

1. Joginder Sharma: From Domestic Cricket to T20 World Stage

 

Despite a brief ODI stint, Joginder’s consistent performance for Haryana in first-class cricket earned him a spot in India’s inaugural T20 World Cup squad, showcasing the value of domestic talent in international cricket.

2. The Final Over Heroics Against Pakistan

2. The Final Over Heroics Against Pakistan

 

In the nail-biting final, Pakistan needed 13 runs with one wicket left. MS Dhoni entrusted Joginder Sharma with the last over, and he delivered under immense pressure, etching his name in cricket folklore.

3. Misbah-ul-Haq’s Famous Scoop: A Moment of Composure

3. Misbah-ul-Haq’s Famous Scoop: A Moment of Composure

 

After conceding a six, Joginder remained unshaken. His precise delivery led to Misbah’s failed scoop attempt, caught by Sreesanth at short fine leg, securing India’s historic T20 World Cup win.

4. Overnight Fame and National Recognition

4. Overnight Fame and National Recognition

 

The 2007 triumph turned Joginder into an overnight cricket hero, celebrated across India. His calm under pressure became a case study for handling high-stakes situations in sports psychology.

5. Mental Strength: Key to High-Pressure Success

5. Mental Strength: Key to High-Pressure Success

 

Joginder’s journey underscores the importance of mental resilience in sports, proving that composure and focus can define crucial moments, sometimes more than raw talent alone.

6. Transition to Haryana Police DSP

6. Transition to Haryana Police DSP

 

Post-retirement, Joginder continued serving the nation by joining Haryana Police, where his sporting achievements contributed to his appointment as Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP).

7. Hero Off the Field: Flood Relief in Ambala

7. Hero Off the Field: Flood Relief in Ambala

 

Beyond cricket, Joginder actively participates in social service, recently assisting in flood relief efforts in Ambala, demonstrating the leadership qualities that extend from the pitch to the community.

8. Partnership with MS Dhoni: A Defining Cricketing Duo

8. Partnership with MS Dhoni: A Defining Cricketing Duo

 

The 2007 final also highlighted the strategic synergy between Dhoni and Joginder, where trust and tactical decision-making changed the course of the game in India’s favor.

9. Legacy in Indian Cricket History

9. Legacy in Indian Cricket History

 

Joginder Sharma’s final over remains a defining moment in India-Pakistan cricket rivalries, inspiring future generations and solidifying his legacy in T20 cricket history.

10. ICC T20 World Cup: A Launchpad for India’s Dominance

10. ICC T20 World Cup: A Launchpad for India’s Dominance

 

The victory marked the beginning of MS Dhoni’s leadership era and set a benchmark for India’s success in ICC tournaments, influencing squad selections and strategies for years to come.

