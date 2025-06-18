Happy Birthday Moeen Ali: Meet Wife Firoza Hossain, Bangladeshi-Born Fashion Designer Behind England Star’s Success

photoDetails

Moeen Ali, England’s celebrated all-rounder and former CSK star, shares a private yet inspiring love story with his wife, Firoza Hossain. Born in Sylhet, Bangladesh, Firoza is a fashion designer based in England and prefers to stay out of the limelight. The couple had an arranged marriage when Moeen was 21 and later welcomed two children, Abu Bakr and Haadiya. Despite Moeen’s demanding cricket career, Firoza’s unwavering support and shared faith provide a strong foundation for their family life. Her quiet strength, cultural grace, and devotion make her an integral part of Moeen Ali’s personal and professional journey.