Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2869557https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/happy-birthday-parthiv-patel-all-about-his-love-story-with-childhood-friend-avni-zaveri-in-pics-2869557
NewsPhotosHappy Birthday Parthiv Patel: All About His Love Story With Childhood Friend Avni Zaveri - In Pics Happy Birthday Parthiv Patel: All About His Love Story With Childhood Friend Avni Zaveri - In Pics
photoDetails

Happy Birthday Parthiv Patel: All About His Love Story With Childhood Friend Avni Zaveri - In Pics

Love stories in cricket often capture the hearts of fans, and Parthiv Patel’s journey with Avni Zaveri is no exception. From childhood friends to life partners, their relationship is built on trust, understanding, and a shared history. While Parthiv made a name for himself in cricket, Avni carved her own path as an interior designer. Their bond has stood the test of time, making them one of the most admired couples in the cricketing world.

Updated:Mar 09, 2025, 07:41 AM IST
Follow Us

1. Parthiv Patel and Avni Zaveri Were Childhood Friends

1/20
1. Parthiv Patel and Avni Zaveri Were Childhood Friends

Parthiv and Avni grew up in the same Ahmedabad neighborhood, forging a deep friendship long before romance blossomed. Their families shared a close bond, making their love story even more special.

Follow Us

2. From Friends to Life Partners

2/20
2. From Friends to Life Partners

Despite knowing each other since childhood, Parthiv and Avni started dating much later. Their relationship grew naturally, and over time, they realized they were meant to be together.

Follow Us

3. Parthiv Proposed to Avni on a Long Drive

3/20
3. Parthiv Proposed to Avni on a Long Drive

The cricketer popped the question to Avni during a long drive, making it a memorable moment. Though it was a public setting, the proposal remained intimate and special for the couple.

Follow Us

4. A Private Yet Grand Wedding in 2008

4/20
4. A Private Yet Grand Wedding in 2008

Parthiv Patel and Avni Zaveri tied the knot on March 9, 2008, in an intimate ceremony attended by close friends and family. Interestingly, it was also Parthiv’s 23rd birthday.

Follow Us

5. Avni Zaveri Prefers to Stay Away From the Limelight

5/20
5. Avni Zaveri Prefers to Stay Away From the Limelight

Unlike many cricket WAGs, Avni maintains a low profile despite being married to a well-known sports personality. She is active on Instagram but keeps her personal life private.

Follow Us

6. Avni Zaveri is a Successful Interior Designer

6/20
6. Avni Zaveri is a Successful Interior Designer

While Parthiv made his mark in cricket, Avni built a career in interior design. Her expertise in home aesthetics has earned her recognition in the industry.

Follow Us

7. The Couple Has a Daughter Named Venika

7/20
7. The Couple Has a Daughter Named Venika

Parthiv and Avni became parents in 2011 when they welcomed their daughter, Venika. The mother-daughter duo often supports Parthiv at cricket matches and events.

Follow Us

8. Avni Zaveri Shares a Special Bond With Parthiv’s Family

8/20
8. Avni Zaveri Shares a Special Bond With Parthiv’s Family

Being childhood friends, Avni already shared a close connection with Parthiv’s family even before marriage. Their families’ strong ties further strengthened their relationship.

Follow Us

9. The Couple’s Love for Travel and Quality Time

9/20
9. The Couple’s Love for Travel and Quality Time

Despite Parthiv’s busy cricketing career, he and Avni have always prioritized spending time together. Their social media posts reveal their love for travel and making memories with their daughter.

 

Follow Us

10. Parthiv and Avni’s Relationship Stands the Test of Time

10/20
10. Parthiv and Avni’s Relationship Stands the Test of Time

Having been together for years, their marriage is a testament to a strong foundation built on friendship, love, and mutual respect. Their journey continues to inspire fans.

Follow Us

11/20
Follow Us

12/20
Follow Us

13/20
Follow Us

14/20
Follow Us

15/20
Follow Us

16/20
Follow Us

17/20
Follow Us

18/20
Follow Us

19/20
Follow Us

20/20
Follow Us
Parthiv PatelParthiv Patel love storyParthiv Patel wife Avni Zaveriwho is Parthiv Patel’s wifeParthiv Patel marriageParthiv Patel wedding photosParthiv Patel wife professionParthiv Patel familyParthiv Patel daughter nameParthiv Patel personal lifeParthiv Patel childhood friendIndian cricketers love storiesfamous cricketers who married childhood friendsParthiv Patel wife InstagramParthiv Patel and Avni Zaveri love storyParthiv Patel proposal storyParthiv Patel wedding dateParthiv Patel romantic lifeParthiv Patel relationship historyParthiv Patel and Avni Zaveri daughterParthiv Patel couple photosParthiv Patel biographyParthiv Patel wife ageParthiv Patel wife heightParthiv Patel marriage anniversaryParthiv Patel wedding venuecricketers who married before IPLParthiv Patel love lifeAvni Zaveri interior designerParthiv Patel wedding celebrationParthiv Patel life after cricket
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon8
title
Bullet train
Bullet Train Model That Is Likely To Come To India Faces Technical Issues In Japan
camera icon10
title
IPL 2025 Best Impact Player Options For CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, PBKS, GT, LSG, DC, RR, SRH - Check In Pics
camera icon9
title
korean skincare routine
8- Steps Morning Skincare Routine For Korean Glass Skin
camera icon9
title
Japan
8 Fastest High-Speed Trains In The World That Will Make You Forget Bullet Trains
camera icon7
title
International Women's Day 2025
Women's Day 2025: 7 Actresses Who Ruled The Screen With Fierce, Unforgettable Roles
NEWS ON ONE CLICK