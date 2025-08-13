Advertisement
NewsPhotosHappy Birthday Lisa Sthalekar: From Abandoned Infant In Pune To Australia's Cricket Icon - In Pics
Happy Birthday Lisa Sthalekar: From Abandoned Infant In Pune To Australia's Cricket Icon - In Pics

Lisa Sthalekar’s inspirational journey from an abandoned infant in Pune to an ICC Hall of Famer and four-time Women’s World Cup champion exemplifies resilience and determination. Adopted by an Australian family, Lisa discovered her passion for cricket in Sydney’s backyard, eventually breaking records as the first woman to achieve 1000 runs and 100 wickets in ODIs. Beyond her legendary all-rounder career, she has captained Australia’s women’s team and become a respected cricket commentator. Celebrated globally, Lisa’s story is a beacon of hope and empowerment in women’s cricket, inspiring future generations to rise above challenges and achieve greatness. Happy Birthday Lisa!
Updated:Aug 13, 2025, 08:21 AM IST
1. From Abandoned Infant to Cricket Legend: Lisa’s Incredible Origin Story

1/10
1. From Abandoned Infant to Cricket Legend: Lisa’s Incredible Origin Story

Born on August 13, 1979, in Pune and abandoned at birth, Lisa’s adoption by an Australian family transformed her life. This story proves how destiny can change with love and opportunity. (Photo Credit - Twitter)

2. The Power of Adoption and New Beginnings

2/10
2. The Power of Adoption and New Beginnings

Adopted by Haren and Sue Sthalekar, Lisa’s early life across the US, Kenya, and Australia shaped her into a global citizen, underscoring how nurturing environments foster greatness. (Photo Credit - Twitter)

3. Backyard Cricket to World Stage: Early Passion Ignites Greatness

3/10
3. Backyard Cricket to World Stage: Early Passion Ignites Greatness

Lisa’s love for cricket started with backyard games in Sydney, highlighting the importance of childhood play in developing elite sports talent. (Photo Credit - Twitter)

4. Breaking Records: First Woman with 1000 Runs and 100 Wickets in ODI

4/10
4. Breaking Records: First Woman with 1000 Runs and 100 Wickets in ODI

Lisa became the first female cricketer to achieve the ODI double of 1000 runs and 100 wickets, setting a benchmark for all-rounders worldwide. (Photo Credit - Twitter)

5. Four-Time World Cup Champion and ICC Hall of Famer

5/10
5. Four-Time World Cup Champion and ICC Hall of Famer

With four World Cup titles across ODI and T20 formats, Lisa’s legacy cements her as a pioneer in women’s cricket history. (Photo Credit - Twitter)

6. Leadership on and off the Field

6/10
6. Leadership on and off the Field

Occasionally captaining Australia’s women’s team and now a prominent cricket commentator, Lisa exemplifies leadership and influence beyond playing. (Photo Credit - Twitter)

7. The Journey of Resilience: Defying Odds from Day One

7/10
7. The Journey of Resilience: Defying Odds from Day One

Lisa’s story is a powerful example of overcoming adversity, from her abandoned start to becoming a global role model in sport. (Photo Credit - Twitter)

8. Academic Balance: Nurturing Mind Alongside Athletic Talent

8/10
8. Academic Balance: Nurturing Mind Alongside Athletic Talent

Her parents emphasized education alongside cricket, showing the value of a balanced upbringing for sports professionals. (Photo Credit - Twitter)

9. Celebrating Lisa on Her Birthday: A Legacy of Hope and Excellence

9/10
9. Celebrating Lisa on Her Birthday: A Legacy of Hope and Excellence

August 13 marks not just a birthday but a celebration of hope, proving that beginnings don’t define the outcome but determination does. (Photo Credit - Twitter)

10. Beyond Records: Lisa’s Impact on Women’s Cricket and Future Generations

10/10
10. Beyond Records: Lisa’s Impact on Women’s Cricket and Future Generations

Lisa’s journey inspires millions of young girls worldwide, encouraging participation and excellence in women’s sports. (Photo Credit - Twitter)

