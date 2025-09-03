Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2954815https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/happy-birthday-mohammed-shami-net-worth-ipl-salary-and-lucrative-endorsements-revealed-2954815
NewsPhotosHappy Birthday Mohammed Shami: Net Worth, IPL Salary, and Lucrative Endorsements Revealed
photoDetails

Happy Birthday Mohammed Shami: Net Worth, IPL Salary, and Lucrative Endorsements Revealed

Mohammed Shami, one of India’s top fast bowlers, boasts an estimated net worth of ₹47 crore ($6 million), fueled by his BCCI salary, IPL earnings, and high-profile brand endorsements. As a Grade A BCCI player, Shami earns ₹5 crore annually, with additional match fees for Tests, ODIs, and T20Is. His IPL journey spans multiple teams, including Sunrisers Hyderabad, who bought him for ₹10 crore in 2025. Shami also endorses brands like Nike, Puma, OctaFX, and Vision11. Beyond cricket, he owns luxury cars, a farmhouse in Amroha, and real estate. Personal controversies and alimony payments to Hasin Jahan highlight his high-profile lifestyle.

Updated:Sep 03, 2025, 08:51 AM IST
Follow Us

1. Mohammed Shami’s Estimated Net Worth in 2025

1/11
1. Mohammed Shami’s Estimated Net Worth in 2025

Mohammed Shami’s net worth is around ₹47 crore ($6 million), sourced from his BCCI contract, IPL salary, endorsements, and strategic investments. His wealth reflects a balance of cricketing success and smart financial planning. (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Follow Us

2. Annual Salary From BCCI Contracts

2/11
2. Annual Salary From BCCI Contracts

As a Grade A BCCI player, Shami earns ₹5 crore annually. He also receives match fees of ₹15 lakh per Test, ₹6 lakh per ODI, and ₹3 lakh per T20I, enhancing his total income significantly. (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Follow Us

3. IPL Journey and Record Earnings

3/11
3. IPL Journey and Record Earnings

Shami has represented Delhi Daredevils, Punjab Kings, KKR, Sunrisers Hyderabad, and Gujarat Titans. In the 2025 IPL auction, Sunrisers Hyderabad bought him for a whopping ₹10 crore, highlighting his enduring value. (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Follow Us

4. Lucrative Brand Endorsements

4/11
4. Lucrative Brand Endorsements

Shami endorses brands like Nike, Puma, OctaFX, Blitzpools, Hell Energy Drink, and Vision11. Charging around ₹1 crore per deal, these endorsements substantially boost his annual earnings beyond cricket salaries. (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Follow Us

5. High-Value Assets and Luxury Properties

5/11
5. High-Value Assets and Luxury Properties

Shami owns a lavish farmhouse in Amroha worth ₹12–15 crore and several real estate properties in his hometown, reflecting his interest in long-term investments beyond the cricket field. (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Follow Us

6. Luxury Car Collection

6/11
6. Luxury Car Collection

The speedster drives an impressive lineup of luxury cars, including an Audi, BMW 5 Series, Jaguar F-Type, Mercedes GLS, and Toyota Fortuner, symbolizing his affluent lifestyle and love for automobiles. (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Follow Us

7. Early Life and Cricketing Career

7/11
7. Early Life and Cricketing Career

Born on September 3, 1990, in Amroha, Uttar Pradesh, Shami made his international debut in 2013. He quickly became a crucial part of India’s pace attack, renowned for his skill, consistency, and resilience. (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Follow Us

8. Legal Controversies and Alimony Details

8/11
8. Legal Controversies and Alimony Details

Shami’s high-profile legal dispute with estranged wife Hasin Jahan includes monthly alimony payments. The court ordered ₹1.3 lakh per month for maintenance, highlighting ongoing personal challenges amid his cricketing success. (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Follow Us

9. Hasin Jahan’s Lifestyle and Net Worth

9/11
9. Hasin Jahan’s Lifestyle and Net Worth

Despite legal disputes, Hasin Jahan maintains a luxurious lifestyle. She has a notable net worth, bolstered by her modeling career and work as a KKR cheerleader, showing how both parties have significant financial independence. (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Follow Us

10. Mohammed Shami’s Beyond Cricket

10/11
10. Mohammed Shami’s Beyond Cricket

Shami’s earnings, IPL fame, and endorsements position him as one of India’s wealthiest cricketers. His financial journey inspires aspiring players and highlights the lucrative opportunities in Indian cricket today. (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Follow Us

11/11
Follow Us
Mohammed Shami net worth 2025Mohammed Shami salaryMohammed Shami IPL earningsMohammed Shami endorsementsMohammed Shami income sourcesMohammed Shami BCCI contractIndian cricketer net worthMohammed Shami farmhouse valueMohammed Shami luxury carsSunrisers Hyderabad 2025 auctionMohammed Shami IPL teamsMohammed Shami match feesIndian cricket salary detailsMohammed Shami brand dealsMohammed Shami assetsMohammed Shami real estateHasin Jahan alimonyMohammed Shami legal controversiesHasin Jahan net worthIndian cricketer lifestyleMohammed Shami biographyMohammed Shami early lifeMohammed Shami career statsTop earning Indian cricketersMohammed Shami social media presenceMohammed Shami personal lifeFast bowler net worth IndiaIPL high paid players 2025Mohammed Shami financial journeyIndian cricketer endorsements 2025
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon11
title
Ravichandran Ashwin BBL 2025
Will R Ashwin Become the First Indian Legend to Dominate the Big Bash League?
camera icon11
title
Mohammed Shami net worth 2025
Happy Birthday Mohammed Shami: Net Worth, IPL Salary, and Lucrative Endorsements Revealed
camera icon7
title
meet actress
Meet Famous Model-Actress Who Was 'Most Beautiful Girl In The World' At Age 6, Today At 24 She Is A Successful Businesswoman - In Pics
camera icon11
title
GenZ
Gen Z Watchlist On OTT: 10 Shows Which Are Best Bets For Zoomers, 'Stranger Things' To 'Never Kiss Your Best Friend'
camera icon12
title
Entertainment
Horoscope Today, September 3 By Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Cancer, Financial Discipline Strengthens Your Future Security
NEWS ON ONE CLICK