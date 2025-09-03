Happy Birthday Mohammed Shami: Net Worth, IPL Salary, and Lucrative Endorsements Revealed

photoDetails

english

2954781

Mohammed Shami, one of India’s top fast bowlers, boasts an estimated net worth of ₹47 crore ($6 million), fueled by his BCCI salary, IPL earnings, and high-profile brand endorsements. As a Grade A BCCI player, Shami earns ₹5 crore annually, with additional match fees for Tests, ODIs, and T20Is. His IPL journey spans multiple teams, including Sunrisers Hyderabad, who bought him for ₹10 crore in 2025. Shami also endorses brands like Nike, Puma, OctaFX, and Vision11. Beyond cricket, he owns luxury cars, a farmhouse in Amroha, and real estate. Personal controversies and alimony payments to Hasin Jahan highlight his high-profile lifestyle.