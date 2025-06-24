Happy Birthday Lionel Messi: Relive His Epic Love Story With Antonela Roccuzzo – From Childhood Crush To Lifelong Partner

photoDetails

Lionel Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo’s love story began in their childhood in Rosario, Argentina. They met at a friend’s house when Messi was five and Antonela was four. Despite moving to Barcelona and losing touch, their bond rekindled in 2005 after a personal tragedy in Antonela's life. Their relationship became public in 2009, and they married in 2017 in a star-studded wedding. Today, they share three sons — Thiago, Mateo, and Ciro. Antonela, a model and entrepreneur, remains Messi’s steadfast support. Their journey is a heartwarming tale of loyalty, patience, and enduring love that has stood the test of time.