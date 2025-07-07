Happy Birthday MS Dhoni: A Look Inside His ₹15 Crore Garage Of Supercars And Superbikes

photoDetails

MS Dhoni’s garage is a stunning showcase of luxury, speed, and personal passion, featuring over 70 bikes and 15 high-end cars worth ₹15 crore+. From iconic supercars like the Ferrari 599 GTO and Porsche 911 to rare bikes like the Confederate Hellcat and Kawasaki Ninja H2, Dhoni’s collection reflects his love for performance and exclusivity. Each vehicle tells a story—from vintage classics to military-inspired SUVs like the Nissan Jonga. Whether you’re searching for Dhoni car collection, Dhoni bike garage, or celebrity-owned vehicles in India, this garage tour offers a thrilling glimpse into the off-field life of a cricket legend.