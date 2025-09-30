Happy Birthday Martin Guptill: Inside His Heartwarming Love Story With Journalist Wife Laura McGoldrick

photoDetails

Martin Guptill, New Zealand’s cricketing legend, celebrates his birthday alongside wife Laura McGoldrick, a dynamic journalist and media personality. Their love story, sparked during a cricket interview, blossomed into a strong partnership marked by resilience, mutual support, and shared family milestones. Married in 2014, the couple navigated personal challenges, including a miscarriage, and welcomed two children, Harley and Teddy. Laura balances a thriving career in television, radio, and live events while supporting Martin’s cricket journey. Known for his iconic nickname “Two Toes,” Martin’s bond with Laura highlights love, teamwork, and work-life balance. Their story inspires fans worldwide as a model of celebrity couple goals.