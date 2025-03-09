Happy Birthday Parthiv Patel: All About His Love Story With Childhood Friend Avni Zaveri - In Pics
Love stories in cricket often capture the hearts of fans, and Parthiv Patel’s journey with Avni Zaveri is no exception. From childhood friends to life partners, their relationship is built on trust, understanding, and a shared history. While Parthiv made a name for himself in cricket, Avni carved her own path as an interior designer. Their bond has stood the test of time, making them one of the most admired couples in the cricketing world.
1. Parthiv Patel and Avni Zaveri Were Childhood Friends
Parthiv and Avni grew up in the same Ahmedabad neighborhood, forging a deep friendship long before romance blossomed. Their families shared a close bond, making their love story even more special.
2. From Friends to Life Partners
Despite knowing each other since childhood, Parthiv and Avni started dating much later. Their relationship grew naturally, and over time, they realized they were meant to be together.
3. Parthiv Proposed to Avni on a Long Drive
The cricketer popped the question to Avni during a long drive, making it a memorable moment. Though it was a public setting, the proposal remained intimate and special for the couple.
4. A Private Yet Grand Wedding in 2008
Parthiv Patel and Avni Zaveri tied the knot on March 9, 2008, in an intimate ceremony attended by close friends and family. Interestingly, it was also Parthiv’s 23rd birthday.
5. Avni Zaveri Prefers to Stay Away From the Limelight
Unlike many cricket WAGs, Avni maintains a low profile despite being married to a well-known sports personality. She is active on Instagram but keeps her personal life private.
6. Avni Zaveri is a Successful Interior Designer
While Parthiv made his mark in cricket, Avni built a career in interior design. Her expertise in home aesthetics has earned her recognition in the industry.
7. The Couple Has a Daughter Named Venika
Parthiv and Avni became parents in 2011 when they welcomed their daughter, Venika. The mother-daughter duo often supports Parthiv at cricket matches and events.
8. Avni Zaveri Shares a Special Bond With Parthiv’s Family
Being childhood friends, Avni already shared a close connection with Parthiv’s family even before marriage. Their families’ strong ties further strengthened their relationship.
9. The Couple’s Love for Travel and Quality Time
Despite Parthiv’s busy cricketing career, he and Avni have always prioritized spending time together. Their social media posts reveal their love for travel and making memories with their daughter.
10. Parthiv and Avni’s Relationship Stands the Test of Time
Having been together for years, their marriage is a testament to a strong foundation built on friendship, love, and mutual respect. Their journey continues to inspire fans.
