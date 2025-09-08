Happy Birthday Jos Buttler: Inside The Filmy Love Story With Wife Louise Buttler - In Pics

photoDetails

Jos Buttler, England’s star wicket-keeper-batsman, turns 35, and fans are celebrating not just his cricketing achievements but also his heartwarming love story with wife Louise Buttler. Childhood sweethearts since age 14, Jos and Louise’s romance blossomed through school, career milestones, and IPL seasons, culminating in a dreamy wedding in 2017. Together, they are proud parents of two daughters, Georgia Rose and Margot, balancing family life with professional success. Louise, a successful Pilates instructor, has been a pillar of support throughout Jos’s cricket journey. Their enduring bond, inspiring love story, and family milestones make them one of cricket’s most admired couples.