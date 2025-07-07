Happy Birthday MS Dhoni: Untold Love Story With Sakshi That Bollywood Didn’t Show - In Pics

photoDetails

MS Dhoni and Sakshi Dhoni’s love story is far more real and understated than what was shown in MS Dhoni: The Untold Story. Though their families knew each other in Ranchi, they reconnected years later in Kolkata, where Sakshi was interning and Dhoni was staying with Team India. Their bond grew gradually, marked by genuine connection and quiet persistence. They got married in a private ceremony in 2010 and welcomed their daughter Ziva in 2015. Unlike the dramatic film version, their relationship is rooted in authenticity, emotional maturity, and shared history—making it one of cricket’s most cherished real-life love stories.