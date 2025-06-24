Happy Birthday Lionel Messi: Relive His Epic Love Story With Antonela Roccuzzo – From Childhood Crush To Lifelong Partner
Lionel Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo’s love story began in their childhood in Rosario, Argentina. They met at a friend’s house when Messi was five and Antonela was four. Despite moving to Barcelona and losing touch, their bond rekindled in 2005 after a personal tragedy in Antonela's life. Their relationship became public in 2009, and they married in 2017 in a star-studded wedding. Today, they share three sons — Thiago, Mateo, and Ciro. Antonela, a model and entrepreneur, remains Messi’s steadfast support. Their journey is a heartwarming tale of loyalty, patience, and enduring love that has stood the test of time.
1. Messi Met His Future Wife at Just 5 Years Old
Before winning Ballon d’Ors or World Cups, Messi fell for Antonela at age 5 during a visit to a friend’s house — proving childhood crushes can become lifelong love stories.
2. A Handwritten Letter That Started It All
As a young boy, Messi wrote “One day, we will get engaged” to Antonela — a romantic promise fulfilled years later. This handwritten note went viral as proof that true love begins with belief.
3. Distance Didn’t Diminish Their Bond
When Messi moved to Barcelona at 11, their bond faced long-distance challenges. But love stayed alive across continents — a powerful reminder that real connections withstand time and distance.
4. A Tragedy That Reunited Their Hearts
After Antonela lost a close friend in 2005, Messi flew to Argentina to be by her side. That emotional gesture reignited their connection and laid the foundation for their romantic future.
5. Their Love Stayed Hidden for Years
Though they were in a relationship by 2007, Messi and Antonela kept things private until 2009. Their secret love story unfolded slowly, away from fame — making it even more genuine.
6. She’s the Only One Who’s Unimpressed by His Goals
Antonela famously finds football boring — even Messi’s hat tricks don’t impress her. This endearing detail shows how she grounds him and keeps their family life refreshingly real.
7. A Wedding Straight Out of a Fairytale
Messi and Antonela tied the knot in 2017 in Rosario, with football icons like Neymar, Suarez, and Shakira in attendance. It was dubbed the “Wedding of the Century” in Argentina.
8. Their Three Sons Complete the Love Story
With the births of Thiago (2012), Mateo (2015), and Ciro (2018), Messi and Antonela’s love evolved into a beautiful family. Messi even tattooed their names on his leg — the ultimate dad goal.
9. Antonela Is a Star in Her Own Right
Not just Messi’s wife, Antonela is a model and entrepreneur, co-owning a boutique and modeling for top brands. She balances motherhood and business with elegance and strength.
10. The Ultimate Power Couple That Redefines Loyalty
Through distance, fame, pressure, and parenting, Messi and Antonela remain each other’s constants. Their story isn’t just romantic — it’s a masterclass in loyalty, patience, and growing together.
Trending Photos