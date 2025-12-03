Happy Birthday Mithali Raj: How India’s Cricket Legend Built A ₹41.93 Crore Fortune
On the occasion of Mithali Raj’s birthday today, her remarkable net worth of ₹41.93 crore stands as a testament to her legendary career and enduring influence. Mithali built her wealth through BCCI contracts, match fees, endorsements, commentary roles, and her mentorship position with Gujarat Giants in the WPL. With over 10,800 international runs and numerous records, she remains India’s most decorated women’s cricketer. Post-retirement, she continues to earn significantly through broadcasting and brand deals. This birthday special breakdown offers a complete look at Mithali Raj’s income sources, wealth, and long-term financial legacy.
1. Celebrating Her Birthday With a Net Worth of ₹41.93 Crore
On her birthday today, Mithali Raj stands tall with an estimated net worth of ₹41.93 crore. Her financial success mirrors her cricket legacy — built on longevity, consistency, and unmatched achievements. (Photo Credit - X)
2. One of India’s Highest-Paid Women Cricketers
As a BCCI Grade A player during her peak, Mithali earned an annual salary of ₹30 lakh. Combined with match fees from ICC tournaments, she consistently ranked among India’s highest-earning women athletes.(Photo Credit - X)
3. Over 22 Years of Steady Cricket Income
With a career spanning more than two decades, Mithali accumulated significant earnings from Tests, ODIs, T20Is, and international tournaments, including the ODI World Cups of 2005 and 2017.(Photo Credit - X)
4. Captaincy Boosted Her Earnings and Market Value
Mithali led India in two World Cup finals, increasing her match bonuses, leadership-based payments, and off-field commercial attraction — all contributing to her overall net worth.(Photo Credit - X)
5. Strong Post-Retirement Earnings Through Commentary
After retiring, Mithali transitioned into commentary and expert analysis, becoming a familiar face in cricket broadcasting. These roles form a major part of her current income.(Photo Credit - X)
6. A Key Mentor in the Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Her role as mentor of Gujarat Giants Women in the WPL adds a new, high-value income stream. The league’s rapid growth has made mentorship roles significantly lucrative.(Photo Credit - X)
7. Endorsements With Top Global and Indian Brands
Mithali has partnered with brands such as Puma, L’Oréal Paris, Mutual Funds, Atlassian, Manyavar, and others. These endorsement deals have contributed heavily to her wealth.(Photo Credit - X)
8. A Marketable Athlete With National Appeal
Her calm personality, reliability, and trailblazing career make her a top choice for brands. Her image resonates strongly across demographics, boosting her long-term commercial value.(Photo Credit - X)
9. Record-Breaking Career Enhanced Her Financial Growth
With over 10,800 international runs, Mithali remains the highest run-scorer in women’s cricket history. These achievements significantly boosted her earning potential on and off the field.(Photo Credit - X)
10. A Birthday Marked by a Growing Legacy and Expanding Wealth
Even today, on her birthday, Mithali continues to influence Indian cricket through mentorship, media roles, and long-term brand collaborations — ensuring her financial graph keeps rising.(Photo Credit - X)
