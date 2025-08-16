Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2946935https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/happy-birthday-marcus-stoinis-inside-the-life-of-partner-sarah-czarnuch-instagram-star-and-fashion-icon-2946935
NewsPhotosHappy Birthday Marcus Stoinis! Inside the Life of Partner Sarah Czarnuch, Instagram Star and Fashion Icon
photoDetails

Happy Birthday Marcus Stoinis! Inside the Life of Partner Sarah Czarnuch, Instagram Star and Fashion Icon

Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis celebrates his birthday today, and the spotlight is on his partner, Sarah Czarnuch, a talented model, entrepreneur, and beauty columnist. Known for her thriving fashion label SarahCzarnuch X Elliatt and a vibrant Instagram presence with over 129k followers, Sarah blends style, fitness, and creativity effortlessly. The couple, affectionately nicknamed “Stoinah”, share candid moments and heartfelt tributes online, making them one of cricket’s most admired pairs. From winning Miss Tourism Metropolitan International 2013 to going viral during IPL 2025, Sarah Czarnuch continues to inspire fans worldwide as a successful influencer, fashion entrepreneur, and supportive partner

Updated:Aug 16, 2025, 03:34 PM IST
Follow Us

1. Professional Model With a Global Appeal

1/10
1. Professional Model With a Global Appeal

Sarah Czarnuch has made her mark as a professional model, featuring in top campaigns and fashion events, establishing herself as one of Australia’s most sought-after modeling talents. (Photo Credit - Instagram)

Follow Us

2. Founder of SarahCzarnuch X Elliatt

2/10
2. Founder of SarahCzarnuch X Elliatt

Her entrepreneurial spirit shines through her fashion label, SarahCzarnuch X Elliatt, blending her personal style with innovative designs that attract fashion enthusiasts worldwide. (Photo Credit - Instagram)

Follow Us

3. Beauty Columnist for GT Magazine

3/10
3. Beauty Columnist for GT Magazine

Sarah shares her expertise as a beauty columnist for GT Magazine Australia, offering tips, product reviews, and insights into the latest trends in the beauty industry. (Photo Credit - Instagram)

Follow Us

4. Instagram Star With Massive Following

4/10
4. Instagram Star With Massive Following

With over 129k followers on Instagram, Sarah’s profile showcases fashion shoots, lifestyle content, fitness routines, and candid glimpses of her day-to-day life. (Photo Credit - Instagram)

Follow Us

5. Fitness Enthusiast and Health Advocate

5/10
5. Fitness Enthusiast and Health Advocate

A dedicated fitness lover, Sarah balances her modeling and business career with regular workouts, inspiring fans to embrace health, wellness, and an active lifestyle. (Photo Credit - Instagram)

Follow Us

6. Miss Tourism Metropolitan International Winner

6/10
6. Miss Tourism Metropolitan International Winner

Sarah’s early accolades include winning the Miss Tourism Metropolitan International 2013 crown, a prestigious recognition that kickstarted her successful modeling journey. (Photo Credit - Instagram)

Follow Us

7. Viral IPL 2025 Moment

7/10
7. Viral IPL 2025 Moment

Sarah’s genuine reactions during the IPL 2025 Punjab Kings vs RCB Qualifier 1 went viral, highlighting her unfiltered, passionate personality that resonates with cricket fans. (Photo Credit - Instagram)

Follow Us

8. Creative Content Creator

8/10
8. Creative Content Creator

Beyond modeling, Sarah is a dynamic content creator, producing engaging fashion, lifestyle, and fitness content that connects with a growing global audience. (Photo Credit - Instagram)

Follow Us

9. Entrepreneurial Vision and Personal Brand

9/10
9. Entrepreneurial Vision and Personal Brand

Sarah’s clothing line and social media presence reflect her entrepreneurial mindset, showcasing her ability to build a personal brand that thrives independently of her partner’s fame. (Photo Credit - Instagram)

Follow Us

10. Role Model for Young Women

10/10
10. Role Model for Young Women

From her career achievements to social media influence, Sarah stands as a role model for aspiring models, entrepreneurs, and fitness enthusiasts, proving the power of talent, hard work, and authenticity. (Photo Credit - Instagram)

Follow Us
Sarah CzarnuchMarcus Stoinis girlfriendSarah Czarnuch InstagramSarah Czarnuch fashion labelSarahCzarnuch X ElliattAustralian model entrepreneurSarah Czarnuch biographySarah Czarnuch newsMarcus Stoinis partnerIPL 2025 viral momentsSarah Czarnuch lifestyleSarah Czarnuch fitnesscelebrity cricket girlfriendsAustralian beauty columnistSarah Czarnuch modeling careerSarah Czarnuch design companyMarcus Stoinis love lifeSarah Czarnuch viral InstagramSarah Czarnuch styleSarah Czarnuch entrepreneurSarah Czarnuch Instagram followersSarah Czarnuch birthday celebrationscelebrity couple stories 2025Sarah Czarnuch Miss Tourism 2013Sarah Czarnuch online presenceSarah Czarnuch viral moment IPLSarah Czarnuch fashion tipsSarah Czarnuch candid photosSarah Czarnuch social media influenceSarah Czarnuch content creatorSarah Czarnuch success story
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon8
title
IPL
IPL 2025 Replacement Players From CSK, RCB, MI, LSG, SRH, PBKS Who Are Likely To Be Retained Before 2026 Auction - Check In Pics
camera icon7
title
7 Best Movies Of Vijay Sethupathi
Weekend Watchlist: 7 Best Movies Of Vijay Sethupathi You Can't Miss
camera icon10
title
Cristiano Ronaldo
Top 10 Most Followed Athletes On Instagram In 2025: Cristiano Ronaldo To Virat Kohli - Check Full List
camera icon13
title
Janmashtami 2025
Janmashtami 2025: Zodiacs, Know Right Bhog You Need To Offer To Lord Krishna To Please Him
camera icon8
title
India sports historic moments
7 Historic IND Sporting Moments Etched In Hearts : Neeraj's Throw, 1983 WC Win To Gukesh's Chess Magic
NEWS ON ONE CLICK