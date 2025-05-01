photoDetails

South African cricketer Marco Jansen is dating Moyika Human, a finance professional and aspiring Chartered Accountant. The couple went public with their relationship during the CSA Awards 2024 and have been together since September 7, 2024. Moyika, originally from Pretoria, holds accounting degrees from Nelson Mandela University and works as an audit trainee at PwC South Africa. She has a private Instagram profile and a professional presence on LinkedIn. Fans have shown growing interest in their relationship, especially during major tournaments like SA20 and IPL 2025, making “Marco Jansen girlfriend” a trending search query across cricket fan communities.