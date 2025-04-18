Happy Birthday KL Rahul: All About His Rumoured Ex-Girlfriend Nidhhi Agerwal - In Pics

photoDetails

english

2887643

On KL Rahul’s birthday, renewed buzz surrounds his past link-up with actress Nidhhi Agerwal. The speculation began when they were spotted dining together in Mumbai back in 2018. Photos sparked dating rumours, but both Rahul and Nidhhi clarified they were just longtime friends from Bengaluru. Rahul denied the relationship, stating he wouldn’t hide his dating life, while Nidhhi echoed similar sentiments, saying the dinner was among a group of friends. Despite media frenzy, both celebrities have consistently maintained there was nothing romantic between them. The incident highlights how celebrity sightings often ignite rumours, even when there's no real relationship involved.