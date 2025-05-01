Happy Birthday Marco Jansen: All About Punjab Kings' All-Rounder's Love Story With Moyika Human - In Pics
South African cricketer Marco Jansen is dating Moyika Human, a finance professional and aspiring Chartered Accountant. The couple went public with their relationship during the CSA Awards 2024 and have been together since September 7, 2024. Moyika, originally from Pretoria, holds accounting degrees from Nelson Mandela University and works as an audit trainee at PwC South Africa. She has a private Instagram profile and a professional presence on LinkedIn. Fans have shown growing interest in their relationship, especially during major tournaments like SA20 and IPL 2025, making “Marco Jansen girlfriend” a trending search query across cricket fan communities.
1. Marco Jansen Is Officially Dating Moyika Human Since September 2024
According to Instagram, Marco Jansen and Moyika Human began dating on September 7, 2024, and have been together for over six months. Their sweet online moments have sparked fan curiosity.
2. Moyika Human Is a Rising Finance Professional at PwC South Africa
Moyika is currently an audit trainee and associate at PwC, one of the Big Four firms, making her a rising star in South Africa’s finance sector, as per her LinkedIn profile.
3. She Is an Aspiring Chartered Accountant With Impressive Academic Credentials
Moyika holds a PG Diploma and Bachelor's degree in Accounting from Nelson Mandela University and passed the prestigious ITC Exams in January 2024 — a key milestone toward becoming a CA.
4. Their First Public Appearance Was at the CSA Awards 2024
Marco first shared a photo with Moyika during the CSA Awards 2024, confirming their relationship on social media. The couple received a lot of love from fans and fellow cricketers alike.
5. Her Instagram Profile Private But Still Gaining Attention
With just over 300 followers, Moyika’s private Instagram handle @moyikahuman has sparked massive curiosity online, proving how even low-key profiles attract cricket fans’ attention.
6. She Also Has a Professional Presence on LinkedIn and Facebook
Beyond Instagram, Moyika maintains an active LinkedIn profile showcasing her academic and career milestones and a Facebook account under her name with 90+ friends.
7. Moyika Human Was a High School Tutor for Two Years
Before joining PwC, Moyika tutored Grade 8 to 12 students from 2021 to 2022, reflecting her passion for education and knowledge-sharing even before entering the corporate world.
8. Marco Jansen's Relationship Status Became a Top Trending Query
"Who is Marco Jansen's girlfriend?" has become one of the most-searched phrases during the SA20 and IPL 2025 seasons, proving how personal lives of cricketers dominate search trends.
9. She Balances Career Goals and Personal Life With Grace
Juggling a demanding role at PwC with a high-profile relationship, Moyika embodies the modern, independent woman — career-driven yet grounded in personal values.
10. Fans Are Eager for More Glimpses of the Couple on Instagram
Since their debut post, Marco and Moyika have only shared a couple of photos together, keeping fans hoping for more candid moments of the couple in future matches or events.
