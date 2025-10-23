Happy Birthday Joginder Sharma: From 2007 T20 World Cup Hero to Haryana Police DSP

photoDetails

Joginder Sharma, the Haryana-born cricketer, rose to fame by bowling the iconic final over against Pakistan in the 2007 ICC T20 World Cup, securing India’s inaugural T20 title under MS Dhoni’s captaincy. Despite a brief international career, his composure and mental strength made him a national hero. Post-retirement, Joginder joined the Haryana Police and now serves as a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), contributing to society beyond cricket, including recent flood relief efforts in Ambala. His journey from domestic cricket to T20 legend and public service remains an inspiring story, symbolizing courage, dedication, and leadership on and off the field.