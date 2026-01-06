photoDetails

english

3003786

Kapil Dev and Romi Bhatia love story reveals the lesser-known emotional journey of India’s World Cup-winning captain. From his widely discussed relationship with actress Sarika to finding lifelong companionship with Romi Bhatia, Kapil Dev’s love life reflects quiet choices amid public fame. Their relationship grew away from glamour, rooted in trust, privacy, and mutual respect. The renewed spotlight from the film ‘83 has reignited interest in Kapil Dev’s personal milestones, showing how his stable family life complemented his legendary cricketing career and enduring public admiration.