Happy Birthday Kumar Sangakkara: From School Crush to Soulmate — The Untold Love Story With Wife Yehali
Kumar Sangakkara’s love story with wife Yehali is as inspiring as his legendary cricket career. The two first met during their school days in Kandy, where Sangakkara wooed Yehali with poetry and heartfelt gestures. Despite distance and restrictions, their bond only grew stronger — from skipping classes and long bus rides to exchanging love letters. Married in 2003, the couple are proud parents to twins, Swyree and Kavith. Yehali has been Sangakkara’s constant support through every milestone, from Sri Lanka’s World Cup campaigns to IPL. Their heartwarming journey defines true love, loyalty, and partnership beyond cricket.
1. Childhood Sweethearts Who Met in School
Kumar Sangakkara first met his future wife, Yehali, during their school days in Kandy — a heartwarming reminder that school crushes can turn into lifelong love stories.
2. Sangakkara Expressed Love Through Poetry
Before becoming a cricket legend, Kumar Sangakkara was a poet at heart, writing beautiful verses for Yehali — a romantic gesture that shows his emotional depth beyond the cricket field.
3. Skipping Classes to Meet Yehali
Sangakkara’s youthful passion was unmissable — he would skip classes at Trinity College just to spend a few stolen moments with Yehali, proving that love often finds a way.
4. Daily Payphone Calls for His Lady Love
Before smartphones, Sangakkara bought Rs. 100 payphone cards daily to talk to Yehali — an act that perfectly captures the innocence and dedication of 90s romance.
5. Traveling Miles Just to See Her Smile
Even when Yehali moved to Colombo, Kumar traveled long distances just to meet her — sometimes just to drop off a gift and return to Kandy the same day.
6. Yehali Was His Biggest Cheerleader
From Sri Lanka’s World Cup campaigns to IPL seasons, Yehali Sangakkara has always supported her husband, standing proudly in the stands during his most defining moments.
7. Married in 2003, Blessed With Twins
The couple tied the knot in 2003 and are proud parents to twins, Swyree and Kavith, symbolizing a perfect blend of love, family, and shared dreams.
8. Love That Withstood Distance and Fame
Despite international fame, hectic tours, and media spotlight, Kumar and Yehali’s relationship thrived, setting an example for modern couples balancing love and ambition.
9. From Cricket Fields to Family Goals
While Sangakkara’s records made him a cricket icon, his devotion to Yehali makes him a true role model off the field, embodying balance, loyalty, and humility.
10. A Power Couple That Inspires Generations
Even today, Kumar and Yehali Sangakkara remain one of cricket’s most adored couples — their journey inspires fans to believe in timeless love and unwavering commitment.
