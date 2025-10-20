Happy Birthday Mitchell Marsh: Inside His Fairytale Love Story With Wife Greta Mack

photoDetails

Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh shares a beautiful love story with his wife Greta Mack, a compassionate midwife at King Edward Memorial Hospital. The couple tied the knot in April 2023 at The Farm Margaret River, the same venue where Marsh proposed in 2021. Greta, a Commerce and Midwifery graduate, perfectly balances her professional life and family responsibilities. In November 2024, the couple welcomed their daughter Olive, marking a new chapter in their journey. Despite Mitchell’s cricket fame, Greta maintains a low public profile, proving that their relationship thrives on love, mutual respect, and unwavering support beyond the spotlight.