Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2917567https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/happy-birthday-moeen-ali-meet-wife-firoza-hossain-bangladeshi-born-fashion-designer-behind-england-star-s-success-2917567
NewsPhotosHappy Birthday Moeen Ali: Meet Wife Firoza Hossain, Bangladeshi-Born Fashion Designer Behind England Star’s Success
photoDetails

Happy Birthday Moeen Ali: Meet Wife Firoza Hossain, Bangladeshi-Born Fashion Designer Behind England Star’s Success

Moeen Ali, England’s celebrated all-rounder and former CSK star, shares a private yet inspiring love story with his wife, Firoza Hossain. Born in Sylhet, Bangladesh, Firoza is a fashion designer based in England and prefers to stay out of the limelight. The couple had an arranged marriage when Moeen was 21 and later welcomed two children, Abu Bakr and Haadiya. Despite Moeen’s demanding cricket career, Firoza’s unwavering support and shared faith provide a strong foundation for their family life. Her quiet strength, cultural grace, and devotion make her an integral part of Moeen Ali’s personal and professional journey.

Updated:Jun 18, 2025, 08:34 AM IST
Follow Us

1. Who Is Moeen Ali’s Wife, Firoza Hossain?

1/15
1. Who Is Moeen Ali’s Wife, Firoza Hossain?

Firoza Hossain, Moeen Ali’s wife, is a Bangladeshi-born fashion designer settled in England. Her quiet presence has long intrigued cricket fans across the world.

Follow Us

2. From Sylhet to England: A Cross-Cultural Love Story

2/15
2. From Sylhet to England: A Cross-Cultural Love Story

Born in Sylhet, Bangladesh, Firoza moved to the UK and shares a rich South Asian heritage with Moeen, creating a close-knit, faith-rooted family bond.

Follow Us

3. Their Marriage Was Arranged But Strongly Rooted

3/15
3. Their Marriage Was Arranged But Strongly Rooted

Moeen Ali and Firoza Hossain’s marriage was arranged by their families—adding a traditional twist to a modern love story that blossomed across countries.

Follow Us

4. How Moeen Ali Kept His Marriage a Secret

4/15
4. How Moeen Ali Kept His Marriage a Secret

Moeen married Firoza around the age of 21, but kept their relationship private for years until it was revealed by a cricket correspondent, sparking fan frenzy.

Follow Us

5. Firoza’s Low-Key Yet Influential Role in Moeen’s Life

5/15
5. Firoza’s Low-Key Yet Influential Role in Moeen’s Life

Firoza chooses to stay away from the media but is Moeen’s anchor. Her behind-the-scenes support is often credited for his calm and focused on-field performance.

Follow Us

6. Fashion Designer With a Global Perspective

6/15
6. Fashion Designer With a Global Perspective

Firoza is a professional fashion designer who graduated from De Montfort University, Leicester, and represents modern Bangladeshi diaspora women thriving abroad.

Follow Us

7. A Mother of Two and the Pillar of the Ali Household

7/15
7. A Mother of Two and the Pillar of the Ali Household

The couple shares two children – son Abu Bakr and daughter Haadiya – with Firoza managing the family while Moeen handles the pressures of international cricket.

Follow Us

8. Firoza’s Strong Faith Mirrors Moeen’s Beliefs

8/15
8. Firoza’s Strong Faith Mirrors Moeen’s Beliefs

A devout Muslim, Firoza's faith shapes her values and parenting. This shared religious foundation is a key pillar in the couple’s harmonious and grounded life.

Follow Us

9. Not Just a Cricketer’s Wife – A Partner in His Journey

9/15
9. Not Just a Cricketer’s Wife – A Partner in His Journey

From attending matches to running the household solo during tours, Firoza’s contribution to Moeen’s cricket career is both emotional and logistical.

Follow Us

10. Firoza Hossain: The Grace Behind Moeen’s Glory

10/15
10. Firoza Hossain: The Grace Behind Moeen’s Glory

Though she stays away from the spotlight, Firoza is admired for her grace, strength, and cultural pride—making her a beloved figure among Moeen Ali’s fans.

Follow Us

11/15
Follow Us

12/15
Follow Us

13/15
Follow Us

14/15
Follow Us

15/15
Follow Us
Moeen AliMoeen Ali wifeFiroza Hossain Moeen Aliwho is Moeen Ali's wifeMoeen Ali Firoza love storyMoeen Ali wife photosMoeen Ali birthday 2025Moeen Ali Firoza Hossain picsMoeen Ali marriage detailsMoeen Ali personal lifeMoeen Ali wife net worthMoeen Ali wife nationalityMoeen Ali family backgroundMoeen Ali wife ageMoeen Ali wife biographyMoeen Ali relationship timelineMoeen Ali wedding storyMoeen Ali childrenMoeen Ali wife professionMoeen Ali love lifeMoeen Ali wife Sylhet BangladeshMoeen Ali wife unseen photosMoeen Ali CSK wifeMoeen Ali and Firoza Hossain storyFiroza Hossain backgroundMoeen Ali family photosMoeen Ali retirement 2024Moeen Ali wife religionMoeen Ali Muslim wifeFiroza Hossain fashion designerMoeen Ali England cricketer wife
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon8
title
kapil sharma show 3 Cast Net Worth
The Great Indian Kapil Show 3: Kapil Sharma To Archana Puran Singh, Check Out Their Whopping Net Worth
camera icon7
title
Ind vs Eng
Not Sourav Ganguly, Virat Kohli Or MS Dhoni ! THESE Three Indian Captains Have Won Test Series In England - In Pics
camera icon9
title
A hundred and a fifer same Test
A Hundred & A Fifer In The Same Test: Indian Legends Who Did It All!
camera icon10
title
places to visit near pune
10 Thrilling Quick Escapes Near Pune You Must Visit Once
camera icon8
title
7 Yoga Poses In 10 Minutes
7 Yoga Poses In 10 Minutes: Your Daily Wellness Fix
NEWS ON ONE CLICK