Happy Birthday Mohammed Shami: Net Worth, IPL Salary, and Lucrative Endorsements Revealed
Mohammed Shami, one of India’s top fast bowlers, boasts an estimated net worth of ₹47 crore ($6 million), fueled by his BCCI salary, IPL earnings, and high-profile brand endorsements. As a Grade A BCCI player, Shami earns ₹5 crore annually, with additional match fees for Tests, ODIs, and T20Is. His IPL journey spans multiple teams, including Sunrisers Hyderabad, who bought him for ₹10 crore in 2025. Shami also endorses brands like Nike, Puma, OctaFX, and Vision11. Beyond cricket, he owns luxury cars, a farmhouse in Amroha, and real estate. Personal controversies and alimony payments to Hasin Jahan highlight his high-profile lifestyle.
1. Mohammed Shami’s Estimated Net Worth in 2025
Mohammed Shami’s net worth is around ₹47 crore ($6 million), sourced from his BCCI contract, IPL salary, endorsements, and strategic investments. His wealth reflects a balance of cricketing success and smart financial planning. (Photo Credit: Twitter)
2. Annual Salary From BCCI Contracts
As a Grade A BCCI player, Shami earns ₹5 crore annually. He also receives match fees of ₹15 lakh per Test, ₹6 lakh per ODI, and ₹3 lakh per T20I, enhancing his total income significantly. (Photo Credit: Twitter)
3. IPL Journey and Record Earnings
Shami has represented Delhi Daredevils, Punjab Kings, KKR, Sunrisers Hyderabad, and Gujarat Titans. In the 2025 IPL auction, Sunrisers Hyderabad bought him for a whopping ₹10 crore, highlighting his enduring value. (Photo Credit: Twitter)
4. Lucrative Brand Endorsements
Shami endorses brands like Nike, Puma, OctaFX, Blitzpools, Hell Energy Drink, and Vision11. Charging around ₹1 crore per deal, these endorsements substantially boost his annual earnings beyond cricket salaries. (Photo Credit: Twitter)
5. High-Value Assets and Luxury Properties
Shami owns a lavish farmhouse in Amroha worth ₹12–15 crore and several real estate properties in his hometown, reflecting his interest in long-term investments beyond the cricket field. (Photo Credit: Twitter)
6. Luxury Car Collection
The speedster drives an impressive lineup of luxury cars, including an Audi, BMW 5 Series, Jaguar F-Type, Mercedes GLS, and Toyota Fortuner, symbolizing his affluent lifestyle and love for automobiles. (Photo Credit: Twitter)
7. Early Life and Cricketing Career
Born on September 3, 1990, in Amroha, Uttar Pradesh, Shami made his international debut in 2013. He quickly became a crucial part of India’s pace attack, renowned for his skill, consistency, and resilience. (Photo Credit: Twitter)
8. Legal Controversies and Alimony Details
Shami’s high-profile legal dispute with estranged wife Hasin Jahan includes monthly alimony payments. The court ordered ₹1.3 lakh per month for maintenance, highlighting ongoing personal challenges amid his cricketing success. (Photo Credit: Twitter)
9. Hasin Jahan’s Lifestyle and Net Worth
Despite legal disputes, Hasin Jahan maintains a luxurious lifestyle. She has a notable net worth, bolstered by her modeling career and work as a KKR cheerleader, showing how both parties have significant financial independence. (Photo Credit: Twitter)
10. Mohammed Shami’s Beyond Cricket
Shami’s earnings, IPL fame, and endorsements position him as one of India’s wealthiest cricketers. His financial journey inspires aspiring players and highlights the lucrative opportunities in Indian cricket today. (Photo Credit: Twitter)
Trending Photos