Happy Birthday Mohammad Kaif: Inside His Beautiful Love Story With Wife Pooja Yadav Kaif

This listicle celebrates Mohammad Kaif’s birthday by uncovering the beautiful love story he shares with his journalist wife, Pooja Yadav Kaif. From their destiny-driven meeting in 2007 to their intimate wedding in 2011 and the arrival of their children, Kabir and Eva, their journey is a heartwarming blend of love, privacy, and family values. With engaging social media glimpses, inspiring career support, and a romance that continues to charm fans, the Kaif couple stands out as one of Indian cricket’s most cherished real-life love stories. A perfect read for fans searching for Kaif family photos and love story details.