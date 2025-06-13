Advertisement
Happy Birthday Lockie Ferguson: All About New Zealand Fast Bowler's Love Story With Wife Emma Komocki - In Pics
photoDetails

Happy Birthday Lockie Ferguson: All About New Zealand Fast Bowler's Love Story With Wife Emma Komocki - In Pics

Lockie Ferguson, the New Zealand pace bowler and RCB star, recently married Emma Komocki, a British-born physiotherapist with an impressive career in sports medicine. The couple tied the knot on February 2, 2024, at a private ceremony in Waiheke Island, New Zealand. Emma, who moved to New Zealand in 2019, has worked with elite teams like Auckland Hearts, the New Zealand U19s, and Hockey NZ’s Black Sticks. Despite Lockie’s cricket fame, Emma keeps a low profile on social media. Their love story stands out for its privacy, mutual respect, and a strong foundation built on professional passion and emotional support.

Updated:Jun 13, 2025, 12:08 PM IST
1. Emma Komocki: The Silent Force Behind Ferguson's Fast Bowling

1. Emma Komocki: The Silent Force Behind Ferguson's Fast Bowling

Lockie Ferguson’s wife, Emma Komocki, plays a vital off-field role in his cricketing career, offering unwavering emotional support and professional guidance as a qualified physiotherapist.

2. A Global Career in Sports Medicine

2. A Global Career in Sports Medicine

Emma’s physiotherapy journey spans the UK and New Zealand, establishing her as a leading figure in elite sports care—making her more than just the "wife of a cricketer."

3. New Zealand Star Lockie Ferguson's Better Half Is a Sports Specialist

3. New Zealand Star Lockie Ferguson's Better Half Is a Sports Specialist

Emma has worked with top-tier teams like Auckland Hearts and the New Zealand Black Sticks, proving her impact in high-performance sports medicine is both respected and inspiring.

4. Love Story Blossomed Away from the Limelight

4. Love Story Blossomed Away from the Limelight

Despite Lockie Ferguson’s cricket stardom, the couple kept their romance under wraps until their wedding in February 2024, emphasizing privacy over publicity—a rare move in today’s social media age.

5. A Dream Wedding in Waiheke Island

5. A Dream Wedding in Waiheke Island

The duo tied the knot at the scenic Man O' War Wine Estate in New Zealand, adding a romantic destination wedding to the list of cricket-celebrity nuptials that fans adore.

6. Emma's Minimal Social Media Footprint Sparks Curiosity

6. Emma's Minimal Social Media Footprint Sparks Curiosity

Unlike many WAGs of international cricketers, Emma keeps a low profile on Instagram, making her life an intriguing subject for fans who follow Lockie Ferguson's updates.

7. When Cricket Meets Healthcare: A Power Couple Dynamic

7. When Cricket Meets Healthcare: A Power Couple Dynamic

Emma’s medical expertise and Lockie’s athleticism combine to make them a sports power couple, showing how behind every fast bowler is a strong and skilled partner.

8. Emma Komocki's Work at Commonwealth Games & National Teams

8. Emma Komocki's Work at Commonwealth Games & National Teams

Her credentials include stints at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games and roles with British Athletics, showing her sports physiotherapy career is as noteworthy as her relationship.

9. Fans Curious About Lockie Ferguson's Married Life

9. Fans Curious About Lockie Ferguson's Married Life

Search queries like “Who is Lockie Ferguson’s wife?” and “Emma Komocki Instagram” continue to trend, highlighting growing public interest in this dynamic duo’s love story.

 

10. A Partnership Built on Purpose and Passion

10. A Partnership Built on Purpose and Passion

Lockie and Emma’s bond goes beyond traditional romance—it’s a blend of shared values, career ambition, and mutual respect, making theirs a story that resonates with fans worldwide.

NEWS ON ONE CLICK