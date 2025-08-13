photoDetails

Lisa Sthalekar’s inspirational journey from an abandoned infant in Pune to an ICC Hall of Famer and four-time Women’s World Cup champion exemplifies resilience and determination. Adopted by an Australian family, Lisa discovered her passion for cricket in Sydney’s backyard, eventually breaking records as the first woman to achieve 1000 runs and 100 wickets in ODIs. Beyond her legendary all-rounder career, she has captained Australia’s women’s team and become a respected cricket commentator. Celebrated globally, Lisa’s story is a beacon of hope and empowerment in women’s cricket, inspiring future generations to rise above challenges and achieve greatness. Happy Birthday Lisa!