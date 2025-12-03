Happy Birthday Mithali Raj: How India’s Cricket Legend Built A ₹41.93 Crore Fortune

photoDetails

On the occasion of Mithali Raj’s birthday today, her remarkable net worth of ₹41.93 crore stands as a testament to her legendary career and enduring influence. Mithali built her wealth through BCCI contracts, match fees, endorsements, commentary roles, and her mentorship position with Gujarat Giants in the WPL. With over 10,800 international runs and numerous records, she remains India’s most decorated women’s cricketer. Post-retirement, she continues to earn significantly through broadcasting and brand deals. This birthday special breakdown offers a complete look at Mithali Raj’s income sources, wealth, and long-term financial legacy.