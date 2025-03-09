Happy Birthday Parthiv Patel: All About His Love Story With Childhood Friend Avni Zaveri - In Pics

photoDetails

english

2869540

Love stories in cricket often capture the hearts of fans, and Parthiv Patel’s journey with Avni Zaveri is no exception. From childhood friends to life partners, their relationship is built on trust, understanding, and a shared history. While Parthiv made a name for himself in cricket, Avni carved her own path as an interior designer. Their bond has stood the test of time, making them one of the most admired couples in the cricketing world.