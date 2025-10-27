Happy Birthday Kumar Sangakkara: From School Crush to Soulmate — The Untold Love Story With Wife Yehali

photoDetails

Kumar Sangakkara’s love story with wife Yehali is as inspiring as his legendary cricket career. The two first met during their school days in Kandy, where Sangakkara wooed Yehali with poetry and heartfelt gestures. Despite distance and restrictions, their bond only grew stronger — from skipping classes and long bus rides to exchanging love letters. Married in 2003, the couple are proud parents to twins, Swyree and Kavith. Yehali has been Sangakkara’s constant support through every milestone, from Sri Lanka’s World Cup campaigns to IPL. Their heartwarming journey defines true love, loyalty, and partnership beyond cricket.