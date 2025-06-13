photoDetails

english

2915356

Lockie Ferguson, the New Zealand pace bowler and RCB star, recently married Emma Komocki, a British-born physiotherapist with an impressive career in sports medicine. The couple tied the knot on February 2, 2024, at a private ceremony in Waiheke Island, New Zealand. Emma, who moved to New Zealand in 2019, has worked with elite teams like Auckland Hearts, the New Zealand U19s, and Hockey NZ’s Black Sticks. Despite Lockie’s cricket fame, Emma keeps a low profile on social media. Their love story stands out for its privacy, mutual respect, and a strong foundation built on professional passion and emotional support.