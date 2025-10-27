Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2976671https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/happy-birthday-kumar-sangakkara-from-school-crush-to-soulmate-the-untold-love-story-with-wife-yehali-2976671
NewsPhotosHappy Birthday Kumar Sangakkara: From School Crush to Soulmate — The Untold Love Story With Wife Yehali
photoDetails

Happy Birthday Kumar Sangakkara: From School Crush to Soulmate — The Untold Love Story With Wife Yehali

Kumar Sangakkara’s love story with wife Yehali is as inspiring as his legendary cricket career. The two first met during their school days in Kandy, where Sangakkara wooed Yehali with poetry and heartfelt gestures. Despite distance and restrictions, their bond only grew stronger — from skipping classes and long bus rides to exchanging love letters. Married in 2003, the couple are proud parents to twins, Swyree and Kavith. Yehali has been Sangakkara’s constant support through every milestone, from Sri Lanka’s World Cup campaigns to IPL. Their heartwarming journey defines true love, loyalty, and partnership beyond cricket.

Updated:Oct 27, 2025, 10:50 AM IST
Follow Us

1. Childhood Sweethearts Who Met in School

1/11
1. Childhood Sweethearts Who Met in School

Kumar Sangakkara first met his future wife, Yehali, during their school days in Kandy — a heartwarming reminder that school crushes can turn into lifelong love stories.

Follow Us

2. Sangakkara Expressed Love Through Poetry

2/11
2. Sangakkara Expressed Love Through Poetry

Before becoming a cricket legend, Kumar Sangakkara was a poet at heart, writing beautiful verses for Yehali — a romantic gesture that shows his emotional depth beyond the cricket field.

Follow Us

3. Skipping Classes to Meet Yehali

3/11
3. Skipping Classes to Meet Yehali

Sangakkara’s youthful passion was unmissable — he would skip classes at Trinity College just to spend a few stolen moments with Yehali, proving that love often finds a way.

Follow Us

4. Daily Payphone Calls for His Lady Love

4/11
4. Daily Payphone Calls for His Lady Love

Before smartphones, Sangakkara bought Rs. 100 payphone cards daily to talk to Yehali — an act that perfectly captures the innocence and dedication of 90s romance.

Follow Us

5. Traveling Miles Just to See Her Smile

5/11
5. Traveling Miles Just to See Her Smile

Even when Yehali moved to Colombo, Kumar traveled long distances just to meet her — sometimes just to drop off a gift and return to Kandy the same day.

Follow Us

6. Yehali Was His Biggest Cheerleader

6/11
6. Yehali Was His Biggest Cheerleader

From Sri Lanka’s World Cup campaigns to IPL seasons, Yehali Sangakkara has always supported her husband, standing proudly in the stands during his most defining moments.

Follow Us

7. Married in 2003, Blessed With Twins

7/11
7. Married in 2003, Blessed With Twins

The couple tied the knot in 2003 and are proud parents to twins, Swyree and Kavith, symbolizing a perfect blend of love, family, and shared dreams.

Follow Us

8. Love That Withstood Distance and Fame

8/11
8. Love That Withstood Distance and Fame

Despite international fame, hectic tours, and media spotlight, Kumar and Yehali’s relationship thrived, setting an example for modern couples balancing love and ambition.

Follow Us

9. From Cricket Fields to Family Goals

9/11
9. From Cricket Fields to Family Goals

While Sangakkara’s records made him a cricket icon, his devotion to Yehali makes him a true role model off the field, embodying balance, loyalty, and humility.

Follow Us

10. A Power Couple That Inspires Generations

10/11
10. A Power Couple That Inspires Generations

Even today, Kumar and Yehali Sangakkara remain one of cricket’s most adored couples — their journey inspires fans to believe in timeless love and unwavering commitment.

Follow Us

11/11
Follow Us
Kumar Sangakkara love storyKumar Sangakkara wife YehaliKumar Sangakkara and Yehali relationshipKumar Sangakkara birthday 2025Kumar Sangakkara family photosKumar Sangakkara romantic storySri Lankan cricketer love storiesKumar Sangakkara Yehali weddingKumar Sangakkara school love storyYehali Sangakkara biographyKumar Sangakkara childhood memoriesKumar Sangakkara and Yehali marriage dateKumar Sangakkara twins Swyree and KavithKumar Sangakkara romantic sideKumar Sangakkara Yehali photosKumar Sangakkara Yehali couple goalsKumar Sangakkara birthday specialKumar Sangakkara cricket career and familyKumar Sangakkara IPL coach Rajasthan RoyalsKumar Sangakkara 2025 birthday wishesKumar Sangakkara Yehali unseen picturesKumar Sangakkara inspirational love storyKumar Sangakkara personal lifeKumar Sangakkara and Yehali emotional storyKumar Sangakkara heartwarming storyfamous cricketer love storiesSri Lanka cricket legendsKumar Sangakkara life beyond cricketYehali Sanga
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon10
title
IPL 2026
Abhishek Nayar To Stephen Fleming: Head Coaches Of RCB, CSK, MI, KKR, PBKS, GT, LSG, DC, RR, SRH Ahead Of IPL 2026 Auction - Check In Pics
camera icon10
title
visa free countries for indians 2025
No Visa Needed! 10 Awesome Countries Indians Can Visit Freely In 2025
camera icon7
title
Imanvi Ismail
Meet Imanvi Ismail, Los Angeles-Based Dancer Set To Make Big-Screen Debut With Prabhas In Fauzi; Was Falsely Linked To Pakistan, Holds Postgraduate Degree In.....
camera icon10
title
weekly numerology predictions
Weekly Numerology Predictions For October 27- November 2: Check For Your Tarot Message And Astrologer's Advice
camera icon6
title
Nehal Chudasama
Nehal Chudasama-Baseer Ali Combined Net Worth REVEALED: Know About Bigg Boss 19 Contestants Amid Reports Of Double Eviction