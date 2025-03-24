photoDetails

english

2876341

Love isn’t just about grand gestures—it’s about the moments that define a lifetime. Krunal Pandya and Pankhuri Sharma’s journey from friendship to forever is nothing short of a fairytale. From a serendipitous meeting during IPL 2016 to a dreamy proposal on the night of Mumbai Indians’ IPL victory, their love story is packed with romance, destiny, and unwavering companionship. Let’s relive their most heartwarming moments that prove true love always finds its way.