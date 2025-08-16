Happy Birthday Marcus Stoinis! Inside the Life of Partner Sarah Czarnuch, Instagram Star and Fashion Icon
Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis celebrates his birthday today, and the spotlight is on his partner, Sarah Czarnuch, a talented model, entrepreneur, and beauty columnist. Known for her thriving fashion label SarahCzarnuch X Elliatt and a vibrant Instagram presence with over 129k followers, Sarah blends style, fitness, and creativity effortlessly. The couple, affectionately nicknamed “Stoinah”, share candid moments and heartfelt tributes online, making them one of cricket’s most admired pairs. From winning Miss Tourism Metropolitan International 2013 to going viral during IPL 2025, Sarah Czarnuch continues to inspire fans worldwide as a successful influencer, fashion entrepreneur, and supportive partner
1. Professional Model With a Global Appeal
Sarah Czarnuch has made her mark as a professional model, featuring in top campaigns and fashion events, establishing herself as one of Australia's most sought-after modeling talents.
2. Founder of SarahCzarnuch X Elliatt
Her entrepreneurial spirit shines through her fashion label, SarahCzarnuch X Elliatt, blending her personal style with innovative designs that attract fashion enthusiasts worldwide.
3. Beauty Columnist for GT Magazine
Sarah shares her expertise as a beauty columnist for GT Magazine Australia, offering tips, product reviews, and insights into the latest trends in the beauty industry.
4. Instagram Star With Massive Following
With over 129k followers on Instagram, Sarah's profile showcases fashion shoots, lifestyle content, fitness routines, and candid glimpses of her day-to-day life.
5. Fitness Enthusiast and Health Advocate
A dedicated fitness lover, Sarah balances her modeling and business career with regular workouts, inspiring fans to embrace health, wellness, and an active lifestyle.
6. Miss Tourism Metropolitan International Winner
Sarah's early accolades include winning the Miss Tourism Metropolitan International 2013 crown, a prestigious recognition that kickstarted her successful modeling journey.
7. Viral IPL 2025 Moment
Sarah's genuine reactions during the IPL 2025 Punjab Kings vs RCB Qualifier 1 went viral, highlighting her unfiltered, passionate personality that resonates with cricket fans.
8. Creative Content Creator
Beyond modeling, Sarah is a dynamic content creator, producing engaging fashion, lifestyle, and fitness content that connects with a growing global audience.
9. Entrepreneurial Vision and Personal Brand
Sarah's clothing line and social media presence reflect her entrepreneurial mindset, showcasing her ability to build a personal brand that thrives independently of her partner's fame.
10. Role Model for Young Women
From her career achievements to social media influence, Sarah stands as a role model for aspiring models, entrepreneurs, and fitness enthusiasts, proving the power of talent, hard work, and authenticity.
