Happy Birthday MS Dhoni: Untold Love Story With Sakshi That Bollywood Didn't Show - In Pics
Happy Birthday MS Dhoni: Untold Love Story With Sakshi That Bollywood Didn't Show - In Pics

MS Dhoni and Sakshi Dhoni’s love story is far more real and understated than what was shown in MS Dhoni: The Untold Story. Though their families knew each other in Ranchi, they reconnected years later in Kolkata, where Sakshi was interning and Dhoni was staying with Team India. Their bond grew gradually, marked by genuine connection and quiet persistence. They got married in a private ceremony in 2010 and welcomed their daughter Ziva in 2015. Unlike the dramatic film version, their relationship is rooted in authenticity, emotional maturity, and shared history—making it one of cricket’s most cherished real-life love stories.

Updated:Jul 07, 2025, 07:07 AM IST
1. Not Childhood Sweethearts: Real Beginnings Came Later

1. Not Childhood Sweethearts: Real Beginnings Came Later

Contrary to the film version, Dhoni and Sakshi weren’t close as children. Although their families knew each other in Ranchi, the couple reconnected only as adults.

2. Love Sparked in Kolkata, Not Ranchi

2. Love Sparked in Kolkata, Not Ranchi

Their true romance began at Taj Bengal in Kolkata, where Sakshi was interning and Dhoni was staying during a Team India series. That meeting changed everything.

3. Dhoni’s First Text Felt Like a Prank

3. Dhoni’s First Text Felt Like a Prank

When Dhoni messaged Sakshi after their Kolkata reunion, she thought it was a joke. The idea that the Indian cricket captain had reached out was hard to believe.

4. The Biopic Romanticized Their Story

4. The Biopic Romanticized Their Story

The movie version of their relationship is more dramatic than the truth. In real life, their bond grew gradually, based on trust, comfort, and reconnection.

5. Birthday Bash in 2008 Was a Turning Point

5. Birthday Bash in 2008 Was a Turning Point

Sakshi attending Dhoni’s birthday party in 2008 was a subtle confirmation of their growing bond. It marked the moment their friendship turned into a real relationship.

6. Intimate Wedding Surprised Everyone

6. Intimate Wedding Surprised Everyone

MS Dhoni and Sakshi got married on July 4, 2010, in a quiet Dehradun ceremony. The guest list was star-studded, but the celebration remained personal and heartfelt.

7. Ziva Dhoni’s Birth Brought a New Chapter

7. Ziva Dhoni’s Birth Brought a New Chapter

The couple welcomed their daughter Ziva on February 6, 2015. Her arrival added warmth to their journey and revealed a softer, more personal side of Dhoni.

8. Their Relationship Withstood Public Pressure

8. Their Relationship Withstood Public Pressure

Despite being under constant media attention, Dhoni and Sakshi kept their relationship grounded. Their low-key, stable bond sets them apart from many celebrity couples.

9. Instagram Posts Reflect Their Real-Life Moments

9. Instagram Posts Reflect Their Real-Life Moments

Photos shared by Sakshi and Dhoni on Instagram show their everyday joys—from vacations to parenting Ziva. These candid glimpses continue to attract millions of fans.

10. Real Love Grew from Reconnection, Not Fairy Tale Tropes

10. Real Love Grew from Reconnection, Not Fairy Tale Tropes

Unlike dramatic movie portrayals, their story grew out of rediscovery and emotional maturity. Their love endured distance, fame, and time—making it truly timeless.

