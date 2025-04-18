Happy Birthday KL Rahul: All About His Rumoured Ex-Girlfriend Nidhhi Agerwal - In Pics
On KL Rahul’s birthday, renewed buzz surrounds his past link-up with actress Nidhhi Agerwal. The speculation began when they were spotted dining together in Mumbai back in 2018. Photos sparked dating rumours, but both Rahul and Nidhhi clarified they were just longtime friends from Bengaluru. Rahul denied the relationship, stating he wouldn’t hide his dating life, while Nidhhi echoed similar sentiments, saying the dinner was among a group of friends. Despite media frenzy, both celebrities have consistently maintained there was nothing romantic between them. The incident highlights how celebrity sightings often ignite rumours, even when there's no real relationship involved.
1. KL Rahul and Nidhhi Agerwal’s Bandra Dinner Sparked Dating Buzz
When KL Rahul and actress Nidhhi Agerwal were clicked post-dinner in Bandra, fans and paparazzi ignited dating rumors instantly. Their chemistry set the internet on fire.
2. Nidhhi Agerwal Confirms Long-Time Friendship With KL Rahul
In a candid chat, Nidhhi confirmed she and Rahul have been friends since their teenage years in Bangalore—long before stardom touched their lives.
3. KL Rahul Responds: “We’re Just Friends”
The Indian cricketer addressed the gossip head-on, saying there's nothing romantic, and emphasized that a guy and girl can just be friends—ending speculation for the moment.
4. Their Bangalore Roots Strengthen the Bond
Both stars hail from Bangalore and have mutual friends, which explains the casual dinner outing that was blown out of proportion.
5. KL Rahul Says He Won’t Hide a Relationship
In an open statement, Rahul assured fans that if he ever dates someone seriously, he’d make it public—no secrets, no drama.
6. The Group Dinner Detail Most Missed
Contrary to viral headlines, it wasn’t a private date. Close sources revealed it was a group hangout with mutual friends, not a romantic rendezvous.
7. Why Paparazzi Only Snapped KL Rahul and Nidhhi
Insiders revealed that the paps recognized only the celebrities at the table. Others in the group went unnoticed, fueling false dating narratives.
8. The Power of Social Media in Celebrity Dating Rumors
Photos from one dinner exploded online, showing how quickly fan theories and gossip can trend—especially when two attractive celebrities are involved.
9. Nidhhi Agerwal’s Bollywood Journey Also In Spotlight
Post-Munna Michael, Nidhhi’s Bollywood and Telugu career kept rising. This buzz gave her media coverage that extended beyond just her film roles.
10. Speculation Aside, Fans Still Root for the Pair
Despite both denying a relationship, fans continue to “ship” KL Rahul and Nidhhi, making them a trending celeb pairing every time they're spotted.
