Happy Birthday MS Dhoni: A Look Inside His ₹15 Crore Garage Of Supercars And Superbikes
MS Dhoni’s garage is a stunning showcase of luxury, speed, and personal passion, featuring over 70 bikes and 15 high-end cars worth ₹15 crore+. From iconic supercars like the Ferrari 599 GTO and Porsche 911 to rare bikes like the Confederate Hellcat and Kawasaki Ninja H2, Dhoni’s collection reflects his love for performance and exclusivity. Each vehicle tells a story—from vintage classics to military-inspired SUVs like the Nissan Jonga. Whether you’re searching for Dhoni car collection, Dhoni bike garage, or celebrity-owned vehicles in India, this garage tour offers a thrilling glimpse into the off-field life of a cricket legend.
1. Ferrari 599 GTO: Dhoni’s ₹6 Crore Speed Marvel
A staple in Dhoni’s car collection, the Ferrari 599 GTO combines Italian craftsmanship with blistering speed. It's not just a car—it’s a statement of elegance and extreme performance.
2. Harley-Davidson Fat Boy: The Cruiser That Rules the Road
Among the most iconic bikes in Dhoni’s bike collection, the Fat Boy captures his love for classic American power. It’s the perfect blend of brute force and style.
3. Hummer H2: Reflecting Dhoni’s Fearless Leadership
This massive SUV mirrors Dhoni’s bold personality. With its military-grade ruggedness, the Hummer H2 screams dominance both on-road and off-road.
4. Kawasaki Ninja H2: Dhoni’s Hyperbike Obsession
Built for the thrill-seekers, the Ninja H2 is a rocket on two wheels. With top speeds crossing 300 km/h, this superbike embodies Dhoni’s adrenaline-fueled lifestyle.
5. Rolls-Royce Silver Wraith II: Timeless Luxury on Wheels
This vintage beauty is one of the latest additions to Dhoni’s garage. Valued at over ₹2 crore, it adds royal elegance to his already stellar collection.
6. Confederate X132 Hellcat: One of the Rarest Bikes in the World
With only 150 units ever made, this beast combines performance with art. It’s not just rare—it’s a collector’s dream and a testament to Dhoni’s refined taste.
7. GMC Sierra: Dhoni’s Heavy-Duty Powerhouse
The GMC Sierra, known for its muscle and durability, fits perfectly with Dhoni’s off-field persona. This pick-up truck is American engineering at its boldest.
8. Yamaha RD350: A Nostalgic Nod to Indian Bike Culture
This vintage two-stroke legend is a shoutout to the golden era of Indian biking. The “Rajdoot” is a symbol of Dhoni’s humble beginnings and biker roots.
9. Nissan Jonga: Military-Grade Heritage on Indian Roads
Once used by the Indian Army, this SUV is a heritage piece in Dhoni’s SUV lineup. It also reflects his deep respect for the armed forces.
10. Porsche 911 Carrera S: A German Masterpiece in His Collection
The Porsche 911 is Dhoni’s ode to precision and luxury. With a ₹2+ crore price tag, it adds sleek German engineering to his already diverse portfolio.
