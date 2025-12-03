Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2991343https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/happy-birthday-mithali-raj-how-india-s-cricket-legend-built-a-41-93-crore-fortune-2991343
NewsPhotosHappy Birthday Mithali Raj: How India’s Cricket Legend Built A ₹41.93 Crore Fortune
photoDetails

Happy Birthday Mithali Raj: How India’s Cricket Legend Built A ₹41.93 Crore Fortune

On the occasion of Mithali Raj’s birthday today, her remarkable net worth of ₹41.93 crore stands as a testament to her legendary career and enduring influence. Mithali built her wealth through BCCI contracts, match fees, endorsements, commentary roles, and her mentorship position with Gujarat Giants in the WPL. With over 10,800 international runs and numerous records, she remains India’s most decorated women’s cricketer. Post-retirement, she continues to earn significantly through broadcasting and brand deals. This birthday special breakdown offers a complete look at Mithali Raj’s income sources, wealth, and long-term financial legacy.

Updated:Dec 03, 2025, 09:31 AM IST
Follow Us

1. Celebrating Her Birthday With a Net Worth of ₹41.93 Crore

1/10
1. Celebrating Her Birthday With a Net Worth of ₹41.93 Crore

 

On her birthday today, Mithali Raj stands tall with an estimated net worth of ₹41.93 crore. Her financial success mirrors her cricket legacy — built on longevity, consistency, and unmatched achievements. (Photo Credit - X)

Follow Us

2. One of India’s Highest-Paid Women Cricketers

2/10
2. One of India’s Highest-Paid Women Cricketers

 

As a BCCI Grade A player during her peak, Mithali earned an annual salary of ₹30 lakh. Combined with match fees from ICC tournaments, she consistently ranked among India’s highest-earning women athletes.(Photo Credit - X)

Follow Us

3. Over 22 Years of Steady Cricket Income

3/10
3. Over 22 Years of Steady Cricket Income

 

With a career spanning more than two decades, Mithali accumulated significant earnings from Tests, ODIs, T20Is, and international tournaments, including the ODI World Cups of 2005 and 2017.(Photo Credit - X)

Follow Us

4. Captaincy Boosted Her Earnings and Market Value

4/10
4. Captaincy Boosted Her Earnings and Market Value

 

Mithali led India in two World Cup finals, increasing her match bonuses, leadership-based payments, and off-field commercial attraction — all contributing to her overall net worth.(Photo Credit - X)

Follow Us

5. Strong Post-Retirement Earnings Through Commentary

5/10
5. Strong Post-Retirement Earnings Through Commentary

 

After retiring, Mithali transitioned into commentary and expert analysis, becoming a familiar face in cricket broadcasting. These roles form a major part of her current income.(Photo Credit - X)

Follow Us

6. A Key Mentor in the Women’s Premier League (WPL)

6/10
6. A Key Mentor in the Women’s Premier League (WPL)

 

Her role as mentor of Gujarat Giants Women in the WPL adds a new, high-value income stream. The league’s rapid growth has made mentorship roles significantly lucrative.(Photo Credit - X)

Follow Us

7. Endorsements With Top Global and Indian Brands

7/10
7. Endorsements With Top Global and Indian Brands

 

Mithali has partnered with brands such as Puma, L’Oréal Paris, Mutual Funds, Atlassian, Manyavar, and others. These endorsement deals have contributed heavily to her wealth.(Photo Credit - X)

Follow Us

8. A Marketable Athlete With National Appeal

8/10
8. A Marketable Athlete With National Appeal

 

Her calm personality, reliability, and trailblazing career make her a top choice for brands. Her image resonates strongly across demographics, boosting her long-term commercial value.(Photo Credit - X)

Follow Us

9. Record-Breaking Career Enhanced Her Financial Growth

9/10
9. Record-Breaking Career Enhanced Her Financial Growth

 

With over 10,800 international runs, Mithali remains the highest run-scorer in women’s cricket history. These achievements significantly boosted her earning potential on and off the field.(Photo Credit - X)

 

 

 

Follow Us

10. A Birthday Marked by a Growing Legacy and Expanding Wealth

10/10
10. A Birthday Marked by a Growing Legacy and Expanding Wealth

 

Even today, on her birthday, Mithali continues to influence Indian cricket through mentorship, media roles, and long-term brand collaborations — ensuring her financial graph keeps rising.(Photo Credit - X)

Follow Us
Mithali Raj net worthMithali Raj birthdayMithali Raj net worth todayMithali Raj birthday 2025Mithali Raj incomeMithali Raj salaryMithali Raj BCCI contractMithali Raj endorsementsrichest women cricketers IndiaMithali Raj earningsMithali Raj fortuneMithali Raj commentary incomeMithali Raj brand valueMithali Raj wealth in rupeesMithali Raj assetsMithali Raj WPL salaryMithali Raj mentor Gujarat GiantsMithali Raj net worth 2025Mithali Raj biography net worthMithali Raj financial growthMithali Raj cricket earningsMithali Raj total wealthMithali Raj annual incomeMithali Raj propertyMithali Raj post-retirement incomenet worth of Mithali RajMithali Raj income sourcesMithali Raj birthday specialMithali Raj net worth breakdown.
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon9
title
IPL
Meet Players With Rs 2 Crore Base Price For IPL 2026 Auction From Each Country: Australia's Cameron Green, Sri Lanka's Matheesha Pathirana And...
camera icon7
title
Top YouTubers of India
India’s Top YouTube Creators In 2025: From Gaming, Comedy To Vlogging; Their Subscribers May Blow Your Mind
camera icon8
title
KKR
4 Players KKR Might Target At IPL 2026 Auction: Cameron Green, Matheesha Pathirana And...
camera icon6
title
Latest Malayalam releases
The Girlfriend To Thamma - Latest Malayalam, Tamil & Telugu OTT Releases On Netflix, ZEE5, And Others
camera icon10
title
IPL
Top 10 Indian Players Who Have Registered For IPL 2026 Auction: Ravi Bishnoi, Venkatesh Iyer To Prithvi Shaw - Check Full List