Happy Birthday Marcus Stoinis! Inside the Life of Partner Sarah Czarnuch, Instagram Star and Fashion Icon

Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis celebrates his birthday today, and the spotlight is on his partner, Sarah Czarnuch, a talented model, entrepreneur, and beauty columnist. Known for her thriving fashion label SarahCzarnuch X Elliatt and a vibrant Instagram presence with over 129k followers, Sarah blends style, fitness, and creativity effortlessly. The couple, affectionately nicknamed “Stoinah”, share candid moments and heartfelt tributes online, making them one of cricket’s most admired pairs. From winning Miss Tourism Metropolitan International 2013 to going viral during IPL 2025, Sarah Czarnuch continues to inspire fans worldwide as a successful influencer, fashion entrepreneur, and supportive partner