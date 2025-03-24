Happy Birthday Krunal Pandya: All About RCB's Star All-Rounder's Love Story With Pankhuri Sharma - In Pics
Love isn’t just about grand gestures—it’s about the moments that define a lifetime. Krunal Pandya and Pankhuri Sharma’s journey from friendship to forever is nothing short of a fairytale. From a serendipitous meeting during IPL 2016 to a dreamy proposal on the night of Mumbai Indians’ IPL victory, their love story is packed with romance, destiny, and unwavering companionship. Let’s relive their most heartwarming moments that prove true love always finds its way.
1. A Destiny-Driven First Meeting
Krunal and Pankhuri first crossed paths during IPL 2016, thanks to a mutual connection. Pankhuri’s involvement in celebrity management paved the way for their serendipitous introduction, setting the stage for an unforgettable romance.
2. A Friendship That Blossomed Into Love
What started as casual conversations soon evolved into a deep-rooted bond. Krunal was drawn to Pankhuri’s simplicity, while she admired his charming persona. Their relationship was built on mutual respect and understanding.
3. A Proposal Straight Out of a Movie
Krunal Pandya proposed to Pankhuri in grand style on the night of IPL 2017, moments after Mumbai Indians lifted the trophy. Holding the IPL title in one hand and a ring in the other, he made a heartfelt declaration of love.
4. A Star-Studded Wedding
On December 27, 2017, Krunal and Pankhuri tied the knot in a lavish ceremony at JW Marriott, Mumbai. Attended by cricket legends and Bollywood celebrities, their wedding was a dazzling affair that captured headlines.
5. Their Love Story Told Through Pictures
Their wedding album, filled with candid and cinematic moments, narrates their beautiful journey. From cricket-themed pre-wedding shoots to heartfelt wedding vows, every picture reflects their deep connection.
6. A Relationship Built on Mutual Respect
Despite the glamour surrounding their lives, Krunal and Pankhuri prioritize their bond above all. Their unwavering support for each other—both on and off the field—proves they are truly a match made in heaven.
7. Opposites Attract: The Perfect Balance
While Krunal’s lively nature wins hearts, Pankhuri’s calm and composed personality complements him perfectly. Their relationship thrives on the principle of embracing differences while cherishing common values.
8. A Proposal That Broke the Norm
Krunal’s late-night proposal was spontaneous yet deeply romantic. At 2 AM, with a cake in hand, he popped the question, creating a magical moment that Pankhuri instantly said ‘yes’ to.
9. Celebrating Every Milestone Together
From Krunal’s cricketing achievements to personal celebrations, the couple stands by each other at every turn. As Krunal rings in his 33rd birthday, their love story continues to inspire fans worldwide.
10. A Journey Filled With Endless Adventures
As they walk hand in hand towards the future, Krunal and Pankhuri remain an epitome of love and companionship. Their journey, filled with laughter, dreams, and unwavering support, promises many more beautiful chapters ahead.
Trending Photos