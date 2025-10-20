Advertisement
Happy Birthday Mitchell Marsh: Inside His Fairytale Love Story With Wife Greta Mack

Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh shares a beautiful love story with his wife Greta Mack, a compassionate midwife at King Edward Memorial Hospital. The couple tied the knot in April 2023 at The Farm Margaret River, the same venue where Marsh proposed in 2021. Greta, a Commerce and Midwifery graduate, perfectly balances her professional life and family responsibilities. In November 2024, the couple welcomed their daughter Olive, marking a new chapter in their journey. Despite Mitchell’s cricket fame, Greta maintains a low public profile, proving that their relationship thrives on love, mutual respect, and unwavering support beyond the spotlight.

Updated:Oct 20, 2025, 08:44 AM IST
1. A Modern Fairytale: From Margaret River to Marriage

1/11
1. A Modern Fairytale: From Margaret River to Marriage

 

Mitchell Marsh and Greta Mack’s love story began in 2020, blossomed through years of companionship, and culminated in a dreamy wedding at The Farm Margaret River in April 2023.

2. A Proposal Straight Out of a Movie

2/11
2. A Proposal Straight Out of a Movie

 

Marsh proposed to Greta in September 2021 at the very place where they’d later tie the knot — a romantic full-circle moment that captured the hearts of fans across Australia.

3. Welcoming Their Daughter, Olive

3/11
3. Welcoming Their Daughter, Olive

 

In November 2024, the couple welcomed their daughter, Olive Marsh. The news melted hearts worldwide, with fans showering love on the young family across social media platforms.

4. Greta Mack: The Woman Behind the All-Rounder

4/11
4. Greta Mack: The Woman Behind the All-Rounder

 

Often called “the pillar of strength behind Australia’s all-rounder,” Greta has been Marsh’s biggest supporter — balancing his cricketing highs and lows with calm grace and empathy.

5. From Marketing to Midwifery — A Career Reinvention

5/11
5. From Marketing to Midwifery — A Career Reinvention

 

Greta’s journey from digital marketing to becoming a midwife at King Edward Memorial Hospital is a testament to her compassion and courage to pursue a purpose-driven life.

6. Highly Educated and Globally Experienced

6/11
6. Highly Educated and Globally Experienced

 

Greta completed her Bachelor’s in Commerce from The University of Western Australia and a Master’s in Midwifery from Curtin University, even studying abroad at Montana State University.

7. The Perfect Balance of Career and Family

7/11
7. The Perfect Balance of Career and Family

 

Despite her demanding healthcare career, Greta continues to support Mitchell’s hectic cricket schedule, showcasing what a balanced and supportive modern partnership looks like.

8. A Private Life Away from the Spotlight

8/11
8. A Private Life Away from the Spotlight

 

Greta maintains a low social media profile with a private Instagram account — a conscious choice to protect their family’s privacy despite Mitchell’s global fame.

9. Deep Roots in Australian Heritage

9/11
9. Deep Roots in Australian Heritage

 

Born in Perth, Mitchell Marsh comes from a legendary cricket family — son of Geoff Marsh and brother to Shaun Marsh — making Greta an integral part of Australia’s cricketing royalty.

 

10. Love, Support & Success — The Marsh Way

10/11
10. Love, Support & Success — The Marsh Way

Together, Mitchell and Greta embody the perfect blend of love, ambition, and grounded values — proving that behind every great cricketer stands a remarkable partner shaping his journey.

11/11
