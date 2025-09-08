Happy Birthday Jos Buttler: Inside The Filmy Love Story With Wife Louise Buttler - In Pics
Jos Buttler, England’s star wicket-keeper-batsman, turns 35, and fans are celebrating not just his cricketing achievements but also his heartwarming love story with wife Louise Buttler. Childhood sweethearts since age 14, Jos and Louise’s romance blossomed through school, career milestones, and IPL seasons, culminating in a dreamy wedding in 2017. Together, they are proud parents of two daughters, Georgia Rose and Margot, balancing family life with professional success. Louise, a successful Pilates instructor, has been a pillar of support throughout Jos’s cricket journey. Their enduring bond, inspiring love story, and family milestones make them one of cricket’s most admired couples.
1. Childhood Sweethearts Since Age 14
Jos and Louise met at school when they were just 14, forming a friendship that blossomed into a lifelong romance, proving early bonds can evolve into enduring love. Photo Credit: Twitter
2. A Flirty, Rom-Com Beginning
Jos often playfully called Louise his “wife” during school days. Their lighthearted banter laid the foundation for a love story that feels straight out of a romantic movie. Photo Credit: Twitter
3. Career Goals Before Marriage
Both prioritized career growth before tying the knot. Jos waited to secure his England cricket legacy, while Louise focused on building her Pilates and fitness career. Photo Credit: Twitter
4. Dream Wedding With Close Friends
The couple tied the knot on October 21, 2017, in an intimate ceremony attended by family and cricket stars like Stephen Finn and Alex Hales, marking a cherished new chapter. Photo Credit: Twitter
5. Growing Their Family With Two Daughters
Their first daughter, Georgia Rose, arrived in April 2019, followed by Margot in 2021, completing their picture-perfect family and making Jos a devoted dad. Photo Credit: Twitter
6. Louise’s Unwavering Support Through IPL Seasons
Louise often traveled to India to cheer for Jos during his IPL tenure with Rajasthan Royals, exemplifying dedication and partnership in both career and personal life. Photo Credit: Twitter
7. Louise’s Career as a Pilates Expert
Beyond being a cricket captain’s wife, Louise runs a successful Pilates business, reflecting her commitment to fitness, wellness, and inspiring healthy living on social media. Photo Credit: Twitter
8. Love That Stands the Test of Time
Through career challenges and personal hurdles, their relationship has remained strong, showcasing mutual respect, patience, and unwavering support as keys to a lasting bond. Photo Credit: Twitter
9. Celebrating Cricket Triumphs Together
From the 2022 T20 World Cup victory to leading England in 2024 tournaments, Louise has been by Jos’s side, celebrating every milestone both on and off the cricket field. Photo Credit: Twitter
10. A Fairytale Love Inspiring Fans Worldwide
From school friends to life partners, Jos and Louise’s story is a testament to enduring love, resilience, and admiration—a romance that continues to inspire fans globally. Photo Credit: Twitter
