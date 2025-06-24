Advertisement
Happy Birthday Lionel Messi: Relive His Epic Love Story With Antonela Roccuzzo – From Childhood Crush To Lifelong Partner

Lionel Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo’s love story began in their childhood in Rosario, Argentina. They met at a friend’s house when Messi was five and Antonela was four. Despite moving to Barcelona and losing touch, their bond rekindled in 2005 after a personal tragedy in Antonela's life. Their relationship became public in 2009, and they married in 2017 in a star-studded wedding. Today, they share three sons — Thiago, Mateo, and Ciro. Antonela, a model and entrepreneur, remains Messi’s steadfast support. Their journey is a heartwarming tale of loyalty, patience, and enduring love that has stood the test of time.

Updated:Jun 24, 2025, 09:59 AM IST
1. Messi Met His Future Wife at Just 5 Years Old

1/20
1. Messi Met His Future Wife at Just 5 Years Old

Before winning Ballon d’Ors or World Cups, Messi fell for Antonela at age 5 during a visit to a friend’s house — proving childhood crushes can become lifelong love stories.

2. A Handwritten Letter That Started It All

2/20
2. A Handwritten Letter That Started It All

As a young boy, Messi wrote “One day, we will get engaged” to Antonela — a romantic promise fulfilled years later. This handwritten note went viral as proof that true love begins with belief.

3. Distance Didn’t Diminish Their Bond

3/20
3. Distance Didn’t Diminish Their Bond

When Messi moved to Barcelona at 11, their bond faced long-distance challenges. But love stayed alive across continents — a powerful reminder that real connections withstand time and distance.

4. A Tragedy That Reunited Their Hearts

4/20
4. A Tragedy That Reunited Their Hearts

After Antonela lost a close friend in 2005, Messi flew to Argentina to be by her side. That emotional gesture reignited their connection and laid the foundation for their romantic future.

5. Their Love Stayed Hidden for Years

5/20
5. Their Love Stayed Hidden for Years

Though they were in a relationship by 2007, Messi and Antonela kept things private until 2009. Their secret love story unfolded slowly, away from fame — making it even more genuine.

6. She’s the Only One Who’s Unimpressed by His Goals

6/20
6. She’s the Only One Who’s Unimpressed by His Goals

Antonela famously finds football boring — even Messi’s hat tricks don’t impress her. This endearing detail shows how she grounds him and keeps their family life refreshingly real.

7. A Wedding Straight Out of a Fairytale

7/20
7. A Wedding Straight Out of a Fairytale

Messi and Antonela tied the knot in 2017 in Rosario, with football icons like Neymar, Suarez, and Shakira in attendance. It was dubbed the “Wedding of the Century” in Argentina.

8. Their Three Sons Complete the Love Story

8/20
8. Their Three Sons Complete the Love Story

With the births of Thiago (2012), Mateo (2015), and Ciro (2018), Messi and Antonela’s love evolved into a beautiful family. Messi even tattooed their names on his leg — the ultimate dad goal.

9. Antonela Is a Star in Her Own Right

9/20
9. Antonela Is a Star in Her Own Right

Not just Messi’s wife, Antonela is a model and entrepreneur, co-owning a boutique and modeling for top brands. She balances motherhood and business with elegance and strength.

 

10. The Ultimate Power Couple That Redefines Loyalty

10/20
10. The Ultimate Power Couple That Redefines Loyalty

Through distance, fame, pressure, and parenting, Messi and Antonela remain each other’s constants. Their story isn’t just romantic — it’s a masterclass in loyalty, patience, and growing together.

